U.S. Ammunition Market Set to Reach $9.05 Billion by 2028 – Explore Key Insights!

Delray Beach, FL, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report "US Ammunition Market by Application ((Defense (Military, Homeland Security), Civil & Commercial (Sporting, Hunting, Self Defense, Others)), Caliber (Small, Medium, Large), Others)- Forecast to 2028" The US ammunition market is expected to reach USD 9.05 billion in 2028 from USD 7.96 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 2.60% during the forecast period.

The US is positioned to lead the ammunition market due to factors rooted in its military strength, technological prowess, and robust civilian firearms industry. The US military, one of the world’s largest and most technologically advanced, continually invests in developing and acquiring cutting-edge ammunition technologies.

US defense forces have a significant demand for ammunition. Post 9/11 attacks, the country's law enforcement agencies and police forces were modernized in terms of equipment and ammunition. The US also exports a major share of its domestic production of small-caliber ammunition to various other countries worldwide.

List of Players in the Ammunition Industry:

Northrop Grumman Corporation (US)

General Dynamics Corporation (US)

CBC Global Ammunition (Brazil)

Olin Corporation (US)

Ruag Ammotec (Switzerland)

BAE Systems (UK)

Thales Group (France)

Rheinmetal AG (Germany)

US Ammunition Market Segmentation:

The Defense segment accounted for the largest share by application segment in the US ammunition market in 2023.

By application, the US ammunition market is categorized into Defense and Civil & Commercial. The defense segment is further sub-segmented into military and homeland security. However, Civil & Commercial application is further sub-segmented into sporting, hunting, self-defense, and others. Military subsegment of defense by type is accounted for the largest market size and share in the US ammunition market in 2023. Similarly, the self-defense subsegment of civil & commercial applications of US ammunition accounted for the largest market size in 2024.

Shooting sports involves using various firearms and airguns, depending on the target identified and the distance at which the targets will be shot. Firearms in shooting sports are rifles, pistols, and shotguns.

The small caliber segment accounted for the largest share by caliber type in the US ammunition market in 2023.

The US ammunition market is segmented by caliber type into small caliber, medium caliber, large calibers, and others. The small caliber is further sub-segmented by Nato grade calibers such as 4.6x30mm, 9x19mm Parabellum, 5.56x45mm, 7.62x51mm, 12.7x99mm, 0.50 Browning, 0.300 Win Mag, 0.223 Remington, and others.

The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increased use of small-caliber ammunition by military and homeland security personnel due to its less lethality. Open online marketplaces for small arms and ammunition and increased procurement of small-caliber ammunition by the defense and homeland security sectors to curb rising instances of armed conflicts are also contributing to the growth of this segment.

From the caliber segment, the 9x19 mm ammunition market is poised to lead the industry due to its widespread use, versatility, and popularity across military, law enforcement, and civilian applications. The 9 mm caliber has established itself as a standard for handguns, submachine guns, and other firearms, offering a balance between manageable recoil, adequate stopping power, and magazine capacity.

Attractive Opportunities in the Ammunition Market

Market growth can be attributed to the increasing defense expenditures globally.

New product launches and service partnerships are expected to offer lucrative opportunities to market players in the next five years.

By Application, the military segment is projected to register a higher CAGR of 4.4% from 2024 to 2029.

The market growth in North America can be attributed due to the presence of various small caliber ammunition manufacturers.

Key Factors in the U.S. Ammunition Market:

The Ammunition market is dynamic in nature, and parameters such as defense budgets, the number of armed personnel, inventory of firearms/artillery/tanks, stockpiling or war reserves, and geopolitical tensions, among others, play a key role in defining market attractiveness.

Factors such as the changing nature of warfare, the militarization of police forces, the increasing incidence of drug trafficking and terrorist activities, and the modernization of armed forces are fueling the growth of the ammunition market. Apart from its use in defense forces, ammunition also sees increasing importance in civil and commercial applications such as sporting, hunting, and self-defense.

