reAlpha Tech Corp. Announces 4,432% Year-over-Year Revenue Growth for Quarter Ended March 31, 2025

DUBLIN, Ohio, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- reAlpha Tech Corp. (Nasdaq: AIRE) (the “Company” or “reAlpha”), a real estate technology company developing and commercializing artificial intelligence (“AI”) technologies, today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Financial Highlights:

  • Revenue increased 4,432% to $925,635 in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $20,426 in the first quarter of 2024.
  • Cash was approximately $1.2 million as of the first quarter of 2025, compared to $3.1 million in the first quarter of 2024.
  • Net loss was approximately $2.85 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to a net loss of approximately $1.41 million in the first quarter of 2024, which increase in net loss was mainly due to increased operating expenses resulting from the integration of the Company’s recent acquisitions. While the Company reported a higher net loss year-over-year, the net profit margin increased from approximately (6,947)% to (309)% year-over-year, due to increased operating efficiency across the business and integration of recent acquisitions.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was approximately $(1.96) million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to approximately $(1.34) million in the first quarter of 2024.

Piyush Phadke, Chief Financial Officer of reAlpha, commented, “Our progress in the first quarter of 2025 is a definite step in the right direction and further corroborates the positive trend in revenue growth and EBITDA margins reflected in our 2024 annual report.” He further added, “We believe that by combining AI-driven technology with strategic acquisitions in real estate services, we have driven strong revenue growth and are building a scalable platform aimed at making homeownership more affordable. We intend to carry this momentum forward throughout the year.”

Business Highlights

  • Launched several tools to enhance operational efficiency and customer experience, including the rollout of a comprehensive internal lead tracking system and the launch of a new public-facing website for Be My Neighbor, one of the Company’s subsidiaries.
  • Appointed Piyush Phadke as Chief Financial Officer and Vijay Rathna as Chief Crypto Officer.
  • Announced the acquisition of GTG Financial, Inc. (“GTG”), a mortgage brokerage founded by a U.S. marine in 2017 and licensed in seven U.S. states. GTG’s acquisition complements the Company’s acquisition of Be My Neighbor in 2024 and highlights the Company’s focus on the mortgage brokerage market. From the date of acquisition to the end of the first quarter of 2025, GTG contributed to originating 36 mortgages for a total loan volume of approximately $22.4 million since its acquisition by the Company in the first quarter of 2025.
  • Secured a $5 million media-for-equity investment from Mercurius Media Capital LP on March 10, 2025, which is providing the Company with access to significant marketing exposure while preserving cash. One of the active campaigns is promoting the reAlpha platform on Willow TV across all 50 U.S. states.

About reAlpha Tech Corp.

reAlpha Tech Corp. (Nasdaq: AIRE) is an AI-powered real estate technology company transforming the multi-trillion dollar U.S. real estate services market. reAlpha is developing an end-to-end platform that streamlines the homebuying journey, including real estate brokerage, mortgage and title services. With a strategic, acquisition-driven growth model and a proprietary AI infrastructure, reAlpha is building a vertically integrated ecosystem designed to deliver a streamlined and more affordable path to homeownership. For more information, visit www.realpha.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes “forward-looking statements.” Any statements other than statements of historical fact contained herein, including statements relating to acquisitions, business strategy and plans, objectives of management for future operations of reAlpha, market size and growth opportunities, competitive position and technological and market trends, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may”, “should”, “could”, “might”, “plan”, “possible”, “project”, “strive”, “budget”, “forecast”, “expect”, “intend”, “will”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “predict”, “potential” or “continue”, or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: reAlpha’s ability to pay contractual obligations; reAlpha’s liquidity, operating performance, cash flow and ability to secure adequate financing; reAlpha’s limited operating history and that reAlpha has not yet fully developed its AI-based technologies; whether reAlpha’s technology and products will be accepted and adopted by its customers and intended users; reAlpha’s ability to commercialize its developing AI-based technologies; reAlpha’s ability to successfully enter new geographic markets; reAlpha’s ability to integrate the business of its acquired companies into its existing business and the anticipated demand for such acquired companies’ services; reAlpha’s ability to scale its operational capabilities to expand into additional geographic markets and nationally; the potential loss of key employees of reAlpha and of its subsidiaries; the outcome of certain outstanding legal proceedings against reAlpha; reAlpha’s ability to obtain, and maintain, the required licenses to operate in the U.S. states in which it, or its subsidiaries, operate in, or intend to operate in; reAlpha’s ability to successfully identify and acquire companies that are complementary to its business model; reAlpha’s ability to commercialize its developing AI-based technologies; the inability to maintain and strengthen reAlpha’s brand and reputation; any accidents or incidents involving cybersecurity breaches and incidents; the inability to accurately forecast demand for short-term rentals and AI-based real estate-focused products; the inability to execute business objectives and growth strategies successfully or sustain reAlpha’s growth; the inability of reAlpha’s customers to pay for reAlpha’s services; the inability of reAlpha to obtain additional financing or access the capital markets to fund its ongoing operations on acceptable terms and conditions; the outcome of any legal proceedings that might be instituted against reAlpha; changes in applicable laws or regulations, and the impact of the regulatory environment and complexities with compliance related to such environment; and other risks and uncertainties indicated in reAlpha’s U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Although reAlpha believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. reAlpha’s future results, level of activity, performance or achievements may differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, and there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking statements. For more information about the factors that could cause such differences, please refer to reAlpha’s filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and reAlpha does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

reAlpha Tech Corp. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet
March 31, 2025 (Unaudited) and December 31, 2024
             
