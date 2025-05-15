Budget 2025 Recognizes Critical Infrastructure Construction and Workforce Growth Key to Ontario’s Long-Term Prosperity

Vaughan, ON, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Residential and Civil Construction Alliance of Ontario (RCCAO) is encouraged by the Government of Ontario’s continued focus and investment in critical infrastructure in Budget 2025, A Plan To Protect Ontario. The infrastructure funding allocated will advance the much needed construction of roads, water systems, and transit, as well as focus on what is needed to boost housing across Ontario.

The economic headwinds caused by the Trump Administration’s actions is creating real uncertainty across the economy and further underscores the need for action here at home. Budget 2025 advances the long-term critical infrastructure needed to support industry and communities in response with $30 billion for highways and over $200 billion for public transit over the next 10 years.

RCCAO is pleased to see the Ontario Government’s additional $400 million investment in the Housing-Enabling Water Systems Fund to ensure water infrastructure systems are equipped to handle the demands of a growing population.

“The investments Budget 2025 makes in critical infrastructure advance the Ontario Government's commitment to growth and addressing long-standing challenges,” said Nadia Todorova, Executive Director of RCCAO. “Transportation, housing, and water infrastructure are crucial to building for Ontario’s future and we are pleased to see this year’s budget continue to prioritize these assets.”

“The Ontario Government’s investment in the Skills Development Fund is good news for Ontario workers. It will expand the labour market’s capacity to build Ontario and this $1 billion investment in skills training will be crucial for our province’s ability to build critical infrastructure and grow our province’s prosperity for generations to come.”

“Our members are very encouraged to see the creation of a Potholes Prevention Fund Program to support municipalities with maintenance of the road network. Our partnership with the CAA’s Worst Roads annual campaign highlights the challenges across the province and this fund will help improve state-of-good-repair work for Ontario’s roads.”

The Ontario Government could realize greater economic impacts with faster project tendering across ministries. This would maximize industry’s capacity to build during construction season as well as make greater progress in closing the infrastructure deficit across the province.

RCCAO commends the government for its continued commitment and focus on advancing transportation infrastructure projects, including Highway 413, the Bradford Bypass, and the Ontario Line. Our members will continue to support the government’s work throughout the Highway 401 tunnel feasibility study, bringing the expertise and technical knowledge of its members to the table.

