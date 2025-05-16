Governor Stein Announces Director of Charlotte Office

Today Governor Stein announced that Walter L. Bowers, Jr., will join his team as Director of the Governor’s Charlotte Office.

“Pastor Bowers has a broad and rich understanding of our state’s largest city, and I look forward to his service connecting people with the support they need from their state government and making the region safer and stronger,” said Governor Josh Stein.

Walter L. Bowers, Jr., is the Senior Pastor of Chosen City Church in Charlotte. Bowers is a former United States Army officer and a partner at Wooden Bowers Law PLLC. Prior to practicing law, Bowers served with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department as a patrol officer and an attorney within its legal division. Pastor Bowers holds a B.S. in Computer Information Systems from Miles College, a M.A. in Biblical Studies from New Life Theological Seminary, and a J.D. from Charlotte School of Law. Pastor Bowers will serve in the Governor’s Office of Intergovernmental Affairs.