    March 31,
2025 		    December 31,
2024 		 
ASSETS   (unaudited)        
             
Current Assets            
Cash   $ 1,204,400     $ 3,123,530  
Accounts receivable, net     164,693       182,425  
Receivable from related parties     7,408       12,873  
Prepaid expenses     5,183,968       180,158  
Current assets of discontinued operations     56,931       56,931  
Other current assets     278,422       487,181  
Total current assets     6,895,822       4,043,098  
                 
Property and equipment, net     101,407       102,638  
                 
Other Assets                
Investments     214,128       215,000  
Other long term assets     954,000       31,250  
Intangible assets, net     3,256,713       3,285,406  
Goodwill     7,010,689       4,211,166  
Capitalized software development - work in progress     105,900       105,900  
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 18,538,659     $ 11,994,458  
                 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT)                
                 
Current Liabilities                
Accounts payable   $ 940,896     $ 655,765  
Related party payables     9,380       9,287  
Short term loans - related parties -current portion     245,292       261,986  
Short term loans - unrelated parties -current portion     449,622       519,153  
Note payable, current-net of discount     5,010,627       -  
Accrued expenses     994,728       1,164,813  
Deferred liabilities, current portion     4,191,060       1,534,433  
Total current liabilities     11,841,605       4,145,437  
                 
Long-Term Liabilities                
Embedded Derivate Liability     4,327,930       -  
Preferred stock liability     957,177          
Other long term loans - related parties - net of current portion     27,131       45,052  
Other long term loans - unrelated parties - net of current portion     217,036       241,121  
Note payable, net of discount     -       4,909,376  
Other long term liabilities     2,133,000       1,086,000  
Total liabilities     19,503,879       10,426,986  
                 
Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit)                
Series A Convertible Preferred Stock  ($0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized) 1,000,000 shares designated; 264,063 and 0 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively     -       -  
Common stock ($0.001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized, 46,230,934 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2025; 200,000,000 shares authorized, 45,864,503 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2024)     46,230       45,865  
Additional paid-in capital     40,099,285       39,770,060  
Accumulated deficit     (41,110,855 )     (38,260,913 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income     (6,920 )     5,011  
Total stockholders’  (deficit) equity of reAlpha Tech Corp.     (972,260 )     1,560,023  
                 
Non-controlling interests in consolidated entities     7,040       7,449  
Total stockholders’ (deficit) equity     (965,220 )     1,567,472  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKOLDERS’ (DEFICIT) EQUITY   $ 18,538,659     $ 11,994,458  
                 



 
reAlpha Tech Corp. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
For the Three Ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 (unaudited)
           
  For the Three
Months Ended 		    For the Three
Months Ended 		 
  March 31,
2025 		    March 31,
2024 		 
           
Revenues $ 925,635     $ 20,426  
Cost of revenues   406,968       18,249  
Gross Profit   518,667       2,177  
               
Operating Expenses              
Wages, benefits and payroll taxes   1,060,104       418,902  
Repairs and maintenance   854       749  
Utilities   5,213       1,663  
Travel   60,991       46,964  
Dues and subscriptions   52,232       12,113  
Marketing and advertising   518,939       76,784  
Professional and legal fees   742,159       468,725  
Depreciation and amortization   179,149       71,453  
Other operating expenses   321,284       211,482  
Total operating expenses   2,940,925       1,308,835  
               
Operating Loss   (2,422,258 )     (1,306,658 )
               
Other Expense (income)              
Changes in fair value of contingent consideration   93,000       -  
Interest expense, net   205,247       10,445  
Other expense, net   129,846       101,103  
Total other expense   428,093       111,548  
               
Net Loss from continuing operations before income taxes   (2,850,531 )     (1,418,206 )
               
Net Loss from continuing operations   (2,850,351 )     (1,418,206 )
               
Discontinued operations (Roost and Rhove)              
Loss from operations of discontinued Operations   -       (839 )
Loss on discontinued operations   -       (839 )
               
Net Loss $ (2,850,351 )   $ (1,419,045 )
               
Less: Net Loss Attributable to Non-Controlling Interests   (409 )     (65 )
               
Net Loss Attributable to Controlling Interests $ (2,849,942 )   $ (1,418,980 )
               
Other comprehensive income              
Foreign currency translation adjustments   (11,931 )     -  
 Total other comprehensive loss   (11,931 )     -  
               
