Joy Behar and Angela LaGreca Set to Host Artist’s Salon at the Southampton Inn

Lenny Babbish and Randy Hemming join on May 17th for a night of writers’ works in progress and music along with a special menu offering at Claude’s Restaurant

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Southampton Inn will welcome star of “The View,” comedian, and playwright Joy Behar along with Emmy-award winning producer, comedian, and writer Angela LaGreca with musical director Lenny Babbish and actor/writer Randy Hemming as they host a special salon for creators.Lenny Babbish and Randy Hemming will also join on Saturday, May 17th at 5:00pm for an evening showcasing local talent to entertainment industry icons as they display works in progress, music, and stories. Surprise guests are also anticipated to join along for a night of fun and artistic mischief.Tickets to attend the artist’s salon are available at the door with offerings from a cash bar. Salon guests who stay for dinner can enjoy a prix-fixe option from Claude’s Restaurant . The popular eatery has a newly established food and beverage team who has launched a delicious all-American menu this summer.The Southampton Inn is considered one of the top properties of the east end. Accommodations include 90 guest rooms, each with a slightly different décor. Individual temperature control, sparkling tiled bathrooms, refrigerators, and complimentary Wi-Fi are available in each room. There are even a few pet-friendly guest rooms available. The Tudor-style property holds several acres of manicured lawns and gardens that make up for charming views on the grounds.For tickets to attend the Artists Salon please follow this link: https://bit.ly/42Zz0HH For more information on how to book please visit www.southamptoninn.com or call 631-283-6500. Also, feel free to email events@southamptoninn.com for restaurant reservations.About the Southampton Inn:The Southampton Inn has 90 thoughtfully appointed, charming rooms laid out in a Tudor style village design set in acres of manicured lawns in the heart of the village of Southampton. World famous beaches, boutiques, restaurants and local gems are only minutes away on foot. The Inn is the perfect home base to enjoy all the Hamptons has to offer from historic villages, museums, art galleries, and more, all at a great value for money price point. Breakfast is served every day at Claude’s and brunch on the weekends. Claude’s, The Library, The Ballroom and gardens are all popular spots for parties and events.For more information, please visit: www.southamptoninn.com IG: @Southampton_Inn | F: @SouthamptonInn | X/T: @Southampton_Inn

