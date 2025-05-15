Submit Release
CPI Aerostructures Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

First Quarter 2025 vs. First Quarter 2024 

  • Revenue of $15.4 million compared to $19.1 million;  
  • Gross profit of $1.6 million compared to $3.6 million;  
  • Gross margin of 10.7% compared to 18.6%;  
  • Net (loss) income of $(1.3) million compared to net income of $0.2 million;  
  • (Loss) earnings per share of $(0.10) compared to earnings per share of $0.01;  
  • Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $(0.8) million compared to $1.2 million;  
  • Cash flow used in operations of $2.7 million compared to $1 million.

EDGEWOOD, N.Y., May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (“CPI Aero” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: CVU) today announced financial results for the three month period ended March 31, 2025.

“Our first quarter 2025 results were significantly impacted by the recognition of a pre-tax loss of $2.1 million on our A-10 Program, a challenging Program with higher manufacturing costs on a 2019-fixed price contract. In light of the pending retirement of the A-10 fleet, we have now taken the necessary steps to mitigate this Program’s further potential degradation to the Company’s financial performance. Our first quarter 2025 gross profit without the A-10 Program impact was 21.6% compared to 18.6% in the first quarter of 2024 and, our income before provision for income taxes, without the A-10 Program impact, was $0.5 million compared to $0.2 million in the first quarter of 2024,” said Dorith Hakim, President and CEO.

“We continued to improve our balance sheet during the first quarter, bringing our total debt down to an all-time low of $16.7 million and our Debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA Ratio to 2.9 marking our ninth consecutive quarter-end below 3.0,” continued Dorith Hakim, President and CEO.

Concluded Ms. Hakim, “We remain committed to driving operational improvements as we strive to meet our customer’s priorities while optimizing our portfolio, transitioning from legacy programs to programs of the future. We ended the quarter with a strong backlog of $516 million, which includes multiple new program awards from L3Harris, Raytheon, Lockheed and Embraer. We remain confident in CPI Aero’s long-term outlook and look forward to capitalizing on the multiple opportunities ahead as we continue to build on our long-standing relationships with our customers.”

About CPI Aero
CPI Aero is a U.S. manufacturer of structural assemblies for fixed wing aircraft, helicopters and airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance pod systems in both the commercial aerospace and national security markets. Within the global aerostructure supply chain, CPI Aero is either a Tier 1 supplier to aircraft OEMs or a Tier 2 subcontractor to major Tier 1 manufacturers. CPI also is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense, primarily the Air Force. In conjunction with its assembly operations, CPI Aero provides engineering, program management, supply chain management, and MRO services.

Forward-looking Statements 
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included or incorporated in this press release are forward-looking statements. Words such as “remain committed," “strive,” “remain confident,” “outlook,” “look forward,” “opportunities ahead,” “continue” and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include the Company’s confidence in its long-term outlook, expectations for future opportunities, and plans to continue building on customer relationships. The Company does not guarantee that it will actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on the Company’s forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results could vary materially from these forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by its forward-looking statements, including those important factors set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2024 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the Company may elect to do so at some point in the future, the Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements and it disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CPI Aero® is a registered trademark of CPI Aerostructures, Inc. For more information, visit www.cpiaero.com, and follow us on Twitter @CPIAERO.

Contacts:   
Investor Relations Counsel CPI Aerostructures, Inc.
Alliance Advisors IR Philip Passarello
Jody Burfening  Chief Financial Officer
(212) 838-3777  (631) 586-5200
cpiaero@allianceadvisors.com ppassarello@cpiaero.com
  www.cpiaero.com


CPI AEROSTRUCTURES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
           
  March 31, 2025
(Unaudited) 		  December 31,
2024
ASSETS          
Current Assets:          
Cash $ 1,868,580     $ 5,490,963  
Accounts receivable, net   5,565,694       3,716,378  
Contract assets, net   32,080,347       32,832,290  
Inventory   897,523       918,288  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   705,679       634,534  
Total Current Assets   41,117,823       43,592,453  
           
Operating lease right-of-use assets   2,370,664       2,856,200  
Property and equipment, net   728,540       767,904  
Deferred tax asset, net   19,221,166       18,837,576  
Goodwill   1,784,254       1,784,254  
Other assets   138,284       143,615  
Total Assets $ 65,360,731     $ 67,982,002  
           
