Out of the Box | ‘China is a country full of opportunities’

Who: Ekaterina Vorobeva, Year Two BA International Business with a Language, Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool University

Experience: Internship with China Daily

Ekaterina Vorobeva (pictured above), from Russia, is a Year Two BA International Business with a Language student at International Business School Suzhou (IBSS). She also worked as an intern at the Wuxi office of China Daily, one of the country’s most prominent English-language media outlets.

Finding internships in China as an international student could be tough, but Vorobeva didn’t let that stop her. Here’s her story.

A chance encounter

Vorobeva has always known the importance of gaining real-world experience alongside academic studies.

Before coming to China, she ran a small business in Russia focused on training teachers to better prepare students for intellectual competitions – a niche market inspired by her own success in these contests. This entrepreneurial experience sparked her interest in global markets and strategic planning, ultimately leading her to pursue international business in China.

While studying at IBSS, Vorobeva kept exploring opportunities beyond the classroom until a turning point came when a friend – then a student at XJTLU’s MSc Media and Communication programme – introduced her to China Daily.

Through this connection, she joined a free travel photography event for international students. As part of the event, Vorobeva visited Hangzhou and also met the Head of China Daily’s Wuxi office.

A few months later, when she heard that China Daily was looking for international interns, she took the initiative to reach out. After passing a test and participating in another event in Hangzhou for evaluation, she secured the internship.

“I’m very grateful to my friend for the introduction and to everyone I met along the way. They gave me this opportunity,” Vorobeva says.

During her internship at China Daily, Vorobeva took on multiple roles. She hosted live broadcasts, interviewed experts, produced videos, and edited articles for clarity and accuracy. She also reviewed English websites and social media content for clients, offering feedback to boost engagement.

“These experiences gave me practical skills and introduced me to people from diverse fields. It was incredibly enriching,” she says.

Vorobeva interviewing a tourist in Wuxi, Jiangsu province

Vorobeva says one standout memory is of conducting interviews on a boat tour in Yuantouzhu island, a famous scenic spot in Wuxi, with 12 expatriates. During the tour, she enjoyed beautiful scenery, tasted local cuisine, and completed her interview tasks.

“It was my first time participating in such an event. Everything was so fresh and interesting. Through the event, I learned the value of teamwork and also improved my communication and adaptability skills,” she says.

Vorobeva also credits IBSS for preparing her for the role.

“At IBSS, I learned a lot of practical knowledge that not only helped me better understand business operations but also allowed me to apply theory to practice during my internship,” she says.

Vorobeva on a boat tour

Looking ahead

Vorobeva says she plans to stay in China for a few more years after graduation. She hopes to work in business consulting or teach business courses at international schools.

“China is a country full of opportunities. Here, I feel limitless possibilities. I hope to continue growing here and realise my dreams,” she says.

She also encourages international students to bravely pursue their dreams.

“Finding internships in China may be challenging for international students, but as long as you are proactive and communicate more, you will definitely find opportunities,” she says.

Practising calligraphy

At the Taibo Temple in Wuxi, Jiangsu province

By Linlin Xie

Edited by Xinmin Han

Photos courtesy of Ekaterina Vorobeva