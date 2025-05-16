Vision Air Conditioning Introduces Industry-Leading Ice Rink Dehumidifier Solutions in Canada

Vision Air Conditioning unveils advanced desiccant dehumidifiers for Canadian rinks-no fog, better ice, and up to 30% energy savings.

Our ice rink solution keeps ice firm, air clear, and costs down-no more fog or moisture worries, just peak performance.” — Ashraf Ismail, Operations Manager

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, May 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vision Air Conditioning Trading Corp., the exclusive North American partner for Desiccant Technologies Group UAB, today announced the launch of its Ice Rink Dehumidifier Program across Canada. These industrial desiccant dehumidifiers are designed to solve common rink problems-fog, condensation, and soft ice-while delivering energy savings and protecting facility infrastructure.



Key Benefits for Canadian Ice Rinks

● Fog Elimination: Desiccant dehumidifiers maintain low dew points, preventing the moisture that creates fog above the ice surface.

● Ice Quality Preservation: Stable humidity ensures firm, consistent ice, reducing “soft” and “slow” ice conditions.

● Structural Protection: Controls condensation on roofs and walls to avoid mold, corrosion, and costly repairs.

● Energy Efficiency: Heat-recovery reactivation modes cut operating costs by up to 30 percent compared to conventional systems.

Why Desiccant Dehumidification Outperforms Refrigerant Systems

Traditional refrigeration dehumidifiers struggle below 5°C and cannot achieve the sub-freezing dew points required by modern arenas. In contrast, desiccant dehumidifiers use silica-gel rotors to adsorb moisture even at low temperatures, delivering air as dry as –1 °C dew point if needed. This technology ensures consistent ice quality year-round, regardless of external weather conditions.

Tailored Solutions for Canadian Rinks

Vision Air Conditioning offers turnkey packages, including:

● Site Survey & Custom Design: Detailed moisture-load analysis to size the right unit for any rink dimension.

● Professional Installation: Factory-trained technicians ensure optimal ductwork, controls, and seamless integration with existing HVAC systems.

● Preventive Maintenance Plans: Scheduled inspections and remote monitoring to maintain peak performance and extend equipment life.

● 24/7 Technical Support: Rapid response for urgent moisture control issues to keep operations on schedule.

Testimonials from Early Adopters

Since installing Desiccant Dehumidifier from Vision Air Conditioning Trading Corp, fog issues are gone, and our

ice surface has never been better, "said Jamie Liu, Arena Manager at Northern Lights Rink in

Edmonton. " We’ve also seen a noticeable drop in our refrigeration energy bills.

About Vision Air Conditioning

Vision Air Conditioning Trading Corp. is Canada’s leading supplier of industrial desiccant dehumidifiers, partnering with Desiccant Technologies Group UAB to deliver advanced humidity-control systems. Our expertise spans ice rinks, sports facilities, and industrial environments, offering end-to-end solutions from equipment supply to maintenance support.

Learn More

To explore your rink’s specific needs or schedule a free consultation, visit visionaq.com or call 825-925-5655.

