Statement from Governor Kathy Hochul on Federal Threats to Gun Violence Prevention Laws

“New York has some of the nation’s strongest gun safety laws — and they’re working. Because we put common-sense protections in place, New York is one of the top 5 safest states when it comes to firearm mortality. Our efforts have gotten more than 10,000 illegal guns off the streets, prevented teenagers from buying weapons of war, cracked down on Ghost Guns and protected sensitive spaces like schools and subways.

“Time and again, these laws have been upheld in court. But now, Representatives Stefanik and Tenney are doing their best to undo this progress, pushing the United States Department of Justice to waste their time by putting politics ahead of public safety. Make no mistake: without New York’s gun laws, thousands of lives would be at risk.

“New York’s Congressional delegation should be focused on passing stronger gun safety laws — not punishing states like New York that do the right thing. Because you can’t be ‘tough on crime’ if you’re not tough on illegal guns.”