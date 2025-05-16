Golden Age Caregivers Expands Franchise Model Across Florida

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Golden Age Caregivers is pleased to announce the launch of its statewide franchise program , bringing its concierge-style care model to communities throughout Florida. Founded in 2012 in Boca Raton by Elaine Tubero, the large-scale company has spent the past 16 years building a reputation for personalized, non-medical caregiving services in Florida . Under the leadership of Chief Operating Officer Samuel Tubero, the mother-son team built a strong administrative foundation, expanded operations and developed a large, professional care team serving clients across the state. Golden Age Caregivers is now inviting qualified entrepreneurs to join its growing network of franchisees.According to the Tubero’s, what began as a single office serving South Florida families has evolved into a comprehensive business platform renowned for its high-touch care and consistent caregiver-client matching. The new franchising initiative offers entrepreneurs an opportunity to replicate Golden Age Caregivers’ proven operational infrastructure, training programs and marketing support in markets across the state.“By franchising our model, we can empower local partners to deliver exceptional, hands-on care in their own communities,” says Samuel. “Our commitment to quality and compassion remains at the core of every franchise, and we look forward to supporting franchisees with the resources they need to succeed.”Golden Age Caregivers’ franchise package includes:• Turnkey Operations: Comprehensive training in client assessment, caregiver recruitment and office management.• Marketing and Branding: National and regional marketing campaigns, digital lead generation and local outreach strategies.• Ongoing Support: Dedicated field consultants and access to proprietary scheduling and billing software.• Quality Assurance: Robust compliance protocols, continuous training updates and client satisfaction monitoring.Prospective franchisees should possess strong leadership skills, a passion for senior care and the ability to invest in initial startup costs. Golden Age Caregivers will host informational webinars and discovery days beginning next month, providing detailed financial projections and operational walkthroughs.“Our concierge service for seniors sets us apart,” adds Elaine Tubero. “We deliver more than care; we deliver peace of mind to families by ensuring that every caregiver is thoughtfully matched to the client and supported by a reliable infrastructure.”As part of its growth strategy, Golden Age Caregivers plans to onboard its first wave of franchise locations in early 2026. The company expects to establish at least ten new franchises within the first year, covering key metropolitan areas such as Naples, Orlando, Tampa Bay and Jacksonville.Golden Age Caregivers remains committed to elevating the standard of in-home senior care through a model built on compassion, professionalism and personalized attention. By empowering franchise partners, the company aims to extend its mission—helping older adults maintain independence and dignity in their own homes—to every corner of Florida.For more information about franchising opportunities, visit https://goldenagecaregivers.com/start-a-franchise About Golden Age CaregiversFounded in 2012 in Boca Raton, Florida, Golden Age Caregivers is a premier in-home senior care provider serving families statewide. With a concierge-style approach and deep commitment to quality, the company offers personalized care plans, carefully matched caregivers and 24/7 support. Under the leadership of COO Samuel Tubero, founder Elaine Tubero, and their team, Golden Age Caregivers combines compassion with robust infrastructure to deliver exceptional non-medical care.

