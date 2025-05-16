Attorney General James’ Office of Special Investigation Releases Report on Death of Geoffrey Parris

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James’ Office of Special Investigation (OSI) today released its report on the death of Geoffrey Parris, who died on February 12, 2024 following an encounter with the New York City Police Department (NYPD) in Queens. After a thorough investigation, which included review of footage from body-worn cameras, audio from a 911 call, interviews with involved officers, and comprehensive legal analysis, OSI concluded that a prosecutor would not be able to disprove beyond a reasonable doubt at trial that the officer’s actions were justified under New York law.

On the morning of February 12, NYPD officers responded to a 911 call reporting gunshots at an apartment in Queens. When officers arrived at the apartment, Mr. Parris’ brother opened the door for them. While two officers spoke to Mr. Parris’ brother near the front door of the apartment, two other officers went to check on Mr. Parris, who was in the doorway of his bedroom. After speaking with Mr. Parris, officers told Mr. Parris’ brother they were going to leave and write up the matter as a domestic incident. Mr. Parris’ brother then told the officers that Mr. Parris had a black gun and had pointed it at his face.

Officers went back to Mr. Parris’ room, knocked on the door, and told Mr. Parris they had to speak with him. When Mr. Parris opened the door, an officer attempted to grab him. Mr. Parris ran to the back of the room and picked up what looked like a black gun. The officer instructed Mr. Parris to drop the weapon, and the officer discharged his weapon, striking Mr. Parris. Mr. Parris was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Officers recovered a BB gun at the scene.

Under New York’s justification law, a police officer may use deadly physical force when the officer reasonably believes it to be necessary to defend against the use of deadly physical force by another. In this case, officers were responding to a 911 call reporting gunshots, and when they arrived at the apartment, they were told that Mr. Parris had a gun and had pointed it at his brother’s face. As officers attempted to engage with Mr. Parris a second time, he picked up what appeared to be a gun and failed to comply with directions to drop it. Under these circumstances, given the law and the evidence, a prosecutor would not be able to disprove beyond a reasonable doubt at trial that the officer’s use of deadly physical force against Mr. Parris was justified, and therefore OSI determined that criminal charges would not be pursued in this matter.