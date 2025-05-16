Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,132 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,467 in the last 365 days.

Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee on Plastic Pollution: Frequently Asked Questions

Representatives of Specialized Agencies (FAO, ICAO, IFAD, ILO, IMF, IMO, ITU, UNESCO, UNIDO, UNWTO, UPU, World Bank, WHO, WIPO and WMO) and related organizations (which include CTBTO Preparatory Commission, IAEA, ICC, IOM, OPCW and WTO), as well as from UN Secretariat, funds, programmes, regional commissions, Secretariats of the Multilateral Environmental Agreements administered by UNEP and other UN entities, are eligible to participate as Observers in the INC sessions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee on Plastic Pollution: Frequently Asked Questions

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more