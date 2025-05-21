SupplyOne Canada Expands Capabilities with Digital Print Solutions

As the new hub for digital print solutions, SupplyOne Digital expands SupplyOne Canada’s capabilities, bringing the advantages of digital printing to businesses of all industries.

Digital print solutions take advantage of faster turnaround, lower order minimums and vivid graphic quality.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SupplyOne Canada, a leading full-service packaging distributor, is expanding its packaging capabilities with the launch of digital print solutions tailored for businesses of all industries. The strategic move strengthens the company’s commitment to providing innovative, high-impact packaging for Canadian businesses seeking to differentiate their brands.Over the past 12 months, SupplyOne Canada has focused on broadening its product assortment to better serve the evolving needs of the market. The company has introduced an expanded line of packaging automation equipment, launched new food packaging programs, and now—through the support of SupplyOne Digital—is bringing vibrant, high-quality digital print packaging, labels, and retail display solutions to Canada.“Canadian businesses need packaging that is not only functional but makes a statement,” said Marc Hyman, Chief Operating Officer of SupplyOne Canada. “SupplyOne’s investment in digital print capabilities allows us to deliver retail-ready, customized short-run packaging that enhances brand presence and drives shelf impact. It’s another step in our journey to be Canada’s source for comprehensive packaging solutions.”The digital expansion brings the advantages of faster turnaround, lower minimums, and vivid graphic quality to SupplyOne Canada’s customers. It’s part of a broader North American strategy to deliver local service with national strength, leveraging the technology, infrastructure, and operational excellence developed through SupplyOne Digital.As SupplyOne Canada continues its strategic growth, digital printing represents a pivotal step forward in its ability to deliver tailored, high-performance solutions that support local businesses, elevate brands, and drive results.About SupplyOne CanadaSupplyOne Canada is a leading full-service packaging supplier, consistently recognized and awarded for its leadership in sustainability, innovation, and operational excellence. Formerly known as Crownhill Packaging, we have over 35 years of insight, expertise, and experience in the packaging industry. As part of the SupplyOne family of companies, we’re proud to provide you with even greater access to innovative packaging products and services. Let’s make your packaging work for you.About Box ReportsBox Reports gets your packaging story in front of the people who need to see it. Whether they’re a competitor, supplier, or potential contact in another industry, your announcement will be a can’t-miss statement to the packaging world. Our team of insiders have the experience and insight needed to create a story that’s clear, concise, and compelling. That’s the press release your business deserves.

