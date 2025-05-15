Submit Release
Jet.AI Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

LAS VEGAS, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jet.AI Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: JTAI), a pure-play artificial intelligence (“AI”) data center company operating aviation-specific AI software, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Recent Operational Highlights

  • Signed Letter of Intent (“LOI”) to form a joint venture with Consensus Core Technologies Inc. (“Consensus Core”) to pursue the development of two hyperscale data-center campuses in Midwestern Canada and Maritime Canada, respectively.
  • Announced strategic shift into AI data center investment and signed a LOI for a 50-megawatt data center project on a proposed gigawatt campus in Nevada
  • Entered into a definitive agreement with flyExclusive to divest the Company’s jet card and fractional aviation business in a spin-merge transaction expected to close in the second quarter of 2025

Management Commentary

Founder and Executive Chairman Mike Winston said, “Since refocusing our long-term strategy on AI-driven infrastructure, we’ve made meaningful progress pursuing and executing on what we believe are extraordinary opportunities in this space. Last month, we signed a letter of intent with Consensus Core, a group that brings both a seasoned track record and something far more valuable: real experience developing AI data centers.

Through this partnership, we plan to jointly develop two large-scale campuses-one in Midwestern Canada, the other in the Maritimes. These locations weren’t picked for their postcard views-they were chosen because they sit atop the kind of energy infrastructure this next chapter of computing will depend on: access to grid power, on-site natural gas and hydroelectric/renewable energy sources.

What’s especially attractive about this structure is our proposed general partnership interest in each project. That gives us the opportunity to participate in long-term cash flows, for a projected 1.5 gigawatts of capacity. As these sites are developed, leased, and ultimately scaled, we believe both the income and the underlying asset value will grow.

We’re moving steadily toward a definitive agreement, and we look forward to sharing updates as we make progress. As always, we’re focused on building value carefully, with good partners, and one step at a time.”

First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Revenues were $3.5 million, compared to $3.8 million in the same period last year. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in software app and cirrus charter revenue and jet card and fractional programs revenue.

Software App and Cirrus Charter revenue, the gross amount of charters booked through CharterGPT and Cirrus, was $1.8 million, compared to $2.4 million in the same period last year. The decrease was primarily due to reduced marketing efforts and an industry-wide decline in private jet travel demand.

Management and Other Services revenue, which is comprised of revenues generated from managing and chartering our customer aircraft, increased 60% to $1.3 million compared to $0.8 million in the same period last year. The increase was driven by a management agreement entered into in the fourth quarter of 2023 and the addition of a second managed aircraft starting in April 2024.

Jet Card and Fractional Programs revenue, which is generated from the sale and use of jet cards and service revenue related to ongoing utilization by the Company’s fractional customers, totaled $0.3 million compared to $0.7 million in the same period last year. The decrease was primarily due to a challenging economic environment reducing flight hours flown and a revised pricing strategy, which bases Jet Card sales on HondaJet rates with an option to upgrade to the managed Cessna Citation CJ4, combined with efforts to increase Jet Card pricing.

Cost of revenues totaled $3.6 million compared to $4.0 million in the same period last year. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in third-party charter costs, federal excise taxes and merchant fees.

Gross loss totaled approximately $116,000 compared to a loss of $124,000 in the same period last year. The slight improvement in results was primarily due to lower maintenance costs and pilot wages, and lower utilization of the Company’s HondaJet Elites, partially offset by stable fixed costs.

Operating expenses totaled $3.1 million compared to $3.0 million in the same period last year, The increase was primarily due to an increase in general and administrative expenses, research and development expenses, which were offset by a decrease in sales and marketing expenses.

Operating loss was $3.2 million compared to a loss of $3.1 million in the same period last year.

As of March 31st, 2025, the Company had a cash balance of $12.2 million and no debt.

About Jet.AI

Founded in 2018 and is based in Las Vegas, NV, Jet.AI currently operates in two segments, Software and Aviation, and is transitioning to a pure-play AI data center company. Leveraging a leadership team with deep expertise in data center development and AI-driven technologies, Jet.AI intends to build a scalable, high-performance infrastructure to support the increasing computational demands of artificial intelligence. Our suite of AI-powered tools stems from our origin as an aviation company, and leverages natural language processing technologies to enhance efficiency, optimize operations, and streamline the private jet booking experience.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may be deemed to be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, with respect to the products and services offered by Jet.AI and the markets in which it operates, and Jet.AI’s projected future results. Statements that are not historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance or future financial condition. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but rather are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our Company, our industry, our beliefs and our assumptions. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. As a result, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements can be found in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Jet.AI assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as provided by law.

