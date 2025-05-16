Submit Release
Brady Corporation Reports Record Adjusted EPS in its Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter and Tightens its Fiscal 2025 EPS Guidance

  • Sales for the quarter increased 11.4 percent. Organic sales increased 1.6 percent, acquisitions increased sales 10.5 percent and foreign currency translation decreased sales 0.7 percent.
  • Diluted EPS increased 3.8 percent to $1.09 in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to $1.05 in the same quarter of the prior year. Adjusted Diluted EPS* increased 11.9 percent to a record high of $1.22 in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to $1.09 in the same quarter of the prior year.
  • Returned $44.5 million in the quarter to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases.
  • The Company’s Adjusted Diluted EPS* Guidance range for the full year ending July 31, 2025 was tightened from a range of $4.45 to $4.70 per share to $4.48 to $4.63 per share, and the previous range of GAAP earnings per diluted Class A Nonvoting Common share guidance was updated to $3.95 to $4.10 per share.

MILWAUKEE, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brady Corporation (NYSE: BRC) (“Brady” or “Company”), a world leader in identification solutions, today reported its financial results for its fiscal 2025 third quarter ended April 30, 2025.

Quarter Ended April 30, 2025 Financial Results:
Sales for the quarter ended April 30, 2025 increased 11.4 percent, which consisted of organic sales growth of 1.6 percent, growth of 10.5 percent from acquisitions and a decline of 0.7 percent from foreign currency translation. Sales for the quarter ended April 30, 2025 were $382.6 million compared to $343.4 million in the same quarter last year. By region, sales increased 12.9 percent in the Americas & Asia and sales increased 8.7 percent in Europe & Australia, which consisted of organic sales growth of 5.4 percent in the Americas & Asia and an organic sales decline of 5.4 percent in Europe & Australia.

Income before income taxes increased 2.1 percent to $65.7 million in the quarter ended April 30, 2025, compared to $64.4 million in the same quarter last year. Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes* in the quarter ended April 30, 2025, which was adjusted for amortization expense and facility closure and other reorganization costs of $8.7 million, was $74.4 million, an increase of 11.5 percent compared to the same quarter last year.

Net income for the quarter ended April 30, 2025 was $52.3 million compared to $50.9 million in the same quarter last year. Adjusted Net Income* in the quarter ended April 30, 2025 was $58.8 million compared to $52.7 million in the same quarter last year. Earnings per diluted Class A Nonvoting Common Share was $1.09 compared to $1.05 in the same quarter last year. Adjusted Diluted EPS* in the quarter ended April 30, 2025 was $1.22 compared to $1.09 in the same quarter last year.

Nine-Month Period Ended April 30, 2025 Financial Results:
Sales for the nine-month period ended April 30, 2025 increased 11.9 percent, which consisted of organic sales growth of 2.6 percent, growth of 10.2 percent from acquisitions, a decline of 0.5 percent from foreign currency translation and a decline of 0.4 percent from divestitures. Sales for the nine months ended April 30, 2025 were $1.12 billion compared to $998.0 million in the same period last year. By region, sales increased 11.4 percent in the Americas & Asia and sales increased 12.8 percent in Europe & Australia, which consisted of organic growth of 5.0 percent in the Americas & Asia and an organic sales decline of 1.9 percent in Europe & Australia.

Income before income taxes decreased 1.7 percent to $176.6 million in the nine-month period ended April 30, 2025, compared to $179.6 million in the same period last year. Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes* in the nine-month period ended April 30, 2025, which was adjusted for amortization expense, facility closure and other reorganization costs and acquisition-related charges of $28.8 million, was $205.4 million, an increase of 10.0 percent compared to the same period last year.

Net income in the nine-month period ended April 30, 2025 was $139.4 million compared to $141.8 million in the same period last year. Adjusted Net Income* in the nine-month period ended April 30, 2025 was $161.1 million compared to $147.2 million in the same period last year. Earnings per diluted Class A Nonvoting Common Share was $2.89 compared to $2.91 in the same period last year. Adjusted Diluted EPS* in the nine-month period ended April 30, 2025 was $3.34 compared to $3.03 in the same period last year.

