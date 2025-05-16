HashFly Empowers Space and Time (SXT) Crypto Holders with Profitable Cloud Mining

New York City, NY, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



As the digital asset ecosystem matures, Space and Time (SXT) token holders increasingly turn to innovative strategies to grow their portfolios, without liquidating their assets. In response to this evolving demand, HashFly, a global leader in secure and scalable cloud mining, is proud to introduce ded

Let Your SXT Work Smarter — Not Harder

SXT, the native utility token of Space and Time, a decentralised data warehouse enabling trustless data services for blockchain and AI-powered applications, continues to gain momentum as a critical infrastructure asset in the Web3 economy.

As interest grows in holding SXT for the long haul, more users are seeking non-custodial, capital-efficient ways to generate passive income. Hicated mining opportunities for SXT holders.

With passive income's growing importance in the blockchain landscape, HashFly is positioning itself as the most trusted mining partner for long-term SXT investors seeking returns without trading exposure.ashFly’s cloud mining platform offers a seamless solution, enabling token holders to earn daily rewards without the complexity or risks of traditional mining.





Maximize Passive Income Through Secure Cloud Mining

HashFly offers an all-in-one platform for profitable and secure cloud mining, enabling users to earn daily rewards without the need for hardware, technical skills, or electricity costs. Whether you're holding SXT or other cryptocurrencies, HashFly empowers you to:

Earn while you hold : Don’t let your crypto sit idle — turn it into a revenue-generating asset.





: Don’t let your crypto sit idle — turn it into a revenue-generating asset. Mine top assets : Including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and fast-rising tokens like SXT.





: Including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and fast-rising tokens like SXT. Enjoy daily payouts : Withdraw earnings at your convenience, with full transparency.





: Withdraw earnings at your convenience, with full transparency. Choose your plan : Flexible contracts designed for short-term gains or long-term growth.





: Flexible contracts designed for short-term gains or long-term growth. Zero hassle: No hardware, no noise, no maintenance — just consistent returns.

How to Earn Daily Passive Income with HashFly

You can easily accumulate Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies by following these simple steps:

Sign Up: Register on the official HashFly website and receive a $10 bonus instantly .



Choose a Contract: Select a mining contract that aligns with your investment goals.



Start Earning: Begin receiving daily passive income with minimal effort.



Flexible Withdrawal Options: Withdraw your earnings once you reach $200, or choose to reinvest and upgrade your contract for higher returns.



Diverse Cryptocurrency Support: Mine and receive payouts in various cryptocurrencies, including BTC, ETH, DOGE, USDT, and more.

HashFly Mining Plans : Maximize Your Earnings

HashFly offers flexible mining plans tailored to different investment levels. Each plan provides daily returns and a guaranteed return on investment.

Contract Price Duration Daily Interest Rate Daily Income Total Payout (Principal + Profit) $200 1 Day 4% $8 $200 + $8 $600 2 Days 3% $18 $600 + $36 $1,600 3 Days 3.1% $49.60 $1,600 + $148.80 $4,600 1 Day 4.5% $207 $4,600 + $207 $8,000 2 Days 4.7% $376 $8,000 + $752 $16,000 3 Days 5% $800 $16,000 + $2,400 $32,000 3 Days 6.5% $2,080 $32,000 + $6,240 $50,000 3 Days 7.2% $3,600 $50,000 + $10,800

HashFly: The Most Trusted Cloud Mining Platform Since 2013

With over 1 million users worldwide, HashFly has built a reputation for integrity, performance, and transparency. The company operates secure, high-performance mining facilities backed by real-time monitoring, 24/7 support, and guaranteed uptime.

SXT holders — whether you're a long-term investor or exploring ways to boost your crypto earnings — can trust HashFly to deliver a seamless and secure mining experience.

Join HashFly today and let your SXT holdings open the door to real, passive income.

Start now at www.hashfly.com

MEDIA CONTACT

Name: Scott Joseph

Email: info@hashfly.com

Job Title: Director

City/Country: New York, USA