Jet.AI Investor Relations:
Gateway Group, Inc.
949-574-3860
Jet.AI@gateway-grp.com

JET.AI, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

    March 31,     December 31,  
    2025     2024  
             
Assets                
Current assets:                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 12,245,419     $ 5,872,627  
Accounts receivable     398,873       132,230  
Other current assets     336,692       357,751  
Total current assets     12,980,984       6,362,608  
                 
Property and equipment, net     4,417       5,055  
Intangible assets, net     86,745       86,745  
Right-of-use lease asset     914,915       1,048,354  
Investment in joint venture     100,000       100,000  
Deposit on aircraft     3,500,000       2,400,000  
Deposits and other assets     871,561       794,561  
Total assets   $ 18,458,622     $ 10,797,323  
                 
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                
Current liabilities:                
Accounts payable   $ 551,800     $ 280,450  
Accrued liabilities     2,109,418       1,663,338  
Deferred revenue     1,282,397       1,319,746  
Operating lease liability     529,499       525,547  
Total current liabilities     4,473,114       3,789,081  
                 
Lease liability, net of current portion     361,916       495,782  
Total liabilities     4,835,030       4,284,863  
                 
Commitments and contingencies     -       -  
                 
Stockholders' Equity                
Preferred Stock, 4,000,000 shares authorized,
 par value $0.0001, 0 issued and outstanding (except for the Series B
 Shares identified below)		     -       -  
Series B Convertible Preferred Stock, 5,000 shares authorized,
 par value $0.0001, 1,300 and 250 issued and outstanding		     -       -  
Common stock, 200,000,000 shares authorized, par value $0.0001,
 2,187,446 and 1,629,861 issued and outstanding		     218       162  
Subscription receivable     (6,724 )     (6,724 )
Additional paid-in capital     69,345,980       59,065,100  
Accumulated deficit     (55,715,882 )     (52,546,078 )
Total stockholders' equity     13,623,592       6,512,460  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 18,458,622     $ 10,797,323  


JET.AI, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

    Three Months Ended  
    March 31,  
    2025     2024  
             
Revenues   $ 3,474,638     $ 3,848,598  
                 
Cost of revenues     3,590,152       3,972,954  
                 
Gross loss     (115,514 )     (124,356 )
                 
Operating Expenses:                
General and administrative (including stock-based
 compensation of $550,936, and $1,199,318, respectively)		     2,652,427       2,546,294  
Sales and marketing     294,408       446,600  
Research and development     108,924       32,546  
Total operating expenses     3,055,759       3,025,440  
                 
Operating loss     (3,171,273 )     (3,149,796 )
                 
Other expense (income):                
Interest expense     -       79,314  
Other income     (1,469 )     (61 )
Total other expense     (1,469 )     79,253  
                 
Loss before provision for income taxes     (3,169,804 )     (3,229,049 )
                 
Provision for income taxes     -       -  
                 
Net Loss   $ (3,169,804 )   $ (3,229,049 )
                 
Cumulative preferred stock dividends     -       (29,728 )
                 
Net Loss to common stockholders   $ (3,169,804 )   $ (3,258,777 )
                 
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted     1,711,490       50,851  
Net loss per share - basic and diluted   $ (1.85 )   $ (64.08 )


JET.AI, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

    Three Months Ended  
    March 31,  
    2025     2024  
             
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:                
Net loss   $ (3,169,804 )   $ (3,229,049 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in
 operating activities:		                
Amortization and depreciation     638       33,813  
Amortization of debt discount     -       80,761  
Stock-based compensation     550,936       1,199,318  
Non-cash operating lease costs     133,439       129,605  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:                
Accounts receivable     (266,643 )     (66,423 )
Other current assets     21,059       85,414  
Accounts payable     271,350       (270,529 )
Accrued liabilities     446,080       26,889  
Deferred revenue     (37,349 )     (384,509 )
Operating lease liability     (129,914 )     (126,080 )
Net cash used in operating activities     (2,180,208 )     (2,520,790 )
                 
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:                
Purchase of intangible assets     -       (12,922 )
Deposit on aircraft     (1,100,000 )     -  
Deposits and other assets     (77,000 )     -  
Net cash used in investing activities     (1,177,000 )     (12,922 )
                 
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:                
Repayments of notes payable     -       (371,250 )
Repayments of related party notes payable     -       (297,500 )
Offering costs     (1,270,000 )     (155,000 )
Proceeds from exercise of common stock warrants     -       742,474  
Proceeds from exercise of Series B Convertible Preferred Stock warrants     11,000,000       -  
Proceeds from sale of Common Stock     -       1,110,000  
Net cash provided by financing activities     9,730,000       1,028,724  
                 
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents     6,372,792       (1,504,988 )
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period     5,872,627       2,100,543  
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period   $ 12,245,419     $ 595,555  
                 
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:                
Cash paid for interest   $ -     $ 79,314  
Cash paid for income taxes   $ -     $ -  
                 
Non-cash financing activities:                
Issuance of Common Stock for Series B Preferred Stock conversion   $ 53     $ -  
Subscription receivable from sale of Common and Preferred Stock   $ -     $ 1,500,025  

