Psychemedics Named “Most Innovative Drug Testing Company of the Year”

DALLAS, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Psychemedics Corporation, the world’s leading provider of hair drug testing, is proud to announce it has been named “Most Innovative Drug Testing Company of the Year” by Acquisition International Magazine as part of its prestigious 2025 Global Excellence Awards.

This recognition honors Psychemedics’ continued leadership in advancing the science of drug detection, including the recent launch of its Enhanced Quartile Reporting. This breakthrough analytics tool provides deeper insights into the severity of drug use and behavioral risk patterns.

“Being recognized as the most innovative drug testing company of the year is a powerful validation of our team’s commitment to science, research, and client success,” said Brian Hullinger, President and CEO of Psychemedics. “Innovation is at the core of everything we do, whether advancing the reliability of our testing or providing actionable insights that help our clients make better hiring and risk decisions.”

Enhanced Quartile Reporting provides a new level of interpretive value by placing positive results into population-based quartiles, offering employers and partners greater context about where an individual’s result falls relative to others. This added layer of insight helps organizations in high-risk industries, such as transportation, oil and gas, and insurance, make more informed decisions around safety and risk management.

Hullinger continued, “Our Enhanced Quartile Reporting is just one example of how we’re helping organizations move beyond basic drug testing to true behavioral risk assessment. We appreciate the recognition of our ongoing efforts to elevate the standards of workplace and public safety.”

Psychemedics’ hair testing technology remains unmatched in detection sensitivity, tamper resistance, and detection window length, making it the trusted solution for Fortune 500 companies, law enforcement, schools, and insurers.

For more information about Psychemedics Corporation and its innovative hair testing solutions, please visit https://www.psychemedics.com .

About Psychemedics

Psychemedics Corporation is a leading global provider of innovative hair testing for drugs of abuse. With a commitment to accuracy and reliability, the company offers cutting-edge drug testing solutions. Psychemedics Corporation is dedicated to providing valuable insights and maintaining the highest standards in substance abuse testing.

Investor Relations:

Phone: 978-206-8220

Email: InvestorRelations@psychemedics.com

