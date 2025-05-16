Submit Release
Onfolio Holdings Inc. Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

WILMINGTON, Del., May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onfolio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONFO, ONFOW) (OTC: ONFOP) ("Onfolio" or the "Company"), a company that primarily acquires and manages a portfolio of digital marketing and online education businesses, announces financial results for the first quarter ended March 31st 2025.

Financial Highlights

  • First quarter revenue increased 77% to $2.81M vs. $1.58M in the prior year period and increased 12.8% from $2.49M in Q4 of 2024
  • First quarter gross profit increased 70% to $1.7M vs. $1M in the prior year period and increased 28% from $1.32M in Q4 of 2024
  • First quarter total operating expenses increased 71% to $2.49M vs. $1.45M in the prior year period and increased 23% from $2.01M in Q4 of 2024
  • First quarter net loss increased 72% to $0.80M vs. $0.47M in the prior year period and vs. a $0.14M gain in Q4 of 2024
  • Cash at 3/31/25 was $0.67M vs. $0.48M at 12/31/24

“We substantially increased our revenue and gross profit during the first quarter of 2025. Our cash used in operations decreased to $0.14M, reflecting improvements in both operational discipline and revenue contribution,” said Onfolio Holdings CEO Dominic Wells.

“While our net loss increased from $0.47M in Q1 2024, to $0.80M in Q1 2025, $0.27M of this was stock-based-compensation, most of which was a one-time expense, as well as $0.17M in higher amortization expense compared to the prior year. Taking these non-cash increases into account, our net loss improved year-on-year. During the first quarter of 2025, we continued our effort to improve operations within our portfolio companies, which has resulted in reduced cost, better efficiency, a renewed focus on organic growth and the development of new services.

“During the first quarter of 2025, we also raised non-dilutive capital through the sale of our Series A Preferred Shares, which have consistently paid a 12% annual dividend for over four years. The additional capital was primarily used to strengthen our balance sheet and prepare for our next acquisition.

“We remain highly focused on continued organic growth within our core digital marketing and online education business units and are pursuing strategic acquisitions to strengthen those businesses.

“If we continue to execute well on our organic and strategic growth initiatives, we could achieve profitability during the second half of 2025,” concluded Dominic Wells.

About Onfolio Holdings

Onfolio Holdings acquires controlling interests in and actively manage small online businesses that we believe (i) operate in sectors with long-term growth opportunities, (ii) have positive and stable cash flows, (iii) face minimal threats of technological or competitive obsolescence and (iv) can be managed by our existing team or have strong management teams largely in place. Through the acquisition and growth of a diversified group of online businesses with these characteristics, we believe we offer investors in our shares an opportunity to diversify their own portfolio risk. Visit www.onfolio.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may" "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continues," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expected operating results, such as revenue growth and earnings, and strategy for growth and financial results.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing new customer offerings, changes in customer order patterns, changes in customer offering mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, delays due to issues with outsourced service providers, those events and factors described by us in Item 1A "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 10-K and 10Q; other risks to which our Company is subject; other factors beyond the Company's control. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

For investor inquiries:
investors@onfolio.com


Onfolio Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
 
      March 31       December 31  
      2025       2024  
                 
Assets                
Current Assets:                
Cash   $ 666,115     $ 476,874  
Accounts receivable, net     688,763       755,804  
Inventory     47,027       65,876  
Prepaids and other current assets     200,763       138,007  
Total Current Assets     1,602,668       1,436,561  
                 
Intangible assets     3,022,099       3,323,211  
Goodwill     4,203,145       4,210,557  
Fixed Assets     4,707       5,135  
Due from related party     128,385       126,530  
Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures, cost method     213,007       213,007  
Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures, equity method     269,140       268,231  
Other assets     3,495       9,465  
                 
Total Assets   $ 9,446,646     $ 9,592,697  
Liabilities and Stockholders Equity                
                 
Current Liabilities:                
Accounts payable and other current liabilities   $ 1,018,752     $ 969,068  
Dividends payable     105,468       100,797  
Notes payable, current     526,010       702,634  
Notes Payable - Related Party, current     -       400,000  
Contingent consideration     308,943       981,591  
Deferred revenue     654,971       589,913  
Total Current Liabilities     2,614,144       3,744,003  
                 