Commentary:
“Our organic sales growth in the Americas & Asia region was strong this quarter, which was driven by our increased investments in research and development and new product launches over the last several years. The result was a new all-time company record quarter of adjusted earnings per share,” said Brady’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Russell R. Shaller. “While the tariff situation is currently uncertain, we will continue to focus on the execution of our strategic initiatives and we expect to utilize our global manufacturing presence to navigate trade developments throughout our businesses.”

“In addition to our record adjusted EPS this quarter, we also used our strong balance sheet and cash generation to return funds to our shareholders through share buybacks and increased dividends. This quarter, we repurchased 476,000 shares for $33.2 million, and we returned another $11.3 million to our shareholders in the form of dividends,” said Brady’s Chief Financial Officer, Ann Thornton. “Our balance sheet provides us with the ability to continue to invest in both organic growth and strategic acquisitions to increase shareholder value, along with stability during this period of uncertainty surrounding the global trade environment.”

Fiscal 2025 Guidance:
The Company tightened its Adjusted Diluted EPS* guidance for the year ending July 31, 2025 from $4.45 to $4.70 per share to $4.48 to $4.63 per share. The Company’s GAAP earnings per diluted Class A Nonvoting Share guidance for the year ending July 31, 2025 was updated for facility closure and other reorganization costs incurred to date to $3.95 to $4.10 per share, from $3.99 to $4.24 per share.

The assumptions included in fiscal 2025 guidance include a full-year income tax rate of approximately 20 percent, depreciation and amortization expense of approximately $40 million, and capital expenditures of approximately $25 million. Fiscal 2025 guidance is based upon foreign currency exchange rates as of April 30, 2025 and assumes economic growth.

A webcast regarding Brady’s fiscal 2025 third quarter financial results will be available at www.bradycorp.com/investors beginning at 9:30 a.m. central time today.

Brady Corporation is an international manufacturer and marketer of complete solutions that identify and protect people, products and places. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. Founded in 1914, the Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and as of July 31, 2024, employed approximately 5,700 people in its worldwide businesses. Brady’s fiscal 2024 sales were approximately $1.34 billion. Brady stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BRC. More information is available on the Internet at www.bradyid.com.

* Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted Diluted EPS are non-GAAP measures. See appendix for more information on these measures, including reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

In this news release, statements that are not reported financial results or other historic information are “forward-looking statements.” These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, the Company's future financial position, business strategy, targets, projected sales, costs, earnings, capital expenditures, debt levels and cash flows, and plans and objectives of management for future operations.

The use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “should,” “project,” “plan” or similar terminology are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain and are subject to risks, assumptions, and other factors, some of which are beyond Brady’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For Brady, uncertainties arise from: increased cost of materials, labor, material shortages and supply chain disruptions, including as a result of tariffs or other impacts of the global trade environment; decreased demand for our products; our ability to compete effectively or to successfully execute our strategy; our ability to develop technologically advanced products that meet customer demands; Brady’s ability to identify, integrate and grow acquired companies, and to manage contingent liabilities from divested businesses; difficulties in protecting our websites, networks, and systems against security breaches; risks associated with the loss of key employees; extensive regulations by U.S. and non-U.S. governmental and self-regulatory entities; global climate change and environmental regulations; litigation, including product liability claims; foreign currency fluctuations; changes in tax legislation and tax rates; potential write-offs of goodwill and other intangible assets; differing interests of voting and non-voting shareholders and changes in the regulatory and business environment around dual-class voting structures; numerous other matters of national, regional and global scale, including major public health crises and government responses thereto and those of a political, economic, business, competitive, and regulatory nature contained from time to time in Brady’s U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, those factors listed in the “Risk Factors” section within Item 1A of Part I of Brady’s Form 10-K for the year ended July 31, 2024.

These uncertainties may cause Brady's actual future results to be materially different than those expressed in its forward-looking statements. Brady does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements except as required by law.

