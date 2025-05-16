Climateworks welcomes new executive overseeing international programs 

Climateworks Centre is pleased to announce Trang Nguyen as the new Head of International Programs and Engagement. Previously, Trang served as Climateworks’ Southeast Asia Lead.

‘I am delighted to announce that Climateworks’ own Trang Nguyen will be stepping up to lead our expanding portfolio of international programs and organisation-wide engagement,’ Climateworks CEO Anna Skarbek said.

‘Her deep understanding of global climate architecture and Southeast Asia’s political economy and climate policy landscape, as well as her collaborative approach and experience in external engagement, make her exceptionally well-placed to lead the next phase of our international work.’

Trang joined Climateworks in 2022 and oversaw an expansion of programming and partnerships in Vietnam, Indonesia and across the region. She brought over a decade of experience in and as an advisor to governments in the United Kingdom, Vietnam and Australia, and her career included roles in international development, climate diplomacy and climate mitigation.

Trang has been instrumental in shaping Climateworks’ international strategy and partnerships. She led the design and implementation of programs such as the Australia–Vietnam Green Economy Program in collaboration with AsiaLink and the Southeast Asia Just Energy Transition Fellowship Program supported by the Australian Government Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

She also played a key role in bringing Climateworks’ net zero industrial precincts program to Indonesia and Vietnam. In her new role, Trang will continue to lead the expansion of our international programs and to foster solutions to scale up decarbonisation while preparing countries and industries throughout Southeast Asia to be competitive in the future low-carbon world.

Trang was nominated by fellow staff as Climateworks’ 2024 Legendary Leader and was twice appointed to the executive leadership team in an acting capacity during leave periods. From 28 April, Trang formally joined Climateworks’ executive leadership team as Head of International Programs and Engagement.

‘The next decade of success in climate movements will depend on strong global collaboration, innovative and inclusive place-based approaches, and our ability to effectively communicate climate solutions to the public,’ Trang Nguyen said. ‘I’m excited to work with the Climateworks’ International Programs and Engagement team to support this mission.’