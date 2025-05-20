Sexual Abuse Lawyers Alliance (SALA) Launches to Support Survivors Across Canada

For the first time in Canada, lawyers have formed a national alliance to support survivors of sexual abuse, with a national conference to follow this fall.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A group of leading civil litigation lawyers dedicated to supporting survivors of sexual abuse has launched the first of its kind, Canada-wide Sexual Abuse Lawyers Alliance (SALA). SALA brings together some of the country’s most experienced litigators practicing in civil sexual abuse and assault to build community, share knowledge, and advocate for systemic change.

The alliance is built on the belief that shared expertise leads to stronger advocacy. Members provide each other, peers in the legal profession, and advocates who work with survivors with ongoing education and consultation, creating a professional network grounded in empathy, transparency, and mutual support.

Beyond legal representation, SALA members are committed to challenging the systems that have enabled abuse and silenced survivors. The group advocates for changes to the law and broader social systems that have long perpetuated sexual abuse, while working to expand access to trauma-informed legal support for survivors across Canada. Equity, inclusion, and respect are core to SALA’s mission, guiding efforts to ensure lawyers are equipped to meet survivors wherever they are, regardless of age, education, race, religion, or gender expression.

“Supporting and seeking accountability for survivors of sexual abuse demands more than just legal expertise. It requires empathy, respect, and a trauma-informed approach. That’s why we created SALA,” said Morgyn Chandler, Managing Partner at Hammerco Lawyers LLP and President of SALA. “By coming together as a national alliance, we’re raising the bar for how lawyers approach this work, sharing our collective experience, pushing for systemic change, and ensuring survivors across Canada have access to lawyers who are deeply committed advocates and doing this work the right way.”

SALA’s lawyers seek to understand what justice means in each unique situation, while constantly evaluating the safety of the pathways to get there. They recognize that litigation may not be right for everyone and work with each client individually, maintaining transparency about the challenges survivors may face within the Canadian civil legal system.

Founding Members of SALA:

Alberta

- Cynthia P. Carels – Partner, Weir Bowen LLP, Edmonton, AB

- Allison E. Grimsey – Partner, Weir Bowen LLP, Edmonton, AB

British Columbia

- Morgyn Chandler – Managing Partner, Hammerco Lawyers LLP, Vancouver, BC

- Kevin McLaren – Partner, Hammerco Lawyers LLP, Vancouver, BC

Manitoba

- Sadira Garfinkel – Associate, Tapper Cuddy LLP, Winnipeg, MB

- Jason Harvey – Partner, Tapper Cuddy LLP, Winnipeg, MB

Nova Scotia

- Natasha Kruitwagen – Associate, McKiggan Hebert Lawyers, Halifax, NS

- John McKiggan K.C. – Partner, McKiggan Hebert Lawyers, Halifax, NS

Ontario

- Erin Ellis – Senior Associate, Gluckstein Lawyers, Toronto, ON

- Ivanna Iwasykiw – Associate, Gluckstein Lawyers, Toronto, ON

- Simona Jellinek – Senior Counsel, Gluckstein Lawyers, Toronto, ON

- Linda O’Brien – Senior Associate, Gluckstein Lawyers, Toronto, ON

- Emma Partridge – Associate, Gluckstein Lawyers, Toronto, ON

Upcoming Conference:

SALA is organizing its inaugural national conference, “Advancing Standards in Sexual Abuse Litigation,” scheduled for Fall 2025. This one-day event brings together legal professionals and others working with survivors to discuss “Raising the Bar” on best practices in trauma-informed approaches and ensuring civil sexual abuse litigators in Canada have the requisite knowledge, skills, and abilities to serve survivors with excellence and care.

The agenda and speaker lineup will be announced in the coming months.

For more information about SALA and updates on the upcoming conference, please visit www.salagroup.ca.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Brenda Agnew,

Marketing Director, Gluckstein Lawyers,

416.408.4252 ext. 260

agnew@gluckstein.com

www.gluckstein.com

About SALA:



The Sexual Abuse Lawyers Alliance (SALA) is a Canada-wide network of leading civil litigation lawyers dedicated to supporting survivors of sexual abuse through trauma-informed legal practice, collaboration, and advocacy. SALA members share decades of experience representing survivors in complex cases against individuals and institutions. As a collective, SALA is committed to raising the standard of practice, advancing systemic change, and ensuring that survivors across Canada have access to skilled, trauma-informed, and compassionate legal support. Learn more at www.salagroup.ca.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.