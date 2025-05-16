Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Awarded “Best Public Closed‐End CLO Fund” by Creditflux 

GREENWICH, Conn., May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NasdaqGS: OXLC) (NasdaqGS: OXLCP) (NasdaqGS: OXLCL) (NasdaqGS: OXLCO) (NasdaqGS: OXLCZ) (NasdaqGS: OXLCN) (NasdaqGS: OXLCI) (NasdaqGS: OXLCG) (“Oxford Lane,” the “Company,” “we,” “us” or “our”) has been named “Best Public Closed-End CLO Fund” by Creditflux, a leading global information source covering credit funds and CLOs.

The award was presented at Creditflux’s Credit Symposium and Manager Awards, which took place in London on May 15th. The annual Creditflux Manager Awards recognize leading managers and funds based purely on data over the applicable review period. The “Best Public Closed-End CLO Fund” award category measured the change in value of eligible funds between December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2024.

"We are very pleased to have received this recognition from Creditflux,” said Jonathan Cohen, CEO of the Company. "We’d like to thank our team for their efforts in achieving this success, and also recognize the many collateral managers and counterparties we’ve worked with over the years.”

About Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a publicly-traded registered closed-end management investment company principally investing in debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles. CLO investments may also include warehouse facilities, which are financing structures intended to aggregate loans that may be used to form the basis of a CLO vehicle.

