WITHERITE LAW GROUP AWARDED OVER $127,000 TO DUNBAR HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS THROUGH 2025 ‘MAKING A DIFFERENCE’ SCHOLARSHIP

FORT WORTH, TX, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck awarded $127,500 to 51 graduating seniors from Fort Worth’s Dunbar High School this morning through its annual “Making a Difference” Scholarship. Now in its 11th year, the scholarship program continues to expand its impact, with every Dunbar student who applied this year receiving a scholarship. The $2,500 awards are renewable annually if students maintain a 2.5 GPA and enroll in at least 12 credit hours.

The event began with a musical prelude performed by the Dunbar High School band, followed by a welcome from Principal Justin Edwards. During his remarks, Edwards acknowledged the longstanding commitment of Witherite Law Group and Amy Witherite’s deep involvement in the Dunbar community, stating, “Amy Witherite not only talks the talk, she walks the walk—and she's been there with us every step of the way.”

The partnership with Dunbar High School started in 2014, and since then, Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck have awarded 404 scholarships and renewed 398 scholarships total—an investment of approximately $1,990,000 across all schools supported by the firm—helping propel graduates into careers in nursing, engineering, aviation, and more. This year’s recipients represent a diverse range of aspirations, from electrical engineering to health care.

The Making a Difference Scholarship recipients for 2025 include: S'nia Harmon, Brianna Weathersby, Za'ryah Blaylock, Tichina Steadman, Ja'Naria Justice, Zharich Leon Esparza, Graciela De Leon, Angelina Maldonado, Andre Edwards, Josiane Twizere, Makaila Smith, Umutoni Esperance, Eliza Amosi, Cameran Wiley, Dinah Uwiringimana, Jocelin Williams, Raymond Whitney, Alton Warren, Kalani Lawson, Luis Beltran, Kamel Lee, Mayra Perez, Xander Thomas, Grace Jones, Maali Williams-Surles, Kingston Clark, Chloe Ware, Angel Aguilar, Jaiden Wilson, Nickolas Stein, Quinnshon Wilson, Aaleiyah Sherman, Kevin Garcia, Kimberly Estrada, Braedyn Snow, Jaida Williams, Tiarra Dee, Jayla Rodriguez, Dayanara Baeza, Devani Vasquez, Jaslynn Sanders, Ja'leel Johnson, Jose Corpus, Marielle Maldonado, Krishawn Evans, Logan Caise, Monserrat Santillan, Amber Sanchez, Jeslyn Altamirano, Dayin Watson, Ntama Niyibitanga.

In addition to awarding scholarships, Witherite Law Group sponsors numerous Dunbar initiatives such as Dads of Dunbar Mentoring Program, Senior Decision Day, Muffins with Moms, the Athletic Banquet, Teacher Appreciation, and the Top 10 Luncheon. Their presence and support have become a staple in the school’s culture and student development.

As a special moment during the event, the Fort Worth Police Department honored Amy Witherite with the Unsung Hero Award for her unwavering commitment to education and community service.

"Most people cannot afford college outright, so scholarships can be a lifeline for students," said Witherite. “We are proud to support these remarkable students as they take the next step toward their futures.”

Attachments

Kayla Tucker Adams KTA Media Group 2144039852 info@kaylatuckeradams.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.