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY          
Current Liabilities:          
Accounts payable $ 14,497,164     $ 11,097,685  
Accrued expenses   4,547,206       7,922,316  
Contract liabilities   1,955,260       2,430,663  
Loss reserve   98,534       22,832  
Current portion of line of credit   2,750,000       2,750,000  
Current portion of long-term debt   18,736       26,483  
Operating lease liabilities, current   2,206,562       2,162,154  
Income taxes payable   93,156       58,209  
Total Current Liabilities   26,166,618       26,470,342  
           
Line of credit, net of current portion   13,890,000       14,640,000  
Long-term operating lease liabilities   374,566       938,418  
Total Liabilities   40,431,184       42,048,760  
           
Shareholders’ Equity:          
Common stock - $.001 par value; authorized 50,000,000 shares, 13,009,294 and 12,978,741 shares, respectively, issued and outstanding   13,009       12,979  
Additional paid-in capital   74,744,850       74,424,651  
Accumulated deficit   (49,828,312 )     (48,504,388 )
Total Shareholders’ Equity   24,929,547       25,933,242  
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 65,360,731     $ 67,982,002  
               


CPI AEROSTRUCTURES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES 
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
 
  For the Three months Ended 
March 31, 		 
  2025    2024  
Revenue $ 15,400,608     $ 19,081,143  
Cost of sales   13,751,133       15,527,394  
Gross profit   1,649,475       3,553,749  
             
Selling, general and administrative expenses   2,835,777       2,713,904  
(Loss) income from operations   (1,186,302 )     839,845  
             
             
Other income (expense)   1,500        
Interest expense   (488,091 )     (632,135 )
(Loss) income before provision for income taxes   (1,672,893 )     207,710  
             
(Benefit) Provision for income taxes   (348,969 )     39,472  
Net (loss) income $ (1,323,924 )   $ 168,238  
             
(Loss) Income per common share, basic $ (0.10 )   $ 0.01  
             
(Loss) Income per common share, diluted $ (0.10 )   $ 0.01  
             
Shares used in computing (loss) income per common share:            
  Basic   12,720,148       12,486,889  
  Diluted   12,720,148       12,680,584  
               

Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

Note: (1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure defined as GAAP income from operations plus depreciation, amortization and stock-compensation expense.

Adjusted EBITDA as calculated by us may be calculated differently than Adjusted EBITDA for other companies. We have provided Adjusted EBITDA because we believe it is a commonly used measure of financial performance in comparable companies and is provided to help investors evaluate companies on a consistent basis, as well as to enhance understanding of our operating results. Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as either an alternative to income from operations or net income or as an indicator of our operating performance or an alternative to cash flows as a measure of liquidity. The adjustments to calculate this non-GAAP financial measure and the basis for such adjustments are outlined below. Please refer to the following table below that reconciles GAAP income from operations to Adjusted EBITDA.

The adjustments to calculate this non-GAAP financial measure, and the basis for such adjustments, are outlined below:

Depreciation. The Company incurs depreciation expense (recorded in cost of sales and in selling, general and administrative expenses) related to capital assets purchased, leased or constructed to support the ongoing operations of the business. The assets are recorded at cost or fair value and are depreciated over the estimated useful lives of individual assets.

Stock-based compensation expense. The Company incurs non-cash expense related to stock-based compensation included in its GAAP presentation of cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses. Management believes that exclusion of these expenses allows comparison of operating results to those of other companies that disclose non-GAAP financial measures that exclude stock-based compensation.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information provided in accordance with GAAP. This non-GAAP financial measure may not be computed in the same manner as similarly titled measures used by other companies. The Company expects to continue to incur expenses similar to the Adjusted EBITDA financial adjustments described above, and investors should not infer from the Company's presentation of this non-GAAP financial measure that these costs are unusual, infrequent, or non-recurring. 

Reconciliation of income from operations to Adjusted EBITDA is as follows:

  Three months ended
March 31
  2025
 		  2024
(Loss) income From Operations $ (1,186,302 )   $ 839,845
Depreciation   98,767       99,567
Stock-based compensation   320,229       281,523
Adjusted EBITDA $ (767,306 )   $ 1,220,935

Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

