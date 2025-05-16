Dr. Lisa Goddard McGuirk named FHSU Athletic Director

Accomplished coach, educator, and senior athletics administrator was selected following a comprehensive national search

HAYS, Kan., May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Lisa Goddard McGuirk has been named Fort Hays State’s new Athletic Director. McGuirk joins FHSU after an impressive tenure as the Director of Athletics at Gannon University, where she has served since 2014.

“Our primary objective was to find a visionary leader who aligns with our aspirations for the future of Tiger Athletics,” said FHSU President Tisa Mason. “In this era of unprecedented challenges and significant transformation in intercollegiate athletics, Dr. McGuirk stands out as an exceptional choice. Her extensive experience, strategic foresight, and proven leadership position her to build on our incredible accomplishments and elevate our program to new heights in the competitive landscape of NCAA Division II athletics.”

Goddard McGuirk brings a remarkable professional record from her time leading the Gannon Golden Knights NCAA Division II athletics program. In 2024, she was honored as the NCAA Division II Athletic Director of the Year by the National Association of College Athletic Directors. In 2022, she received the Erie (PA) Times-News Sportswoman of the Year award.

“I would like to thank President Mason for the opportunity to serve as Tiger Nation's next Athletic Director,” Goddard McGuirk said. “I am excited to begin collaborating and building upon a long-standing tradition of excellence at FHSU. Throughout the search process, it was evident that there is a remarkable level of commitment and pride throughout Hays and Tiger Athletics. My family and I are excited to become members of this special community.”

Under her leadership, the Golden Knights achieved national recognition, including a #19 in the 2024 Learfield Directors’ Cup, and a current ranking of #12 in the 2025 competition cycle. The Learfield Directors’ Cup is a partnership between the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA) and USA Today, with points awarded based on the institution’s finish in various NCAA Championships.

Goddard McGuirk's Golden Knights also dominate in Pennsylvania, winning the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference’s prestigious Dixon Cup in 2022 and 2023. Gannon currently holds the #1 spot in the 2025 standings. This award is presented annually to the institution that accumulates the top score based on the results from various conference playoffs or the regular season records of each inter-collegiate sport sponsored by the Conference.

A culture of service and philanthropy is integral to the Gannon Athletics culture that Goddard McGuirk created and fostered over the years. For the past seven years, she has hosted an annual Make-A-Wish reveal event that raises more than $10,000 a year.

Under her leadership, academic success has also been a hallmark of Gannon Athletics, with student-athletes achieving a combined GPA exceeding 3.4 for the last five academic years.

Beyond her achievements at Gannon, Goddard McGuirk is recognized as a national leader in collegiate athletics, serving on the NCAA Women's Wrestling National Committee and the Division II Athletic Directors Association (D2ADA) Board of Directors. She has been instrumental in several renovation projects at Gannon, including enhancements to the Highmark Event Center, McConnell Family Stadium, and Carneval Athletic Pavilion.

Previously, Goddard McGuirk served as the Director of Athletics, Wellness & Recreation at Cedar Crest College in Allentown, Pennsylvania (2012-2014) and as the Director of Athletics and head softball coach at Saint Elizabeth University in Morristown, New Jersey (2005-2009). Her experience includes serving as the head softball coach at Cedar Crest College, Saint Elizabeth University, the University of Massachusetts Boston, and NCAA Division I Centenary College of Louisiana. She has also coached basketball and volleyball at the collegiate level.

Goddard McGuirk recently earned a doctoral degree in organizational learning and leadership from Gannon University, and she holds a master’s degree in education from Gannon and a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Brandeis University. She and her husband, Keith, are proud parents to their daughter, Shea.

Dr. Lisa Goddard McGuirk’s first day as Athletic Director at Fort Hays State University will be June 23.

Attachment

Scott Cason Fort Hays State University 785.628.4208 sacason@fhsu.edu

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.