For More Information:
Investor contact: Ann Thornton 414-438-6887
Media contact: Kate Venne 414-358-5176



BRADY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
               
  Three months ended April 30,   Nine months ended April 30,
    2025       2024       2025       2024  
Net sales $ 382,590     $ 343,384     $ 1,116,330     $ 997,991  
Cost of goods sold   187,531       166,357       555,739       487,162  
Gross margin   195,059       177,027       560,591       510,829  
Operating expenses:              
Research and development   19,191       17,681       56,835       50,215  
Selling, general and administrative   108,678       95,803       326,410       283,415  
Total operating expenses   127,869       113,484       383,245       333,630  
               
Operating income   67,190       63,543       177,346       177,199  
               
Other (expense) income:              
Investment and other (expense) income   (509 )     1,596       2,850       4,718  
Interest expense   (936 )     (728 )     (3,604 )     (2,284 )
               
Income before income taxes   65,745       64,411       176,592       179,633  
               
Income tax expense   13,482       13,521       37,212       37,874  
               
Net income $ 52,263     $ 50,890     $ 139,380     $ 141,759  
               
Net income per Class A Nonvoting Common Share:              
Basic $ 1.10     $ 1.06     $ 2.92     $ 2.94  
Diluted $ 1.09     $ 1.05     $ 2.89     $ 2.91  
               
Net income per Class B Voting Common Share:              
Basic $ 1.10     $ 1.06     $ 2.90     $ 2.92  
Diluted $ 1.09     $ 1.05     $ 2.88     $ 2.90  
               
Weighted average common shares outstanding:              
Basic   47,644       48,004       47,743       48,294  
Diluted   48,066       48,386       48,196       48,640  
               


BRADY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollars in thousands)
       
  April 30, 2025   July 31, 2024
  (Unaudited)    
ASSETS      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 152,154     $ 250,118  
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $8,967 and $6,749 respectively   224,358       185,486  
Inventories   189,991       152,729  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   15,399       11,382  
Total current assets   581,902       599,715  
Property, plant and equipment—net   219,082       195,758  
Goodwill   682,554       589,611  
Other intangible assets   111,685       51,839  
Deferred income taxes   20,583       15,596  
Operating lease assets   58,118       38,504  
Other assets   24,191       24,546  
Total $ 1,698,115     $ 1,515,569  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $ 99,754     $ 84,691  
Accrued compensation and benefits   87,506       77,954  
Taxes, other than income taxes   19,711       14,061  
Accrued income taxes   2,976       7,424  
Current operating lease liabilities   15,030       13,382  
Other current liabilities   86,809       67,170  
Total current liabilities   311,786       264,682  
Long-term debt   102,819       90,935  
Long-term operating lease liabilities   43,772       25,342  
Other liabilities   72,185       67,952  
Total liabilities   530,562       448,911  
Stockholders’ equity:      
Common stock:      
Class A nonvoting common stock—Issued 51,261,487 shares, and outstanding 43,774,580 and 44,042,462 shares, respectively   513       513  
Class B voting common stock—Issued and outstanding, 3,538,628 shares   35       35  
Additional paid-in capital   357,545       353,654  
Retained earnings   1,279,168       1,174,025  
Treasury stock—7,486,907 and 7,219,025 shares, respectively, of Class A nonvoting common stock, at cost   (375,974 )     (351,947 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (93,734 )     (109,622 )
Total stockholders’ equity   1,167,553       1,066,658  
Total $ 1,698,115     $ 1,515,569  
       


BRADY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES      
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS      
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)      
  Nine months ended April 30,
    2025       2024  
Operating activities:      
Net income $ 139,380     $ 141,759  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization   30,279       22,406  
Stock-based compensation expense   9,762       6,422  
Deferred income taxes   (6,038 )     (6,902 )
Other   (181 )     1,358  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:      
Accounts receivable   (6,869 )     (15,915 )
Inventories   (8,209 )     20,861  
Prepaid expenses and other assets   (3,754 )     (1,849 )
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   (26,415 )     7,347  
Income taxes   (5,081 )     (4,393 )
   Net cash provided by operating activities   122,874       171,094  
       
Investing activities:      
Purchases of property, plant and equipment   (18,685 )     (69,157 )
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired   (147,248 )      
Other   854       (1,174 )
   Net cash used in investing activities   (165,079 )     (70,331 )
       
