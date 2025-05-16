Melissa D Tackles the Afterlife with Humor and Heart in New Single 'Will I Be Bored in Heaven?'

Melissa D by Arielle Thomas cover art for "Will I Be Bored in Heaven?"

Blending folk-pop charm with Americana wit, Melissa D returns with "Will I Be Bored in Heaven?", finding laughter and light in life’s biggest unknown.

One listener told me this song helped her not fear dying, which was incredibly moving...While I had so much fun writing lyrics, I was also processing my own thoughts about life and the afterlife.” — Melissa D

MIDDLEBURY, VT, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What do dogs, dirty jokes, cheese, and celestial chores have in common? They all show up in "Will I Be Bored in Heaven?"—the witty, whimsical new single from Vermont-based folk-pop artist Melissa D .

Blending playful storytelling with spiritual curiosity, “Will I Be Bored in Heaven?” invites listeners to rethink the afterlife with laughter instead of fear. With a sound that’s been described as “John Prine meets Karen Carpenter,” Melissa D wraps honest questions about death in a warm, melodic hug—acoustic-driven, heartfelt, and just cheeky enough to make you smirk between verses.

The idea for the song came to her mid-chaos while packing for a road trip with her husband, Alan—who co-wrote several of the song’s standout lines, including the crowd-favorite: “Will I have to try out for the choir?” The couple wrote and laughed as they cruised Vermont’s backroads, capturing the spirit of a song that would soon become one of her most requested at live shows. “People kept asking, ‘Play the heaven song!’” Melissa shares. “That’s when I knew it was time to get it properly recorded so folks could enjoy it anytime.”

Produced by Vermont’s own Colin McCaffrey, “Will I Be Bored in Heaven?” pairs folk sensibility with alternative country charm, topped off with Melissa’s signature earthy vocals—a blend of smoky sweetness and soul. “Music is my love language,” she adds. “When people connect with my songs, I feel fulfilled as a songwriter. I see songwriting as a form of energy work.”Whether you're searching for spiritual peace, a musical smile, or just wondering if there's wine in the great beyond, “Will I Be Bored in Heaven?” offers a fresh perspective on the hereafter—one clever chorus at a time.

Folks who join Melissa D’s VIP community on Bandcamp will receive a download of "Will I Be Bored in Heaven?" along with her full back catalog, including exclusive tracks not available on major streaming platforms. Plus, 10% of all proceeds go to organizations that support homeless animals, from dogs and cats to bunnies and guinea pigs.

ABOUT MELISSA D:

Your hiatus from the hustle and bustle… with a side of silliness.

Melissa Durkee Moorhouse, known artistically as Melissa D, hails from the rolling hills of rustic Vermont, USA. Her music is earthy, chill, and holistic—perfect for those seeking calm, connection, and a touch of lighthearted fun. A classically trained vocalist, Melissa’s journey spans from fronting the rock band The Alley Katz, where she shared the stage with musicians like Joe Moore (Pork Tornado—Jon Fishman of Phish) and Benjamin Orr (The Cars), to co-creating the folk-rock collaboration CHILL with Michael Cressey.

Since 2016, Melissa has quietly forged her own musical path, recording and releasing her solo work from her small rural home in New England. Partnering with producers Clint Bierman (The Grift), Kristina Stykos, and Phil Henry, she has chosen to bypass the traditional industry grind—big tours, record deals, and relocation—in favor of an independent, soul-driven approach. Despite no label, corporate sponsorship, or major promotion, Melissa D's soothing, heartfelt songs have reached thousands of listeners worldwide. Her music has been featured on Vermont Public, Women of Substance Radio, and Sip-N-Stream, among others. Her song "Little Girl" (the title track from her solo EP) was nominated for Best Song of America (American Roots genre) in the 2021 InterContinental Music Awards.

Beyond music, Melissa is deeply committed to animal rescue and humanitarian causes. She dedicated 20 years to public service as a counselor and advocate, making a lasting impact on countless lives.

