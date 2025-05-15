Five California College Students Awarded ACWA Scholarships

MONTEREY, Calf., May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of California Water Agencies (ACWA) has awarded $24,500 in scholarships to five undergraduate college students pursuing degrees in water-related fields of study.

“ACWA and its partners are proud to continue to support and foster California’s next generation of water leaders through these scholarship programs,” said ACWA President Cathy Green. “The recipients this year are exceptional students, and we look forward to following their educational and career achievements in the years ahead.”

The students were recognized today during ACWA’s 2025 Spring Conference and Expo in Monterey. The students and the 2025-’26 scholarship programs for which they were awarded are:

ACWA Scholarship ($3,500)

Amelia Flores, an environmental policy analysis and planning student at University of California, Davis

an environmental policy analysis and planning student at University of California, Davis Kirsten Larson, an agricultural education student at California State University, Fresno

Clair A. Hill Scholarship ($5,000, sponsored by Jacobs)

Peter Otoshi, a civil engineering student at Cal Poly Pomona



Edward G. “Jerry” Gladbach Scholarship ($2,500, sponsored by SCV Water)

Jade Meichtry, a bioresource and agricultural engineering student at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo



Arthur L. Littleworth Best Best & Krieger Scholarship ($10,000 over four years, sponsored by BB&K)

Christina Huang, a soon to be civil engineering and environmental engineering student at University of California, Berkeley



For more information about ACWA’s scholarships, please visit www.acwa.com/scholarships.

Contact: Heather Engel, Director of Communications |C (916) 669-2397

ACWA is a statewide association of public agencies whose approximately 470 members are responsible for about 90% of the water delivered in California. For more information, visit www.acwa.com

