Registration Open for James River Church 2025 Summer Camps: High-Energy, Faith-Filled Experiences for Kids and Teens

Happy Campers at James River Church Summer Camps Mud pits and outdoor team relays have become signature moments at James River Camps, where kids and teenagers are encouraged to let go, get messy, and dive into the full adventure of camp life.

Registration is open for James River Church’s 2025 Summer Camps—transformative, faith-filled experiences for kids and teens in a safe, dynamic setting.

SPRINGFIELD, MO, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- James River Church’s highly anticipated 2025 Summer Camps are just around the corner, and registration is open. The Camps offer dynamic, purpose-driven programs for students who have completed 2nd through 12th grade. With multiple week-long sessions scheduled across June and July, these camps promise a transformative experience for thousands of young people from across the country.

Each summer, James River Camps are known for blending energetic team competitions and unforgettable outdoor adventures with powerful, faith-centered programming. Held on the church’s campgrounds—nestled just over an hour from the church’s South Campus—these events provide a safe, supportive, and spiritually rich environment where students are inspired to grow in confidence, community, and character.

This year’s camp calendar includes:

Kids Camps (2nd–5th Grade):

June 4–7 | June 9–11 | June 12–14 | June 16–19 | June 23–26

Designed specifically for elementary-age children, Kids Camp is an exciting blend of fun and faith. Campers spend their days swimming, playing games, making friends, and participating in high-energy team competitions. The experience is punctuated by engaging chapel sessions filled with music, stories, and messages that are age-appropriate and memorable. The atmosphere is full of wonder, laughter, and discovery—giving children space to explore new things and build confidence in a nurturing setting.

Youth Camps (6th–12th Grade):

June 29–July 3 | July 6–10 | July 13–17 | July 20–24 | July 27–31

Youth Camp brings the intensity and excitement up a notch for middle and high school students. These sessions are packed with team-building challenges and rec games designed to help students form lasting friendships and deepen their personal growth. The evenings feature powerful worship and messages that address real-life questions and encourage students to think deeply about their purpose and identity. It’s an unforgettable experience for teens navigating the complexities of growing up, with just the right mix of fun, freedom, and faith.

“The heart behind our summer camps is to give every child and teen the best week of their summer,” said a representative from James River Church. “We want them to experience fun, friendship, and most importantly, the presence of God in a way that’s real and unforgettable.”

And yes—they’ll get muddy. It’s all part of the fun. Mud pits and outdoor team relays have become signature moments at James River Camps, where kids and teenagers are encouraged to let go, get messy, and dive into the full adventure of camp life. These experiences, often remembered as the highlight of the week, build trust, laughter, and the kind of memories that stick long after the summer ends.

The James River Campground offers modern, fully staffed facilities including separate boys’ and girls’ dorms, indoor showers, a lake, a swimming pool, a leaders’ lodge, and a large-capacity chapel. The staff-to-student ratio is carefully managed, and all leaders are thoroughly trained and background-checked, ensuring a secure and supportive experience for every camper.

Scholarship opportunities are available, ensuring accessibility for families needing financial assistance. Early registration is encouraged as spots fill quickly each year.

A recent article in Market Herald praised James River Church for providing values-driven programs that align with families seeking meaningful, character-focused summer experiences for their children.

For full camp dates, details, and registration, visit www.jamesriver.church/camps.

About James River Church

James River Church, serving over 16,000 attendees weekly, is a Pentecostal church with four locations in southwest Missouri and a growing online community. Known for its passionate worship and engaging children's and youth programs, JRC is dedicated to reaching people with the Gospel, global missions, and community outreach through initiatives like Cherish Kids and James River Charities.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.