Statement from Governor Phil Scott on Need for Housing Legislation This Session

Montpelier, Vt - Governor Phil Scott issued the following statement in response to housing bills, S.127 and H.479:

“For the last eight years, I’ve been sounding the alarm about our housing crisis. Vermonters across the state are impacted by a lack of housing options – from renters, to first time homebuyers, and retirees looking to downsize. That’s why, in January, I proposed legislation to move the needle on the housing we desperately need.

“This included expanding infrastructure for housing and flood recovery by modifying the existing TIF program to include a project-based option – so smaller towns with fewer resources can access this economic tool as easily as larger cities and towns.

“We proposed changes to our permitting process, because it’s difficult to navigate, which has led to project costs skyrocketing and fewer homes being built because it doesn’t make financial sense.

“We also asked the legislature to expand and extend the Act 250 exemptions that are expiring soon, to give rural communities opportunities to thrive and grow. In addition, we proposed reforms to the wetlands permitting and appeals process which will help places like Barre, Montpelier and Plainfield, as they recover from recent flooding.

As the legislative session comes to a close, I’m concerned we have not done nearly enough on housing. With 41,000 more homes needed by 2030 (just to catch up) we cannot afford to kick the can down the road again. Last session, the Legislature passed 70 bills in three days, so I’m confident there is still time to pass a housing bill that actually helps Vermont, because without action, we will fall further behind.”

