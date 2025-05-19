Portable Grinders Market Forecast 2025-2034: Analyzing Growth Drivers, Market Share, Segments, and Emerging Trends

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The portable grinders market size has grown impressively, projected to see a strong growth spurt from $5.03 billion in 2024 to $5.36 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.6%. Encouraging this growth during the historical period is the surging demand for power tools in manufacturing, high demand for more lightweight materials, increase in steel and metal production, considerable boosts in government investments in infrastructure, and a rise in the demand for water-cooled grinders.

What Is The Anticipated Growth Rate and Market Size of the Global Portable Grinders Market?

The portable grinders market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It is projected to increase to $6.84 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.3%. This growth during the forecast period can be attributed to rising construction activities, growth in metal fabrication, growth in shipbuilding, increasing DIY culture, and surge in industrial automation. Major trends in the forecast period include advancements in battery technology, development of high-performance abrasives, introduction of advanced cooling systems, integration of IoT in power tools, and advancements in dust collection technology.

What Are The Key Drivers Of The Portable Grinders Market?

The rise in construction activities is expected to fuel the growth of the portable grinders market. Construction activities refer to the planning, designing, and executing building, infrastructure, and civil engineering projects. An increase in construction activities due to growing infrastructure development and rising demand for residential, commercial, and industrial projects bolsters the market. Portable grinders are used in construction for cutting, grinding, and polishing materials, ensuring smooth surfaces and precise finishes. Showcasing this, in November 2023, the Office for National Statistics, a UK-based government agency reported that in 2022, the value of new construction work in Great Britain increased by 15.8% to a record $172,785 million £132,989 million, driven by $17,800 million £14,093 million in the private sector and $5,140 million £4,068 million in the public sector. New construction orders rose 11.4% to $104,323 million £80,837 million. This increasing construction activity is unquestionably driving the portable grinders market forward.

Who Are The Key Players In The Portable Grinders Market?

Major companies in the portable grinders market include Robert Bosch GmbH, Stanley Black & Decker Inc., Ingersoll Rand Inc., Makita Corporation, Hilti Corporation, Milwaukee Tools, Koki Holdings Co. Ltd., Einhell Germany AG, DEWALT Industrial Tool Company, PFERD August Rüggeberg GmbH & Co. KG, Chicago Pneumatic, Dynabrade Inc., ATA Group, C. & E. Fein GmbH, Metabowerke GmbH, JK Files India Limited, Rodcraft Pneumatic Tools, Mannesmann Demag Drucklufttechnik GmbH, FLEX-Elektrowerkzeuge GmbH, BIAX Schmid & Wezel GmbH, Spitznas Maschinenfabrik GmbH, Prime Supply Inc.



What Are The Emerging Trends In The Portable Grinders Market?

In pursuit of a competitive edge, major companies operating in the market are zeroing in on technological advancements such as double air inlet cooling systems. Such innovations enhance efficiency, extend tool lifespan and improve performance under heavy workloads. The double air inlet cooling system draws air from two separate inlets, enhancing airflow, improving heat dissipation and preventing overheating in high-performance tools and machinery. Take for instance Robert Bosch GmbH, a German-based engineering company that in January 2023, launched the GWS 800 professional angle grinder for the Indian market. This tool features an 800W motor, a lightweight ergonomic design, and a double-air inlet cooling system for superior grinding and cutting. The GWS 800 Professional will be manufactured at Bosch's Chennai plant, thereby increasing the company's localization share in India to 55%. It's competitively-priced and targeted towards fabricators, electricians, plumbers, masons and carpenters.

How Is The Portable Grinders Market Segmented?

The market is segmented by type, grinder type, application, and end user:

By Type: Pneumatic, Hydraulic, Electric

By Grinder Type: Angle Grinder, Belt Grinder, Die Grinder

By Application: Metalworking, Shipbuilding, Construction, Automotive, Aerospace

By End User: Industrial, Commercial, Do-It-Yourself DIY

And further divided into the following subsegments:

Pneumatic: Angle Pneumatic Grinders, Die Pneumatic Grinders, Straight Pneumatic Grinders, Vertical Pneumatic Grinders

Hydraulic: Angle Hydraulic Grinders, Straight Hydraulic Grinders, Heavy-Duty Hydraulic Grinders, Underwater Hydraulic Grinders

Electric: Corded Electric Grinders, Cordless Electric Grinders, Variable Speed Electric Grinders, High-Torque Electric Grinders

Where Is The Largest Region For The Portable Grinder Market?

North America dominated the portable grinder market in 2024. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is forecasted to be the fastest-growing region. The regions covered in the portable grinders market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