Comprehensive Loss Attributable to Controlling Interests $ (2,861,873 )   $ (1,418,980 )
               
Basic loss per share              
Continuing operations $ (0.06 )   $ (0.03 )
Discontinued operations $ -     $ (0.00 )
Net Loss per share — basic $ (0.06 )   $ (0.03 )
               
Diluted loss per share              
Continuing operations $ (0.06 )   $ (0.03 )
Discontinued operations $ -     $ (0.00 )
Net Loss per share — diluted $ (0.06 )   $ (0.03 )
               
Weighted-average outstanding shares — basic   45,913,591       44,122,091  
               
Weighted-average outstanding shares — diluted   47,662,152       44,122,091  
               



 
reAlpha Tech Corp. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025, and 2024 (unaudited)
           
  For the Three
Months Ended 		    For the Three
Months Ended 		 
  March 31,
2025 		    March 31,
2024 		 
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:          
Net Loss $ (2,850,351 )   $ (1,419,045 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:              
Depreciation and amortization   130,399       71,453  
Amortization of loan discounts   121,251       -  
Stock based compensation   78,355       -  
Change in fair value of contingent consideration   93,000       -  
Non cash Commitment fee expenses   125,000       125,000  
Non cash Dividend payable on preferred stock   184       -  
Gain on sale of properties   -       (31,378 )
Loss from equity method investment   872       -  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities              
Accounts receivable   17,732       18,463  
Receivable from related parties   5,465       -  
Payable to related parties   93       9,800  
Prepaid expenses   (3,810 )     25,492  
Other current assets   (7,160 )     (1,788 )
Accounts payable   184,803       (28,263 )
Accrued expenses   (187,813 )     (296,972 )
Deferred liabilities   24,877       -  
Total adjustments   583,248       (108,193 )
Net cash used in operating activities   (2,267,103 )     (1,527,238 )
               
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:              
Additions to property and equipment   (13,665 )     -  
Proceeds from sale of properties   -       78,000  
Net Cash paid to acquire business   349,529       -  
Cash used for additions to capitalized software   (91,310 )     (97,700 )
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities   244,554       (19,700 )
               
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:              
Proceeds from issuance of debt – related parties   155,481       -  
Payments of debt   (283,711 )     (71,286 )
Proceeds from issuance of common stock   231,235       -  
 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities   103,005       (71,286 )
               
Net decrease in cash   (1,919,544 )     (1,618,224 )
               
               
Cash - Beginning of Period   3,123,944       6,456,370  
               
Cash - End of Period $ 1,204,400     $ 4,838,146  
               
               
               

Explanatory Notes on Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement reAlpha’s financial information presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“U.S. GAAP”), reAlpha believes “Adjusted EBITDA,” a “non- U.S. GAAP financial measure”, as such term is defined under the rules of the SEC, is useful in evaluating reAlpha’s operating performance. reAlpha uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate reAlpha’s ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. reAlpha believes that Adjusted EBITDA may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance. However, Adjusted EBITDA is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in reAlpha’s industry, may calculate similarly titled non-U.S. GAAP measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of reAlpha’s non-U.S. GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. A reconciliation is provided below for each non-U.S. GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the related U.S. GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non- U.S. GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate reAlpha’s business.

We use Adjusted EBITDA, a non- U.S. GAAP financial measure, to evaluate our operating performance and facilitate comparisons across periods and with peer companies. We reconcile our Adjusted EBITDA to our net income (loss) adjusted to exclude interest expense, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation, and other non-cash, non-operating, or non-recurring items that we believe are not indicative of our core business operations. We believe this measure provides useful insight into our ongoing performance; however, it should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, net income or other financial information prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The following table provides a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA for the periods presented below:

  For the Three Months
Ended March 31,		  
  2025     2024  
Net (Loss) Income $ (2,850,351 )   $ (1,419,045 )
Adjusted to exclude the following              
Depreciation and amortization   179,149       71,453  
Changes in fair value of contingent consideration   93,000       -  
Interest expense   205,247       10,445  
Amortization of Loan Discounts and Origination Fee(1)   121,251       -  
GEM commitment fee (2)   125,000       -  
Share based compensation (3)   78,355       -  
Acquisition-related expenses (4)   87,352       -  
Adjusted EBITDA   (1,960,997 )     (1,337,147 )


(1) Reflects the amortized original issue discount related to that certain secured promissory note issued to Streeterville Capital, LLC on August 14, 2024.
(2) This pertains to the commitment fee of $1 million in connection with the equity facility we have in place with GEM Global Yield LLC and GEM Yield Bahamas Limited, which has been amortized over a period of 24 months.
(3) Compensation provided to employees for services through share-based awards, which is recognized as a non-cash expense.
(4) Expenses related to acquisitions, including professional and legal fees, which are excluded from U.S. GAAP financial measures to provide a clearer view of ongoing operational performance.
   


