Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,136 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,490 in the last 365 days.

Precision Optics Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Conference Call Scheduled for today, May 15, 2025, at 5:00pm ET.

GARDNER, Mass., May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. (NASDAQ: POCI), a leading designer and manufacturer of advanced optical instruments for the medical and defense/aerospace industries, announced operating results on an unaudited basis for its third quarter fiscal year 2025 for the period ended March 31, 2025.

Q3 2025 Financial Highlights (3 Months Ended March 31, 2025):

  • Revenue was $4.2 million compared to $5.2 million in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year and compared to $4.5 million in the most recent sequential quarter.
  • Production revenue was $3.3 million compared to $3.0 million in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year and compared to $3.3 million in the most recent sequential quarter.
  • Engineering revenue was $0.9 million compared to $2.3 million in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year and compared to $1.2 million in the most recent sequential quarter.
  • Gross margins were 10.0% compared to 35.5% in the same quarter of the previous year and compared to 23.6% in the most recent sequential quarter.
  • Net loss for the quarter was ($2.1) million, compared to $(0.3) million in the same quarter of the previous year, and compared to $(1.0) million in the most recent sequential quarter.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $(1.3) million for the quarter compared to $0.1 million in the same quarter of the previous year and compared to $(0.6) million in the most recent sequential quarter.

Recent Additional Highlights:

  • Launched the Unity Imaging Platform. The platform is comprised of a CMOS endoscopic system with customization options based on existing or newly designed sub-components. This groundbreaking modular optical platform is expected to transform the development and production of endoscopic imaging devices by significantly reducing costs, time to market, and project risks.
  • Entered into a Main Purchase Agreement which will govern the Company’s ongoing work with a top tier aerospace company including minimum purchase commitments of nearly $4 million per year through calendar year ending 2026.
  • Appointed former Chief Marketing Officer of IBM Software, Cloud, Data and AI businesses, Buell Duncan, and former Chief Financial Officer of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc, Joseph P. “JJ” Pellegrino, Jr. to the Company’s Board of Directors.
  • Closed on a $5.1 million common stock offering to, in part, expand the Company’s facilities to support expected growth.

“We achieved significant milestones this quarter leading to a record production backlog, backed by the execution of a Main Purchase Agreement with a top tier aerospace company. Under the terms of the agreement, our customer has agreed to minimum annual purchase order commitments of nearly $4 million for both 2025 and 2026. This order commitment, and our backlog for this product of over $6 million dollars, provides us with current ample demand for our growing production schedule,” commented Precision Optics' CEO, Joseph Forkey.

“During the quarter, we experienced low initial yields on our single-use cystoscope production line, forcing us to temporarily pause production. We utilized significant internal resources to get the situation corrected. Unfortunately, our gross margins suffered materially as a result. We successfully restarted the production line in February with improved yields and have now doubled our pre-shutdown throughput. The relationship with our customer remains strong. To meet this customer’s challenging demand schedule, we are adding significantly to our production capacity. Our large aerospace production program is also growing rapidly, and we have concurrently started production for two programs transitioning from product development.”   

“We have implemented a series of initiatives to drive growth, including the launch of our Unity Platform.  Improved production results and the advancement of new programs are expected to result in a positive fourth quarter, including sequential revenue growth and break-even or better adjusted EBITDA,” Forkey concluded.

The following table summarizes the third quarter and year-to-date (unaudited) results for the periods ended March 31, 2025, and 2024:

    Three Months   Nine Months
    Ended March 31   Ended March 31
      2025     2024       2025     2024  
Revenues $4,185,968   $5,242,579   $12,909,928   $14,388,123  
             
Gross Profit   417,975     1,858,737       2,605,247     4,773,324  
             
Stock Compensation Expenses   714,662     258,214       1,172,233     749,391  
                           
Other   1,741,598     1,859,050       5,628,261     5,391,915  
Total Operating Expenses   2,456,261     2,177,264       6,800,494     6,141,306  
             
Operating Income (Loss)   (2,038,286)     (258,527)       (4,195,247)     (1,367,982)  
                             
Net Income (Loss)
   (2,096,762)     (317,055)       (4,377,689)     (1,540,272)  
             
Income (Loss) per Share          
  Basic & Fully Diluted $(0.30)   $(0.05)     $(0.67)   $(0.25)  
             
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding                          
  Basic & Fully Diluted   6,917,281     6,068,419       6,491,687     6,067,165  

Conference Call Details
Date and Time: Thursday, May 15, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Call-in Information: Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (844) 735-3662 or
(412) 317-5705.

Live Webcast Information: Interested parties can access the conference call via a live webcast, which is available at https://app.webinar.net/XMqWYwq1mQa.

Replay: A teleconference replay of the call will be available for seven days, at (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088, replay access code 9425811. A webcast replay will be available at https://app.webinar.net/XMqWYwq1mQa.

