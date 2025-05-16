Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon to Magnolia, Texas

MAGNOLIA, Texas, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, announced its newest Houston-area community, Toll Brothers at Wildtree , is coming soon to Magnolia, Texas. This highly anticipated community will feature modern one- and two-story home designs on expansive 60-foot-wide home sites. Construction is underway, and sales are expected to begin in late 2025.

Toll Brothers at Wildtree will offer an elevated collection of versatile floor plans up to 3,600+ square feet. The homes will feature contemporary architecture with unique details such as cathedral ceilings and spiral staircases, as well as unrivaled options for personalization. Residents will be just steps away from the future amenity center within the Wildtree master plan including a clubhouse, a resort-style pool, ample greenspace with scenic walking and biking trails, and much more. The new Toll Brothers homes are expected to be priced starting in the mid-$500,000s.





“Our new Toll Brothers at Wildtree community will offer residents the rare opportunity to build a new home within the well-established and highly desirable Magnolia area,” said Brian Murray, Division President of Toll Brothers in Houston. “With large, open floor plans and unrivaled personalization options through the Toll Brothers Design Studio experience, this resort-style community will set a new standard for luxury living in Magnolia.”

Residents will enjoy convenient access to Texas State Highway 249 and the Grand Parkway, making travel to and from the community effortless. The community is served by the highly rated Magnolia Independent School District, including Magnolia Parkway Elementary, Magnolia Junior High School, and Magnolia West High School.

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Additional Toll Brothers new home communities in this area include Toll Brothers at NorthGrove, Toll Brothers at Woodson's Reserve, and Toll Brothers at Woodhavyn.

Toll Brothers at Wildtree will be located at 4919 Pinestraw Valley Way in Magnolia. For more information, call (833) 289-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/Houston .





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine’s World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com .

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

