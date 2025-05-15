Calfrac Announces Voting Results of Election of Directors

CALGARY, Alberta, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (“Calfrac”) (TSX–CFW) is pleased to announce the voting results of the election of directors at its annual meeting of shareholders held today. Each of the nominees proposed as a director were elected as directors to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders, or until their successors are elected or appointed. Detailed results of the voting for each nominee are set out below, and the full results on all matters voted upon at the meeting will be filed on Calfrac’s profile on SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ).

Nominee Votes For Votes Against Number % Number % Ronald P. Mathison 65,434,357 99.65 228,492 0.35 Douglas R. Ramsay 65,447,107 99.67 215,742 0.33 George S. Armoyan 63,552,876 96.79 2,109,973 3.21 Anuroop Duggal 60,951,751 92.83 4,711,098 7.17 Charles Pellerin 61,770,588 94.07 3,892,261 5.93 Chetan Mehta 65,638,359 99.96 24,490 0.04 Holly A. Benson 65,621,974 99.94 40,875 0.06



Calfrac’s common shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol “CFW”.

Calfrac provides specialized oilfield services to exploration and production companies designed to increase the production of hydrocarbons from wells with continuing operations focused throughout North America and Argentina. The Company executes on its brand promise of “Do It Safely, Do It Right, Do It Profitably” to generate long-term, sustainable returns for its shareholders.

Further information regarding Calfrac Well Services Ltd., including the most recently filed Annual Information Form, can be accessed on Calfrac’s website at www.calfrac.com or under the Company’s public filings found at www.sedarplus.ca . For further information on this press release, please contact:

Michael Olinek

Chief Financial Officer

(403) 234-6673

Suite 500, 407 – 8 Avenue S.W.

Calgary, Alberta, Canada T2P 1E5

Website: www.calfrac.com