Notes payable     790,000       450,000  
Notes payable - related parties     1,049,000       1,049,000  
Due to joint ventures - long term     -       -  
Total Liabilities     4,453,144       5,243,003  
                 
Commitments and Contingencies                
                 
Stockholders' Equity:                
Preferred stock, $0.001 per value, 5,000,000 shares authorized                
Series A Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, 165,260 and 134,460 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024     165       134  
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 5,127,395 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024     5,128       5,128  
Additional paid-in capital     23,459,650       22,316,751  
Accumulated other comprehensive income     97,152       68,105  
Accumulated deficit     (19,976,595 )     (19,078,287 )
Total Onfolio Inc. stockholders equity     3,585,500       3,311,831  
Non-Controlling Interests     1,408,002       1,037,863  
Total Stockholders' Equity     4,993,502       4,349,694  
                 
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity   $ 9,446,646     $ 9,592,697  
                 
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements  
   


Onfolio Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
 
         
    For the Three Months Ended March 31,
    2025   2024
         
         
Revenue, services   $ 1,796,595     $ 723,551  
Revenue, product sales     1,015,348       863,351  
Total Revenue     2,811,943       1,586,902  
                 
Cost of revenue, services     1,016,860       366,706  
Cost of revenue, product sales     87,963       215,860  
Total cost of revenue     1,104,823       582,566  
                 
Gross profit     1,707,120       1,004,336  
                 
Operating expenses                
Selling, general and administrative     2,221,346       1,185,184  
Professional fees     237,905       180,190  
Acquisition costs     33,410       94,341  
Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets     -       -  
Total operating expenses     2,492,661       1,459,715  
                 
Loss from operations     (785,541 )     (455,379 )
                 
Other income (expense)                
Equity method income (loss)     909       (5,154 )
Dividend income     2,250       -  
Interest income (expense), net     (100,720 )     (17,720 )
Other income     4,983       427  
Gain on change in fair value of contingent consideration     54,173       -  
Impairment of investments     -       -  
Gain on sale of business     -       -  
Total other income     (38,405 )     (22,447 )
                 
Loss before income taxes     (823,946 )     (477,826 )
                 
Income tax (provision) benefit     17,518       -  
                 
Net loss     (806,428 )     (477,826 )
                 
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest     12,041       664  
Net loss attributable to Onfolio Holdings Inc.     (794,387 )     (477,162 )
                 
Preferred Dividends     (103,921 )     (81,645 )
Net loss to common shareholders   $ (898,308 )   $ (558,807 )
                 
Net loss per common shareholder                
Basic and diluted   $ (0.18 )   $ (0.11 )
                 
Weighted average shares outstanding                
Basic and diluted     5,127,395       5,107,395  
                 
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements  
   


Onfolio Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 and 2024
 
    Preferred Stock,
$0.001 Par value		   Common Stock,
$0.001 Par Value		    Additional    Accumulated   Accumulated
Other		    Non    Stockholders' 
    Shares   Amount   Shares   Amount   Paid-In Capital   Deficit   Comprehensive
Income		   Controlling
Interest		   Equity
                                     
Balance, December 31, 2024     134,460     $ 134       5,127,395     $ 5,128     $ 22,316,751     $ (19,078,287 )   $ 68,105     $ 1,037,863     $ 4,349,694  
                      -       -               -       -       -       -  
Sale of preferred stock for cash     28,000       28       -       -       699,972       -       -       -       700,000  
Preferred stock and common stock options issued for payment of contingent consideration     2,800       3       -       -       169,997       -       -       -       170,000  
Stock-based compensation     -       -       -       -       272,930       -       -       -       272,930  
Payment of note payble by NCI                                                             400,000       400,000  
Preferred dividends     -       -       -       -       -       (103,921 )     -       -       (103,921 )
Foreign currency translation     -       -       -       -       -       -       29,047       -       29,047  
Distribution to non-controlling interest                                                             (17,820 )     (17,820 )
Net loss     -       -       -       -       -       (794,387 )     -       (12,041 )     (806,428 )
                                                                         
