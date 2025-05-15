Two Women, One Bold Mission: “A Holistic Dose” Podcast Launches to Help Women Transform Midlife Struggles into Growth

Marietta, Ga, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midlife is no crisis. It’s a comeback. That’s the empowering message behind A Holistic Dose, a new podcast hosted by Tiffany Castillo and Jeanette Soltys. Both women are in their 40s and have walked through divorce, single parenthood, career pivots, health reinventions, and more. Now, they’re sharing the mic to guide others navigating similar life transitions.





Tiffany Castillo and Jeanette Soltys, co-hosts of A Holistic Dose—a new podcast delivering candid conversations for women navigating midlife transformation. (Photo: Catmax Photography)

Each episode of A Holistic Dose breaks down one real-life topic, from relationships and parenting teens to beauty, health, career reinvention, and personal transformation, into a candid, bite-sized conversation.

“We created this show because so many women are told their best years are behind them, and we know that’s not true,” said host Tiffany Castillo. “We’re here to challenge the narrative and help women feel seen, supported, and inspired.”

“This podcast is about reclaiming your power and embracing the next chapter with purpose,” added co-host Jeanette Soltys, founder of Atlanta Holistic Family Law and a leading Marietta divorce lawyer. “As someone who works with women at some of life’s most difficult crossroads, I’ve seen how transformative this stage can be when you have the right support.”

Whether navigating divorce, rediscovering identity, or redefining success, A Holistic Dose offers relatable, real-world insight for high-achieving, growth-minded women who are ready for their midlife glow-up.

Listeners can follow A Holistic Dose on all major platforms and on social media @aholisticdose. A dedicated website, aholisticdose.com, will feature behind-the-scenes content, community resources, and episode guides.

As conversations about midlife evolve, A Holistic Dose meets the moment with honesty, empowerment, and a little bit of sparkle.

For press inquiries, please email: Hello@aholisticdose.com

About A Holistic Dose

A Holistic Dose is a podcast and lifestyle platform founded by Tiffany Nicole Castillo and Jeanette Soltys. It delivers candid, bite-sized conversations for women navigating midlife transformations. With a focus on authenticity, growth, and bold reinvention, the show covers topics like relationships, beauty, health, parenting, career shifts, and divorce. It empowers women to embrace change, live unapologetically, and thrive through life’s messy middle.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.youtube.com/embed/Bp4FtNQRdhs

