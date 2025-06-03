Old Casino Souvenirs - How Valuable Are They

Fascinating Casino Memorabilia on Display at CCA Show Chips from thousands of casinos - legal and illegal - are on display.

Get answers at the World’s Largest Casino Collectibles Show.

The annual CCA show is a wonderful opportunity to have old casino treasures and souvenirs of any kind evaluated by those in the know.” — Casino Collectibles Assocation

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For years people have collected casino souvenirs of all kinds - chips, tokens, or any of the hundreds of items casinos branded for promotional purposes. Some surface from time-to-time in attics, catch-all drawers and estates, prompting the owner to wonder if they may have become valuable. Now there's a wonderful opportunity to have these treasures evaluated by those in the know. Dozens of dealers of casino memorabilia will be on hand for just that service at the World’s Largest Casino Chip and Collectibles exhibition, Thursday thru Saturday, June 12-14, at the South Point Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. People can bring their memento collection to the 32nd annual Casino Collectibles Assocation show to learn a little history the item(s) and a range of value – not an appraisal – from the casino collectibles world. If interested, many dealers are in the market to buy casino collectibles.More About the ShowThe Casino Collectibles Association ’s annual show is open to the public and is a must-see event for anybody who is fascinated by gaming history. The show features the greatest single-location collection of iconic artifacts and mementos that bring casino history, and memories, to life. Many are symbols of past gaming grandeur that are gone or becoming rare; souvenirs from when the casinos wanted customers to pocket their branded keepsakes as reminders of a memorable experience. Things like gaming chips of all denominations, gaming tokens, dice, slot cards, playing cards, matchbooks, ashtrays, menus, dinnerware, swizzle sticks, casino photos, post cards, signs, table felt – just about anything a casino could put its name on. Over 40 worldwide dealers will be on hand to offer attendees the unique opportunity to examine, buy, sell, or trade casino collectibles.Concurrent to the Show, as part of the Casino Collectibles Association’s 501 (c) 3 educational requirement, the club hosts four educational seminars which are offered to the public free of charge. A live auction of hundreds of casino chips and other casino memorabilia is also offered at no charge to show attendees. These bonus activities are held in adjacent meeting rooms at the South Point Hotel and Casino. A complete show schedule is available at the club's website.The exposition is the annual educational effort of the Casino Collectibles Association, a non-profit club with hundreds of members who passionately share the hobby of collecting and preserving the past. Show hours are June 12, 10 AM – 5 PM (admission $10), June 13, 9 AM – Noon (admission $5), and admission is free from Noon to 4 PM June 13 and from 9 AM until 4 PM on June 14. Admission is free every day for First Responders, Active Military, and all casino employees with appropriate ID. Location is Exhibit Hall D at the South Point Hotel Casino, 9777 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Las Vegas, Nevada.

