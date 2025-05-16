BSI Engineering and Surveying Makes a LiDAR Triple Play in New Episodes of Down to Earth

See How One Surveying Firm Uses Aerial, Mobile, and Handheld LiDAR to Expand Their Business

Huntsville, AL, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GeoCue announces the premiere of a new three-part edition of its award-winning drone surveying reality series, Down to Earth. The latest episodes feature BSI Engineering and Surveying and showcase how this Alabama-based firm has leveraged a full spectrum of LiDAR technology—aerial, mobile, and handheld—to drive efficiency, scale operations, and unlock new opportunities. See how in the first episode of Down to Earth, The LiDAR Triple and watch HERE.

BSI has built a reputation for high-quality surveying services across the Southeast. Their secret? A strategic investment in advanced technology that includes TrueView drone LiDAR, dual-purpose mobile mapping, and GeoCue’s new TrueView GO handheld LiDAR/SLAM scanner—a complete “LiDAR Triple Play.”

From road extensions to sanitary surveys and corridor mapping, see how BSI’s investment in LiDAR technology helped them scale faster, deliver more, and increase safety and precision on every job. Watch now, in the latest Down to Earth episodes- the LiDAR Triple Play.

In the first episode, viewers are introduced to the origins of BSI’s journey into LiDAR. Originally relying on total stations and GPS for topographic surveys that could take months, the firm began using drones in 2016 to cut that time dramatically. “With the drone technology, months turned into a week,” says Jonathan Ham, PLS, Surveying Director. “We took a leap of faith into LiDAR, and it changed everything.” The episode highlights how drone-based LiDAR transformed their workflow, keeping field crews safer and delivering better data faster.

Episode two highlights the efficiency and versatility BSI gains by deploying the right tool for each task. The BSI team sets out for a full day of data collection using three LiDAR tools in tandem: a drone-mounted system for aerial data, their mobile mapping system for road features, and the TrueView GO for capturing critical sanitation as-built details. “With LiDAR, we’re getting more done in less time,” said Project Surveyor Austin Dawkins. “The TrueView GO gave us more detail in 10 minutes than a field crew could collect in hours.”

In the third and final episode, the team returns to the office to process the data from all three systems using GeoCue’s LP360 software. They demonstrate how one unified platform enables them to extract valuable insights from aerial, mobile, and handheld datasets with precision. “LP360 allows us to process all our data in one place, customize deliverables for every client, and move from field to finish fast,” explains Ham. “We’re wrapping up projects in record time and already on to the next one.”

Whether you’re just beginning your journey with LiDAR or looking to expand your technology, BSI’s story provides a clear blueprint for growth, productivity, and long-term ROI.

About BSI Surveying and Engineering

BSI, formerly known as Barrett-Simpson, Inc., provides engineering, surveying, and environmental services throughout southeast Alabama. Founded in 2004 by Tim Simpson and Bill Barrett, the firm is grounded in the principles of service, teamwork, and excellence. BSI’s team of civil engineers and land surveyors combines advanced technology with precise attention to detail to deliver high-quality results. Offering a full range of services from planning to construction management, BSI remains committed to quality, innovation, and outstanding client service.

To learn more about BSI, visit www.bsies.com

About GeoCue

GeoCue brings geospatial experts the very best in drone, mobile and land surveying equipment, geospatial point cloud software, workflow, training, and support for high-accuracy LiDAR and imagery mapping to help civil engineering and surveying professionals achieve successful data collection, processing, and management.

With TrueView LiDAR/Imaging sensors and LP360 point cloud data processing software, we are the leader in LiDAR mapping processing in North America, able to meet customers where they are in terms of technology, adoption, budget, and resources.

To learn more about GeoCue, visit www.geocue.com

