COOPER Design Build Announces Change in Ownership

COOPER Design Build announces changes in ownership structure with the general manager purchasing the company from the founder.

BEAVERTON, OR, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- COOPER Design Build, a revered pillar of Portland’s home‑remodeling scene, is entering a transformative new chapter. After more than three decades of visionary leadership, Founder Lane Cooper is passing ownership of the company to current General Manager Josh Glover. COOPER’s legacy of excellent craftsmanship and exceptional client care will continue to thrive under this trusted and capable leadership.Since the transaction was structured as a stock sale, the company’s existing structure, contracts, and agreements will remain in place. Additionally, Lane Cooper will continue to serve in an advisory role, offering ongoing support and helping to ensure continuity in the company’s relationships with clients and partners.This transition marks a significant milestone in the company’s evolution while preserving the achievements and values Lane Cooper instilled since founding the business. Under his guidance, COOPER Design Build earned a reputation for excellence in residential remodeling and innovative design solutions throughout the Portland metro area."Building this company from the ground up has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life," said Lane Cooper. "I am incredibly proud of what we've achieved, and I can think of no one better than Josh to carry forward our mission of delivering exceptional design and construction experiences."Josh Glover, who has served as General Manager for the past several years, brings a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of COOPER Design Build’s philosophy, operations, and commitment to quality. His leadership has already been instrumental in the company’s recent growth and client satisfaction."I'm honored to continue the work Lane began and lead COOPER Design Build into its next chapter," said Glover. "I have been in love with construction and the joy of creating spaces people cherish for decades. I was fortunate enough to find my place at COOPER Design Build over the past few years. From the beginning, I knew COOPER was different. Lane became a trusted mentor, and together we worked closely to uphold the company’s commitment to quality and client care. When the opportunity arose to carry that legacy forward, it was an easy yes. I’m proud to lead COOPER into its next chapter, rooted in craftsmanship & design, guided by purpose, and committed to the people we serve."About: Founded in 1991, COOPER Design Build has established itself as a leader in the design and construction industry, recognized for its innovative and high-quality remodeling projects. With accreditations from the Better Business Bureau and the Oregon & Washington Contractors Boards, the company has built a reputation for quality and integrity. Their portfolio includes a wide range of projects, from comprehensive whole home remodels to tailored renovations that enhance and revitalize existing structures. Each project is approached with a fresh perspective and tailored to the unique needs and desires of each client, ensuring a personalized and satisfying experience.For more information, please visit: www.cooperdesignbuild.com/