Financing activities:      
Payment of dividends   (34,237 )     (33,890 )
Proceeds from exercise of stock options   5,759       5,583  
Payments for employee taxes withheld from stock-based awards   (2,518 )     (2,664 )
Purchase of treasury stock   (33,155 )     (72,225 )
Proceeds from borrowing on credit agreement   206,249       111,790  
Repayment of borrowing on credit agreement   (194,365 )     (97,732 )
Other   190       149  
   Net cash used in financing activities   (52,077 )     (88,989 )
       
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents   (3,682 )     (2,848 )
       
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents   (97,964 )     8,926  
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period   250,118       151,532  
       
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 152,154     $ 160,458  
       


BRADY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
               
  Three months ended April 30,   Nine months ended April 30,
    2025       2024       2025       2024  
NET SALES              
Americas & Asia $ 253,652     $ 224,766     $ 732,926     $ 658,035  
Europe & Australia   128,938       118,618       383,404       339,956  
Total $ 382,590     $ 343,384     $ 1,116,330     $ 997,991  
               
SALES INFORMATION              
Americas & Asia              
Organic   5.4 %     4.5 %     5.0 %     3.0 %
Acquisitions   8.6 %     %     7.9 %     %
Currency   (1.1 )%     (0.1 )%     (1.0 )%     %
Divestiture   %     (3.5 )%     (0.5 )%     (3.5 )%
Total   12.9 %     0.9 %     11.4 %     (0.5 )%
Europe & Australia              
Organic   (5.4 )%     4.4 %     (1.9 )%     2.8 %
Acquisitions   14.2 %     %     14.8 %     %
Currency   (0.1 )%     (0.6 )%     (0.1 )%     1.9 %
Total   8.7 %     3.8 %     12.8 %     4.7 %
Total Company              
Organic   1.6 %     4.5 %     2.6 %     3.0 %
Acquisitions   10.5 %     %     10.2 %     %
Currency   (0.7 )%     (0.3 )%     (0.5 )%     0.6 %
Divestiture   %     (2.3 )%     (0.4 )%     (2.4 )%
Total   11.4 %     1.9 %     11.9 %     1.2 %
               
SEGMENT PROFIT              
Americas & Asia $ 57,164     $ 49,697     $ 158,148     $ 143,489  
Europe & Australia   17,478       19,537       41,872       51,335  
Total segment profit $ 74,642     $ 69,234     $ 200,020     $ 194,824  
SEGMENT PROFIT AS A PERCENT OF NET SALES              
Americas & Asia   22.5 %     22.1 %     21.6 %     21.8 %
Europe & Australia   13.6 %     16.5 %     10.9 %     15.1 %
Total   19.5 %     20.2 %     17.9 %     19.5 %
               
               
  Three months ended April 30,   Nine months ended April 30,
    2025       2024       2025       2024  
Total segment profit $ 74,642     $ 69,234     $ 200,020     $ 194,824  
Unallocated amounts:              
Administrative costs   (7,452 )     (5,691 )     (22,674 )     (17,625 )
Investment and other income   (509 )     1,596       2,850       4,718  
Interest expense   (936 )     (728 )     (3,604 )     (2,284 )
Income before income taxes $ 65,745     $ 64,411     $ 176,592     $ 179,633  
               


GAAP to NON-GAAP MEASURES
(Unaudited; Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)
                     
In accordance with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s Regulation G, the following provides definitions of the non-GAAP measures used in the earnings release and the reconciliation to the most closely related GAAP measure.
                                     
Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes:        
Brady is presenting the non-GAAP measure, "Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes." This is not a calculation based upon GAAP. The amounts included in this non-GAAP measure are derived from amounts included in the Consolidated Financial Statements and supporting footnote disclosures. We do not view these items to be part of our ongoing results. We believe this profit measure provides an important perspective of underlying business trends and results and provides a more comparable measure from year to year. The table below provides a reconciliation of the GAAP measure of Income before income taxes to the non-GAAP measure of Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes:
                     
