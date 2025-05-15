“Bear-Pit Session” Highlights Peterson Capital’s Canada Growth Conference in Montreal

MONTREAL, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nine public company CEOs stood the test of an entertaining and highly interesting “Bear-Pit” session at a two-day Canada Growth Conference that wound up in Montreal last weekend hosted by Edmonton-based Peterson Capital.

After offering up formal presentations on Friday to more than 50 Investment Advisors and fund managers from across Canada, each of the nine CEOs took turns going into the “Bear Pit” for a fast-moving and hard-hitting Q&A session with three of our investor panelists as well as Peterson Capital founder Rick Peterson.





Company executives with Rick Peterson of Peterson Capital following the bear-pit session.

“Feedback from our conference was unanimously positive,” said Greg Stumph, Peterson’s President & COO, “from both the public companies in attendance and our investor audience.

“The Bear Pit session really stood out as something that everyone enjoyed. It helped the audience dive deeper into the stories, and allowed the CEOs an opportunity to open up and offer personal insights that went over and above what they’d normally be able to do in a conference setting.”

Victoria-based Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals was voted Top Growth Story of the conference in a secret vote of the IA and fund company investors, with CEO James Helliwell and Chief Scientific Officer Amanda Malone accepting the Canada Growth Cup on behalf of the company.

“The Eupraxia story was clearly a favourite over the weekend,” said Mr. Stumph, “but it’s interesting to note that every single one of the nine companies received a vote of support. That’s a testament to the strength and depth of each of these stories and the ability of the CEOs to outline their platforms in a compelling manner.”

Along with Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EPRX) (TSX:EPRX) at the conference were two energy sector companies, Kiwetinohk Energy (TSX: KEC) and Surge Energy (TSX: SGY), as well as Revolve Renewable Power (TSXV:REVV) (OTCQB:REVVF). Westhaven Gold (TSX-V:WHN) and Horizon Copper (TSXV: HCU) (OTCQX: HNCUF) from the mining and metals sector presented, as did three special situations companies NexLiving Communities (TSXV: NXLV), Everyday People Financial (TSXV: EPF) (OTCQB: EPFCF) and Volatus Aerospace (TSXV:FLT) (OTCQX:TAKOF) (Frankfurt: ABB).

Peterson Capital will be holding a follow-up Canada Growth Conference in Dublin, Ireland next September 25-27. This conference is open to fund managers and HNW family offices from the UK and Europe and will feature ten of Peterson Capital’s public company clients.

For more information, please contact Greg Stumph at greg@petersoncapital.ca.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/434c6ad4-f757-4909-80c0-1ff1b6a9e481