About Precision Optics Corporation
Founded in 1982, Precision Optics is a vertically integrated optics company primarily focused on leveraging its proprietary micro-optics, 3D imaging and digital imaging technologies to the healthcare and defense/aerospace industries by providing services ranging from new product concept through mass manufacture. Utilizing its leading-edge in-house design, prototype, regulatory and fabrication capabilities as well as its Ross Optical division's high volume world-wide sourcing, inspecting and production resources, the Company is able to design and manufacture next-generation product solutions to the most challenging customer requirements. Within healthcare, Precision Optics enables next generation medical device companies around the world to meet the increasing demands of the surgical community who require more enhanced and smaller imaging systems for minimally invasive surgery as well as 3D endoscopy systems to support the rapid proliferation of surgical robotic systems. In addition to these next generation applications, Precision Optics has supplied top tier medical device companies a wide variety of optical products for decades, including complex endocouplers and specialized endoscopes. The Company is also leveraging its technical proficiency in micro-optics to enable leading edge defense/aerospace applications which require the highest quality standards and the optimization of size, weight and power. For more information, please visit www.poci.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Precision Optics has provided in this press release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the Unites States of America (“non-GAAP”). The non-GAAP financial measure is Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization). In addition to the aforementioned items, Adjusted EBITDA also excludes from Net Income (Loss) the effect of stock-based compensation.

This non-GAAP financial measure assists Precision Optics management in comparing its operating performance over time because certain items may obscure the underlying business trends and make comparisons of long-term performance difficult, as they are of a nature and/or size that occur with inconsistent frequency or relate to discrete acquisition or restructuring plans that are fundamentally different from the ongoing productivity of the Company. Precision Optics management also believes that presenting this measure allows investors to view its performance using the same measures that the Company uses in evaluating its financial and business performance and trends.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information calculated in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure presented above to GAAP results has been provided in the financial tables included with this press release.

About Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intends," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the management of the Company in light of their respective experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments and their potential effects on the Company as well as other factors they believe are appropriate in the circumstances. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be those anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond the control of the parties), or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including the demand for the Company's products, global supply chains and economic activity in general and other risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's filings with the SEC. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should any of the assumptions being made prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Company Contact:
PRECISION OPTICS CORPORATION
22 East Broadway
Gardner, Massachusetts 01440-3338
Telephone: 978-630-1800

Investor Contact:
LYTHAM PARTNERS, LLC
Robert Blum
Telephone: 602-889-9700
poci@lythampartners.com

   
PRECISION OPTICS CORPORATION, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED) 		 
   
    March 31,     June 30,  
    2025     2024  
ASSETS                
Current Assets:                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 2,547,873     $ 405,278  
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $66,833 at March 31, 2025 and $118,872 at June 30, 2024     3,425,053       3,545,491  
Inventories, net     3,671,401       2,868,100  
Prepaid expenses     326,524       299,364  
Total current assets     9,970,851       7,118,233  
                 
Fixed Assets:                
Machinery and equipment     3,408,480       3,341,194  
Leasehold improvements     823,191       810,914  
Furniture and fixtures     517,847       416,425  
      4,749,518       4,568,533  
Less—accumulated depreciation and amortization     4,215,649       4,074,960  
Net fixed assets     533,869       493,573  
                 
Operating lease right-to-use asset     57,088       189,999  
Patents, net     236,256       286,559  
Goodwill     8,824,210       8,824,210  
Total other assets     9,117,554       9,300,768  
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 19,622,274     $ 16,912,574  
                 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY                
Current Liabilities:                
Revolving line of credit   $     $ 1,000,000  
Current portion of capital lease obligation     36,225       41,113  
Current maturities of long-term debt     576,405       276,928  
Accounts payable     1,873,572       1,397,313  
Contract liabilities     1,665,551       1,172,350  
Accrued compensation and other     800,371       840,662  
Current portion of operating lease liability     57,088       178,450  
Total current liabilities     5,009,212       4,906,816  
                 
Capital lease obligation, net of current portion           27,369  
Long-term debt, net of current maturities and debt issuance costs     1,435,345       1,899,052  
Operating lease liability, net of current portion           11,549  
Total liabilities     6,444,557       6,844,786  
                 
Stockholders’ Equity:                
Common stock, $0.01 par value: 50,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding – 7,666,247 shares at March 31, 2025 and 6,073,939 at June 30, 2024     76,662       60,739  
Additional paid-in capital     68,669,128       61,197,433  
Accumulated deficit     (55,568,073 )     (51,190,384 )
Total stockholders’ equity     13,177,717       10,067,788  
                 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY   $ 19,622,274     $ 16,912,574  
                 


PRECISION OPTICS CORPORATION, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED
MARCH 31, 2025 AND 2024
(UNAUDITED) 		 
   