        Three months ended April 30,   Nine months ended April 30,
          2025       2024       2025       2024  
Income before income taxes $ 65,745     $ 64,411     $ 176,592     $ 179,633  
  Amortization expense     4,754       2,365       14,138       7,084  
  Facility closure and other reorganization costs     3,930       -       9,584       -  
  Non-recurring acquisition-related costs and other expenses     -       -       5,059       -  
Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes (non-GAAP measure) $ 74,429     $ 66,776     $ 205,373     $ 186,717  
                     
                     
Adjusted Income Tax Expense:        
Brady is presenting the non-GAAP measure, "Adjusted Income Tax Expense." This is not a calculation based upon GAAP. The amounts included in this non-GAAP measure are derived from amounts included in the Consolidated Financial Statements and supporting footnote disclosures. We do not view these items to be part of our ongoing results. We believe this measure provides an important perspective of underlying business trends and results and provides a more comparable measure from year to year. The table below provides a reconciliation of the GAAP measure of Income tax expense to the non-GAAP measure of Adjusted Income Tax Expense:
                     
        Three months ended April 30,   Nine months ended April 30,
          2025       2024       2025       2024  
Income tax expense (GAAP measure) $ 13,482     $ 13,521     $ 37,212     $ 37,874  
  Amortization expense     1,144       548       3,402       1,642  
  Facility closure and other reorganization costs       983       -       2,396       -  
  Non-recurring acquisition-related costs and other expenses     -       -       1,265       -  
Adjusted Income Tax Expense (non-GAAP measure) $ 15,609     $ 14,069     $ 44,275     $ 39,516  
                     
                     
Adjusted Net Income:        
Brady is presenting the non-GAAP measure, "Adjusted Net Income." This is not a calculation based upon GAAP. The amounts included in this non-GAAP measure are derived from amounts included in the Consolidated Financial Statements and supporting footnote disclosures. We do not view these items to be part of our ongoing results. We believe this measure provides an important perspective of underlying business trends and results and provides a more comparable measure from year to year. The table below provides a reconciliation of the GAAP measure of Net income to the non-GAAP measure of Adjusted Net Income:
                     
        Three months ended April 30,   Nine months ended April 30,
          2025       2024       2025       2024  
Net income (GAAP measure) $ 52,263     $ 50,890     $ 139,380     $ 141,759  
  Amortization expense     3,610       1,817       10,736       5,442  
  Facility closure and other reorganization costs       2,947       -       7,188       -  
  Non-recurring acquisition-related costs and other expenses     -       -       3,794       -  
Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP measure) $ 58,820     $ 52,707     $ 161,098     $ 147,201  
                     
                     
Adjusted Diluted EPS:        
Brady is presenting the non-GAAP measure, "Adjusted Diluted EPS." This is not a calculation based upon GAAP. The amounts included in this non-GAAP measure are derived from amounts included in the Consolidated Financial Statements. We do not view these items to be part of our ongoing results. We believe this measure provides an important perspective of underlying business trends and results and provides a more comparable measure from year to year. The table below provides a reconciliation of the GAAP measure of Net income per Class A Nonvoting Common Share to the non-GAAP measure of Adjusted Diluted EPS (Note that certain amounts will not foot due to rounding):
                     
        Three months ended April 30,   Nine months ended April 30,
          2025       2024       2025       2024  
Net income per Class A Nonvoting Common Share (GAAP measure) $ 1.09     $ 1.05     $ 2.89     $ 2.91  
  Amortization expense     0.08       0.04       0.22       0.11  
  Facility closure and other reorganization costs       0.06       -       0.15       -  
  Non-recurring acquisition-related costs and other expenses     -       -       0.08       -  
Adjusted Diluted EPS (non-GAAP measure) $ 1.22     $ 1.09     $ 3.34     $ 3.03  
                     
                     
Diluted EPS Excluding Certain Items Guidance:           Fiscal 2025 Expectations
                Low   High
Earnings per diluted Class A Common Share (GAAP measure)           $ 3.95     $ 4.10  
  Amortization expense             0.30       0.30  
  Facility closure and other reorganization costs               0.15       0.15  
  Non-recurring acquisition-related costs and other expenses             0.08       0.08  
Adjusted Diluted EPS (non-GAAP measure)           $ 4.48     $ 4.63  

Primary Logo