Balance, March 31, 2025     165,260       165       5,127,395       5,128       23,459,650       (19,976,595 )     97,152       1,408,002       4,993,502  
                                                                         
Balance, December 31, 2023     92,260       93       5,107,395       5,108       21,107,311       (16,957,854 )     182,465       -       4,337,123  
                                                                         
Acquisition of Business     17,000       17       -       -       484,983       -       -       126,000       611,000  
Sale of preferred stock for cash     400       -       -       -       10,000       -       -       -       10,000  
Stock-based compensation     -       -       -       -       17,887       -       -       -       17,887  
Preferred dividends     -       -       -       -       -       (81,645 )     -       -       (81,645 )
Foreign currency translation     -       -       -       -       -       -       (39,134 )             (39,134 )
Distribution to non-controlling interest     -       -       -       -       -       -       -       -       -  
Net loss     -       -       -       -       -       (477,826 )     -       (664 )     (478,490 )
                                                                         
Balance, March 31, 2024     109,660     $ 110       5,107,395     $ 5,108     $ 21,620,181     $ (17,517,325 )   $ 143,331     $ 125,336     $ 4,376,741  
                                                                         
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
 


Onfolio Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 and 2024
 
         
      2025       2024  
                 
Cash Flows from Operating Activities                
Net loss   $ (806,428 )   $ (477,826 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:                
Stock-based compensation expense     272,930       17,887  
Equity method loss (income)     (909 )     5,154  
Dividends received from equity method investment     -       -  
Amortization of intangible assets     301,112       125,219  
Depreciation expense     428          
Impairment of intangible assets     -       -  
Change in FV of contingent consideration     (54,173 )     -  
Net change in:                
Accounts receivable     67,041       (33,681 )
Inventory     18,849       117  
Prepaids and other current assets     (56,786 )     (81,328 )
Accounts payable and other current liabilities     49,684       (33,390 )
Due to joint ventures     (1,855 )     3,557  
Deferred revenue     65,058       34,284  
Due to related parties     -       9,000  
                 
Net cash used in operating activities     (145,049 )     (431,007 )
                 
Cash Flows from Investing Activities                
Cash paid to acquire businesses     -       (240,000 )
Investments in unconsolidated entities     -       (10,000 )
Investment in cryptocurrency     -       -  
Net cash used in investing activities     -       (250,000 )
                 
Cash Flows from Financing Activities                
Proceeds from sale of Series A preferred stock     700,000       10,000  
Proceeds from exercise of stock options     -       -  
Payments of preferred dividends     (99,250 )     (70,122 )
Distributions to non-controlling interest holders     (17,820 )     -  
Proceeds from notes payable     -       350,000  
Payments on note payables     (176,624 )     (25,743 )
Payments on acquisition note payables     -       -  
Proceeds from notes payable - related parties     -       -  
Payments on note payables - related parties     -       -  
Payments on contingent consideration     (108,475 )     -  
                 
Net cash provided by financing activities     297,831       264,135  
                 
Effect of foreign currency translation     36,459       (35,612 )
                 
Net Change in Cash     189,241       (452,484 )
Cash, Beginning of  Period     476,874       982,261  
                 
Cash, End of Period     666,115     $ 529,777  
                 
Cash Paid For:                
Income Taxes   $ -     $ -  
Interest   $ 100,720     $ 18,360  
                 
Non-cash transactions:                
Preferred dividends accrued   $ 103,921     $ 81,645  
Notes payable issued for asset acquisitions   $ -     $ 440,000  
Preferred stock issued for acquisitions   $ -     $ 425,000  
Settlement of contingent consideration   $ 510,000     $ -  
Non-controlling interest issued for settlement of note payable   $ 400,000     $ -  
                 
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements         

