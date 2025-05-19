Regenerative Agriculture Market Outlook 2025–2034: Growth Drivers, Key Segments, Market Share & Trends

Regenerative Agriculture Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

It will grow to $17.41 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.3%.

The regenerative agriculture market has experienced significant growth in recent years, with the overall market size estimated to grow from $8.78 billion in 2024 to $10.19 billion in 2025. This represents an impressive compound annual growth rate CAGR of 16.1%. This growth can be attributed to various factors including soil health improvement, biodiversity preservation, carbon sequestration, and consumer demand for sustainable agriculture. In addition, resilience to climate variability, improved crop yields and quality, as well as the reduction of synthetic inputs have also played a significant role in fostering market growth.

Looking ahead, the regenerative agriculture market size is projected to experience substantial growth in the coming years, reaching an estimated $17.41 billion in 2029. This represents a CAGR of 14.3%. Key drivers of growth during the forecast period include increasing awareness and education, supportive policy frameworks, shifts in investment patterns, and the resurgence of local and organic movements. Other preparatory factors include the integration of livestock in crop rotation, adoption of no-till and reduced tillage, focus on soil health and microbial diversity, increased use of cover crops, agroforestry and silvopasture practices, carbon farming and carbon sequestration, technological innovations for precision agriculture, and diversification of crop varieties.

Global carbon emissions, a pressing environmental concern, are also anticipated to spur growth in the regenerative agriculture market. Carbon emissions represent the atmospheric release of CO2 gases and their precursors over a predetermined period. Interestingly, regenerative agriculture practices have a part to play in mitigating this issue, as they involve sequestering carbon - a process of storing carbon from the atmosphere in soils, vegetation, water, and other geological formations. This phenomenon significantly contributes to the decrease of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.

Major companies currently operating in the regenerative agriculture market include General Mills Inc., Cargill Inc., Danone S.A., Grounded Technologies, Regen AG, PepsiCo Inc., Walmart Inc., Kering Group, VF Corporation, Alter Eco Americas Inc., Bluebird Grain Farms LLC, CIBO Technologies Inc., Continuum AG, Vayda, Terramera Inc., Agreed.Earth, Aranya Agricultural Alternatives, Kiss the Ground, Regeneration International, Rodale Institute, White Oak Pastures, La Delia Verde, AgBiome LLC, Agrilution GmbH, Agrobotanicals Inc., Agrology Inc., AgShift Inc., TERRA GENESIS INTERNATIONAL PBC, Biome Makers Inc., Carbon Robotics Inc.

The regenerative agriculture market is segmented by practice, farm size, and application. By practice, the market segments include Aquaculture, Holistic Planned Grazing, Agroecology, Agroforestry, Biochar, Pasture Cropping, Silvopasture, and Other Practices. Depending on farm size, the segments include Small, Medium, and Large scale farms. Applications include Biodiversity, Nutrient Cycling, Carbon Sequestration, among others.

From a regional perspective, North America was the largest contributor to the regenerative agriculture market in 2024. However, the market has a global footprint including countries such as Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, the USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

