Best AI Website Builder (May 2025): Squarespace Awarded Top AI Site Creator by SoftwareExperts.org

NEW YORK CITY, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Software Experts has named Squarespace the top AI website builder in its latest review, citing the platform’s intuitive design tools, personalized content generation, and balance of automation with creative control as key factors in the decision.

Squarespace - a leading website-building platform known for combining professionally designed templates with integrated tools for commerce, marketing, and content management.

Since its founding in 2003, Squarespace has become one of the most widely used platforms for individuals and businesses looking to create a modern, responsive online presence without technical expertise.

The recent evaluation by Software Experts focused on AI website builders that empower non-designers like freelancers, solopreneurs, and small business owners, to launch customized websites efficiently and affordably. Squarespace’s proprietary Blueprint AI stood out for its user-friendly, guided creation process and ability to generate tailored design, layout, and copy suggestions based on user input.

According to the review, Blueprint AI offers a thoughtful approach to AI-assisted web design. It doesn’t replace the user—it guides and supports, which is essential for those building a site for the first time.

At a time when more individuals and small businesses are seeking to build their brands online, user-friendly website builders are playing a growing role in digital entrepreneurship. For those with limited time, resources, or technical knowledge, AI-powered platforms provide a practical solution to getting online quickly without sacrificing quality.

Blueprint AI is Squarespace’s AI Website Builder, developed as part of its broader Design Intelligence system. It uses proprietary technology and prompts paired with a mix of AI services to generate personalized content. Users are asked about the purpose of their site, the type of business or brand they are building, and their preferred style and tone. Based on these inputs, Blueprint AI suggests recommended homepage sections and pages, and provides personalized content such as images and copy that reflects the user’s stated goals and preferences.

Once the site is generated, users can preview and fine-tune their selections in real time. The entire process can be completed in minutes, and once complete, sites remain fully customizable through Squarespace’s Fluid Engine, a drag-and-drop editor that enables ongoing changes without the need for coding knowledge.

All websites built with Blueprint AI are mobile responsive and optimized for various screen sizes, reflecting the platform’s attention to current web standards and user expectations. The generated copy is also SEO-friendly, supporting site visibility and helping users rank better in search engines from the outset.

Software Experts noted that many AI website builders on the market tend to prioritize speed at the expense of customization, often resulting in generic websites that require extensive post-editing. In contrast, Squarespace’s AI system was recognized for producing well-structured, high-quality outputs with a cohesive visual identity.

Blueprint AI is free to use, though a paid Squarespace plan is required to publish and maintain a site. Plans start at $16/month (billed annually) and include essential features such as a custom domain, e-commerce functionality, and invoicing tools, making it accessible for users who are launching a personal project or running a solo business.

While higher-tier plans offer expanded functionality, the Basic plan is sufficient for most entry-level users, especially those managing small-scale operations or personal brands. The platform’s scalable structure also ensures that users can upgrade as their needs evolve.

Software Experts emphasized how platforms like Squarespace are reshaping access to digital presence for users who may not have the time or resources to invest in traditional design services. This trend is particularly relevant as more people seek side hustles, freelance careers, and independent business ventures in today’s gig economy.

For those just starting out or working with a limited budget, having access to an AI website builder that delivers both quality and flexibility can be a critical advantage. The ability to create a professional-looking, mobile-optimized site without needing to hire a designer or developer reflects a broader shift toward tools that democratize technology. To support new users taking their first steps online, Squarespace is offering the promo code NICE10 for 10% savings on their first website plan.

