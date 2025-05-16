Rio Silver Receives Conditional Approval for Acquisition of Mamaniña Exploraciones S.A.C.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rio Silver Inc. (the “Company”) (TSX.V: RYO) (OTC: RYOOF) announces that, further to its announcement on March 26, 2025, it has received from the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) conditional acceptance (the “Conditional Approval”) of the proposed transaction (the “Transaction”) with Peruvian Metals Corp. for the acquisition of Mamaniña Exploraciones S.A.C.

The Company is working to satisfy the remaining conditions outlined in the Conditional Approval and will be making further announcements in respect thereof including without limitation the geological report prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 and other items. The Transaction remains subject to the Exchange’s final acceptance.

There can be no assurances that the conditions under the Conditional Approval will be satisfied or that the Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF RIO SILVER INC.

Chris Verrico

Director, President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information,

Christopher Verrico, President, CEO

Tel: (604) 762-4448

Email: chris.verrico@riosilverinc.com

Website: www.riosilverinc.com

