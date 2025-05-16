INVESTOR ALERT: Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (IOVA) Investors – Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Significant Losses to Contact the Firm

ATLANTA, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (“Iovance” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IOVA). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse information about Iovance’s business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that: (1) new Authorized Treatment Centers (“ATCs”) were experiencing longer timelines to begin treating patients with Amtagvi; (2) Iovance’s sales team and new ATCs were ineffective in patient identification and patient selection for Amtagvi, leading to higher patient drop-offs; and (3) the foregoing dynamics led to higher costs and lower revenue because ATCs could not keep pace with manufactured product.

If you purchased shares of Iovance between May 9, 2024 and May 8, 2025, and experienced a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832, or by visiting the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/iovance-biotherapeutics/ for more information.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is July 14, 2025.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, 2022, and 2023, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com, and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