    Three Months
Ended March 31, 		  Nine Months
Ended March 31,
    2025   2024   2025   2024
Revenues   $ 4,185,968     $ 5,242,579     $ 12,909,928     $ 14,388,123  
                                 
Cost of Goods Sold     3,767,993       3,383,842       10,304,681       9,614,799  
Gross Profit     417,975       1,858,737       2,605,247       4,773,324  
                                 
Research and Development Expenses     211,242       192,773       929,648       627,259  
                                 
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses     2,245,018       1,924,491       5,870,846       5,514,047  
                                 
Total Operating Expenses     2,456,260       2,117,264       6,800,494       6,141,306  
                                 
Operating Income (Loss)     (2,038,285 )     (258,527 )     (4,195,247 )     (1,367,982 )
                                 
Interest Expense     (58,476 )     (58,528 )     (182,442 )     (172,290 )
                                 
Net Income (Loss)   $ (2,096,761 )   $ (317,055 )   $ (4,377,689 )   $ (1,540,272 )
                                 
Income (Loss) Per Share:                                
Basic and Fully Diluted   $ (0.30 )   $ (0.05 )   $ (0.67 )   $ (0.25 )
                                 
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding:                                
Basic and Fully Diluted     6,917,281       6,068,419       6,491,687       6,067,165  
                                 


PRECISION OPTICS CORPORATION, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED
MARCH 31, 2025 AND 2024
(UNAUDITED) 		 
   
    Nine Month Period Ended March 31, 2025  
    Number
of
Shares 		    Common
Stock 		    Additional
Paid-in
Capital 		    Accumulated
Deficit 		    Total
Stockholders’
Equity 		 
Balance, July 1, 2024     6,073,939     $ 60,739     $ 61,197,433     $ (51,190,384 )   $ 10,067,788  
Issuance of common stock in registered direct offering     265,868       2,659       1,201,883             1,204,542  
Proceeds from exercise of stock option     10,363       104       26,896             27,000  
Stock-based compensation                 149,364             149,364  
Net loss                       (1,311,247 )     (1,311,247 )
Balance, September 30, 2024     6,350,170       63,502       62,575,576       (52,501,631 )     10,137,447  
Stock-based compensation                 278,206             278,206  
Issuance of common stock for consulting services     5,364       53       29,947             30,000  
Net loss                       (969,681 )     (969,681 )
Balance, December 31, 2024     6,355,534       63,555       62,883,729       (53,471,312 )     9,475,972  
Issuance of common stock in registered direct offering     1,272,500       12,725       5,052,869             5,065,594  
Proceeds from exercise of stock option     13,162       132       18,118             18,250  
Stock-based compensation                 592,964             592,964  
Issuance of common stock for consulting services and employees     25,051       250       121,448             121,698  
Net loss                       (2,096,761 )     (2,096,761 )
Balance, March 31, 2025     7,666,247     $ 76,662     $ 68,669,128     $ (55,568,073 )   $ 13,177,717  
                                         


                               
    Nine Month Period Ended March 31, 2024  
    Number
of
Shares 		    Common
Stock 		    Additional
Paid-in
Capital 		    Accumulated
Deficit 		    Total
Stockholders’
Equity 		 
Balance, July 1, 2023     6,066,518     $ 60,665     $ 60,224,934     $ (48,239,007 )   $ 12,046,592  
Stock-based compensation                 108,746             108,746  
Net loss                       (464,415 )     (464,415 )
Balance, September 30, 2023     6,066,518       60,665       60,333,680       (48,703,422 )     11,690,923  
Stock-based compensation                 382,431             382,431  
Proceeds from the exercise of stock options     1,000       10       2,690             2,700  
Net loss                       (758,802 )     (758,802 )
Balance, December 31, 2023     6,067,518       60,675       60,718,801       (49,462,224 )     11,317,252  
Stock-based compensation                 258,214             258,214  
Proceeds from the exercise of stock options     1,000       10       2,690             2,700  
Net loss                       (317,055 )     (317,055 )
Balance, March 31, 2024     6,068,518     $ 60,685     $ 60,979,705     $ (49,779,279 )   $ 11,261,111  
                                         


PRECISION OPTICS CORPORATION, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
ADJUSTED EBITDA
                 
    Three Months Ended     Nine Months Ended
    March 31,   March 31,
    2025       2024       2025       2024  
Net Income (loss) (GAAP)   $ (2,096,761 )     $ (317,055 )     $ (4,377,689 )     $ (1,540,272 )
                               
Stock based compensation     714,662         258,214         1,172,232         749,391  
                               
Depreciation and amortization     62,358         52,325         159,844         156,586  
                               
Interest expense     58,476         58,528         182,442         172,290  
                               
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)   $ (1,261,265 )     $ 52,012       $ (2,863,171 )     $ (462,005 )
                                       

Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Precision Optics Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more