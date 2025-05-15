2025 Ontario Budget Affirms Province’s Promise to Build Homes Faster and Improve Affordability

TORONTO, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “The Ontario Real Estate Association (OREA) is proud to champion REALTOR®-led solutions to bring affordability back and get more homes built that Ontarians can actually afford. In the past eight years, we have worked closely with the Government of Ontario, supporting pro-growth, pro-housing policies.

Today’s 2025 Ontario Budget reaffirms the Province’s commitment to continue building on that work, proposing to invest millions more in housing-enabling infrastructure to speed up new housing construction, reduce delays, and streamline planning.

OREA is pleased to see several pro-homeownership solutions mentioned in the budget, including:

Providing $50 million over five years to grow industrial capacity in modular (factory-built) construction and other innovative housing solutions – a key to solving the supply and affordability crisis, as outlined in OREA’s Building More, Building Faster report;

Investing an additional $400 million into housing-enabling infrastructure, like water and wastewater projects, through the Housing-Enabling Water Systems Fund (HEWSF) and the Municipal Housing Infrastructure Program (MHIP);

Fast-tracking planning and approvals for province-building projects to help protect the economy, create jobs, and encourage new housing developments; and

Providing an additional $5 billion to the Building Ontario Fund to co-invest in key priority areas, including affordable housing.

The Ford government’s investment in factory-built housing, as recommended by Ontario REALTORS®, is a welcomed inclusion in today’s budget. Now is the time to keep their foot on the gas and continue to support policies to bring affordability back for Ontarians and their families, including further reducing or eliminating municipal development charges (MDCs), ending exclusionary zoning, and helping further scale innovative approaches to development.

Ontario REALTORS® thank Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy and Premier Doug Ford for championing the pro-housing measures in this budget. We look forward to continuing our work together with all levels of government and industry partners to ensure Ontarians can continue to find a great place to call home.”

- 2025 Ontario Real Estate Association President Cathy Polan

