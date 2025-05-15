Steelworkers welcome launch of B.C.’s new Provincial Forestry Council with a focus on workers

BURNABY, British Columbia, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United Steelworkers union (USW) welcomes the launch of British Columbia’s new Provincial Forestry Advisory Council (PFAC) as a critical step toward building a stronger, more sustainable forestry industry that puts workers and communities first.

The newly formed council brings together labour, industry, Indigenous communities and environmental representatives, including USW Wood Council Chair Jeff Bromley, who has been jointly appointed by the BC NDP and Green caucuses.

“Our forest industry has suffered deeply over the past decade, with over 2,500 Steelworkers losing their jobs,” said Bromley. “Now is the time to ensure that B.C.’s working forest delivers the value to British Columbians that it was always meant to and that includes good, family and community-supporting union jobs.”

Bromley emphasized that his role on the PFAC will be to ensure that workers’ voices are not only heard but prioritized in shaping the future of the province’s forests.

“Forestry has always been the backbone of communities across this province. I’m on this council to make sure any review or reform of B.C.’s forest sector puts workers front and centre,” said Bromley. “That means fighting for a sustainable, successful industry that continues to provide good-paying union jobs for generations to come.”

The USW commends the B.C. NDP government’s effort to bring together a diverse group of stakeholders to guide the future of forestry. In particular, the union thanks Minister of Forests Ravi Parmar for his leadership in launching the PFAC and recognizing the importance of worker representation at the table.

“Our members are hopeful that if this council leads with a bold vision and a real commitment to working people, we have a chance to build something better than what we’ve lost,” said Bromley.

The USW represents over 14,000 members in Canada’s forest industry, including over 9,000 in B.C.

About the United Steelworkers union:

The USW represents 225,000 members in nearly every economic sector across Canada and is the largest private-sector union in North America, with 850,000 members in Canada, the United States and the Caribbean.

Each year, thousands of workers choose to join the USW because of the union’s strong track record in creating healthier, safer and more respectful workplaces and negotiating better working conditions and fairer compensation – including good wages, benefits and pensions.

For more information:

Jeff Bromley, USW Wood Council Chair, jbromley@usw.ca, 250-426-9870

Brett Barden, USW Communications, bbarden@usw.ca, 604-445-6956

