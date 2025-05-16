Abundant Academy Launches Business in a Box for Moms

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Abundant Academy is pleased to announce the public launch of Business in a Box , an all in one, AI powered solution designed to help mothers create and grow profitable online businesses from home - without being overwhelmed. Developed by six and seven figure entrepreneurs who are also moms, the program offers a streamlined path to digital entrepreneurship, combining automated tools, expert guidance, and a supportive community.At its core, Business in a Box provides ready to use, six figure business templates that enable moms to launch a branded digital venture with just a few clicks. Participants gain access to automated content creation and email systems, a turnkey course and coaching platform, and AI tools that save hours of manual work. Weekly expert led coaching sessions and monthly goal tracking ensure accountability, while a private online community fosters collaboration and mutual encouragement.“The vision behind Business in a Box was born from our own journey,” says Chelsea Rizzo, Founder and CEO of Abundant Academy. “We built what we wish had existed when we began: a clear, step by step system that honors motherhood while delivering real income. We don’t teach hustle - we teach purpose, peace, and powerful results.”Beyond the core curriculum, Abundant Academy also hosts free weekly Tuesday calls open to all prospective and current members, as well as quarterly live workshops that provide hands on support and networking opportunities. Scholarship spots are available for mothers facing financial hardship, ensuring that every woman, regardless of circumstance, can access the program’s full benefits.Abundant Academy distinguishes itself through a faith led approach that emphasizes community, automation, and mentorship. Its platform runs on the same multi million dollar infrastructure trusted by industry leaders, such as Tony Robbins and Grant Cardone, delivering enterprise level performance and reliability to everyday users. This low cost, high value environment empowers mothers to balance family life with entrepreneurial ambition.Since its founding in 2024, Abundant Academy has grown from a small group of moms supporting each other into a robust ecosystem of experts and learners. The organization has already helped hundreds of women transition from stay at home caregivers to successful online entrepreneurs, proving that family commitments and business success can go hand in hand.Business in a Box is available now at an introductory rate, with flexible payment plans and no hidden fees. To learn more, please visit https://training.abundant-academy.com/front-door/abundant-money/ About Abundant AcademyAbundant Academy is a faith led, multi dimensional business and lifestyle platform dedicated to helping mothers build purpose driven, profitable online businesses from home. Founded in 2024 by serial entrepreneur Chelsea Rizzo, the Academy combines community support, AI powered automation, and mentorship from real moms who have achieved six and seven figure success. Through digital product creation, coaching platform development, e commerce brand building, and affiliate marketing, Abundant Academy offers the tools and environment every mom needs to launch a thriving business on her own terms.

