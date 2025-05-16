Shorepower Awarded Two New Project in California

Company develops and rolls out new “medium speed” DC Fast Charger

PORTLAND, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shorepower (OTC: SPEV) is pleased to announce they have been awarded two new projects in California totaling over $100,000. The company has been selected to install 4 new Level 2 connection points in Boron, CA and 12 Level 2 connection points in Norwalk, CA. These new awards add to Shorepower’s already robust commercial charging network with approximately 1,800 connection points, making Shorepower one of the leaders commercial charging networks.





Shorepower “Medium Speed” DC Fast Charger (DCFC)

The company is also excited to announce their latest evolution in charging stations: a new “medium speed” DC Fast Charger (DCFC). The new chargers greatly improve cost efficiency and magnify the competitive offering. These chargers range in speed between 20kW and 40kW which are 2 to 4 times faster than most EVs are capable of charging on Level 2 chargers. Some of the new DCFCs are also capable of being powered with existing 208VAC 3-phase input, thus reducing the cost of power service upgrades to 480VAC. These chargers are ideally suited to charging smaller commercial vehicles such as box trucks, electric buses, and higher capacity pickup trucks for work/business operations.

As a result of the Company’s proposal writing efforts, the company anticipates being able to announce additional contract awards in the future. As the percentage of EVs on the roads increases, the number of charging stations will need to increase exponentially.

Jeff Kim, CEO stated, “We are excited about the new additions to our charging network and increasing our product diversity. These products will allow us to capitalize on more opportunities and serve a growing number of customers.”

Kim added: “We will continue to upgrade and expand our footprint organically and through acquisitions. Our focus has been on refreshing our product capabilities and updating existing locations with more advanced charging capabilities. We anticipate augmenting our robust grant writing capabilities to capture more State and Federal funds for the continued build out of our charging station network.”

About Shorepower Technologies

Shorepower is a transportation electrification company that builds, deploys and operates plug-in stations that allow electric vehicles, trucks and refrigerated trailers to conveniently access electric power while parked or staged, resulting in cost savings for fleets and drivers that offsets petroleum fuel consumption, thus significantly reducing associated toxic emissions and greenhouse gases by replacing petroleum fuels with electric power. We currently operate the largest heavy-duty focused network of electrified parking spaces in North America. This network includes 60 facilities conveniently located at travel centers with approximately 1,800 electrified parking spaces. Most of these facilities are focused on truck stop electrification (TSE) and electric standby transport refrigeration units (eTRU). Still, several sites already include electric vehicle charging stations which will continue to grow.

