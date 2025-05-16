Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Hybrid Investor Conference Agenda Announced for May 22nd

NEW YORK, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Hybrid Virtual Investor Conference. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

This in-person and virtual event will showcase live company presentations and interactive discussions featuring Precious Metals and Critical Minerals including Gold, Silver, Antimony, Copper, Lithium, Nickel, PGM, Rare Earth Elements, Uranium and Vanadium. Company executives and industry experts will present live from the OTC Markets Group headquarters at 300 Vesey Street in New York City. All presentations will be broadcast to the Virtual Investor Conferences community. For those who are interested in attending, there are two ways to register:

Register for IN-PERSON attendance: register here



Register for ONLINE attendance: register here

For individuals joining online, it is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to attend and schedule 1x1 meetings with management.

“OTC Markets is proud to host the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Hybrid Investor Conference, presented in collaboration with Murdock Capital, TAA Advisory LLC, The Prospector, and Resource World,” said John Viglotti, SVP of Corporate Services, Investor Access at OTC Markets Group. “We are especially honored to welcome our distinguished keynote speakers, Jeff Christian, Managing Partner at CPM Group, and Jack Lifton, Senior Advisor at Energy Fuels, Inc., whose insights will be invaluable to this premier industry event.”

May 22nd



To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com

