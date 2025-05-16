PetCove Unveils Game-Changing Smart Solutions for Enhanced Pet Parenthood

Photo Courtesy of Hilly Ort

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetCove, the leading provider of advanced pet care solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its smart products designed to enhance the pet parenting experience. This unveiling comes at a time when the pet industry is experiencing remarkable growth, with total U.S. pet expenditures projected to reach $150.6 billion in 2024 , according to the American Pet Products Association (APPA).

PetCove's new offerings include a range of smart pet care devices, such as the PurrTek Self Cleaning Litter Box , which integrates seamlessly with the PetCove app to provide pet owners with real-time monitoring and control over their pets' hygiene needs.

"We are excited to introduce these innovative solutions that cater to the evolving needs of pet owners," says Hilly Ort, PetCove Co-founder, "Our mission is to provide products that not only enhance the well-being of pets but also make pet care more convenient and sustainable for their owners."

PetCove's integrated system combines advanced health monitoring technology with intuitive user interfaces, enabling pet owners to make more informed decisions about their pets' care.

"Today's pet parents are seeking deeper connections with their animal companions and want to ensure they're providing the best possible care," Hilly Ort notes, "Our smart solutions bridge the gap between human intuition and data-driven insights, creating a new system for modern pet parenthood."

PetCove's commitment to smart solutions and customer satisfaction is evident in its comprehensive range of products, from self-cleaning litter boxes to pet grooming kits and dog agility courses. The company's app allows users to remotely manage their pets' needs, ensuring peace of mind for pet owners who value convenience and efficiency in pet care.

To learn more about PetCove's innovative pet care solutions, visit the PetCove website .

About PetCove

PetCove is dedicated to providing a wide range of innovative products and services that promote the happiness and well-being of pets. With a focus on smart technology and sustainable materials, PetCove aims to revolutionize the pet care industry by making it more convenient, enjoyable, and eco-friendly for pet owners.

Contact:

Hilly Ort

CEO, PetCove

hilly@petcoveshop.com

+1 (844)924-8445

