Super League Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

~ Company Maintains Focus on Streamlining Operations: Substantially Reduces Operating Expenses & Net Loss ~

~ On Track to Reach EBITDA Positive in Q4 ~

SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League (Nasdaq: SLE), a leader in engaging audiences through playable media, content, and experiences, today released first quarter 2025 financial results.

Super League Chief Executive Officer, Matt Edelman Commented:

“Our first quarter 2025 was a period of realignment for Super League in an effort to adapt to structural shifts in the Roblox ad ecosystem and macro headwinds while positioning ourselves to achieve EBITDA profitability leading to long-term sustainable growth.

As outlined during our previous quarterly conference call, our strategy calls for streamlined operations through cost controls, revenue diversification and a focus on larger, higher margin programs. Our successful entrance into the mobile games arena exemplifies this strategic shift, having already grown to 15% of our revenues.

Against the backdrop of increasing industry consolidation, we recently acquired Supersocial, an award-winning Roblox studio with previous clients including Gucci, e.l.f. beauty, Walmart, Universal Music Group, and more. With just that one deal, we now have a Roblox business that has delivered 49 immersive builds, racking up more than 390 million visits and 3+ billion impressions on the platform. We continue to target potential strategic opportunities that present clear revenue and cost synergies and accelerate our path to EBITDA positive.

Looking ahead, we have a strong pipeline of nearly $20 million in active opportunities across approximately 100 programs. Super League sits at the thriving intersection of interactive entertainment and advertising. We see a lucrative opportunity in the future of playable media and continue to gain the trust of dozens of iconic brands every year, which puts us at the forefront of this important space. We are one of the leaders in making brands playable and believe we will be one of the winners to capitalize on the massive shift of consumer time spent consuming playable content, with a plan and approach designed to create long-term sustainable value for our shareholders.”

About Super League

Super League (Nasdaq: SLE) is redefining how brands connect with consumers through the power of playable media. The Company provides global brands with ads, content, and experiences that are not only seen - they’re played, felt, and remembered - within mobile games and the world’s largest immersive gaming platforms. Powered by proprietary technology, an award-winning development studio, and a vast network of native creators, Super League is a one-of-a-kind partner for brands looking to stand out in culture, spark loyalty, and drive meaningful impact. In a world where attention is earned, Super League makes brands relevant - by making them playable. For more information, visit superleague.com.

SUPER LEAGUE ENTERPRISE, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS MARCH 31, 2025 AND DECEMBER 31, 2024 (In U.S. dollars, rounded to the nearest thousands, except share and per share data) March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 747,000 $ 1,310,000 Accounts receivable 2,568,000 3,766,000 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 958,000 677,000 Total current assets 4,273,000 5,753,000 Property and Equipment, net 18,000 24,000 Intangible and Other Assets, net 3,629,000 4,070,000 Goodwill 1,864,000 1,864,000 Total assets $ 9,784,000 $ 11,711,000 Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 5,373,000 $ 5,282,000 Accrued contingent consideration 124,000 138,000 Promissory note - contingent consideration 1,727,000 1,735,000 Contract liabilities 633,000 50,000 Notes payable and accrued interest 5,008,000 3,240,000 Total current liabilities 12,865,000 10,445,000 Deferred taxes 161,000 161,000 Warrant liability 219,000 935,000 Total liabilities 13,245,000 11,541,000 Stockholders’ Equity Preferred Stock - - Common Stock 95,000 94,000 Additional paid-in capital 270,710,000 270,111,000 Accumulated deficit (274,266,000 ) (270,035,000 ) Total stockholders’ equity (3,461,000 ) 170,000 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 9,784,000 $ 11,711,000





SUPER LEAGUE ENTERPRISE, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2025 AND 2024 (In U.S. dollars, rounded to the nearest thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2025 2024 REVENUE $ 2,718,000 $ 4,209,000 COST OF REVENUE (1,522,000 ) (2,477,000 ) GROSS PROFIT 1,196,000 1,732,000 OPERATING EXPENSES Selling, marketing and advertising 2,392,000 2,277,000 Engineering, Technology and Development 929,000 1,699,000 General and administrative 1,520,000 2,102,000 Contingent consideration (14,000 ) 259,000 TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES 4,827,000 6,337,000 NET OPERATING LOSS (3,631,000 ) (4,605,000 ) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Gain on sale of intangible assets 243,000 144,000 Interest expense, including change in fair value of promissory notes carried at fair value (1,402,000 ) (18,000 ) Change in fair value of warrant liability 717,000 (761,000 ) Other (157,000 ) (20,000 ) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) (599,000 ) (655,000 ) LOSS BEFORE BENEFIT FROM INCOME TAXES (4,230,000 ) (5,260,000 ) PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES - - NET LOSS $ (4,230,000 ) $ (5,260,000 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders - basic and diluted Basic and diluted net loss per common share $ (0.25 ) $ (1.00 ) Weighted-average number of shares outstanding, basic and diluted $ 16,953,860 $ 5,240,755





SUPER LEAGUE ENTERPRISE, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2025 AND 2024 (In U.S. dollars, rounded to the nearest thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2025 2024 GAAP net loss $ (4,230,000 ) $ (5,260,000 ) Add back: Non-cash stock compensation 284,000 332,000 Non-cash amortization of intangibles 541,000 683,000 Change in fair value of warrant liability (717,000 ) 761,000 Other 443,000 136,000 Proforma net loss $ (3,679,000 ) $ (3,348,000 ) Pro forma non-GAAP net loss per common share — diluted $ (0.22 ) $ (0.64 ) Non-GAAP weighted-average shares — diluted 16,953,860 5,240,755

SUPER LEAGUE ENTERPRISE, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2025 AND 2024 (In U.S. dollars, rounded to the nearest thousands) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2025 2024 Operating Activities Net loss $ (4,230,000 ) $ (5,260,000 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operations: Depreciation and amortization 547,000 700,000 Stock-based compensation 284,000 332,000 Change in fair value of warrant liability (717,000 ) 761,000 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (59,000 ) 116,000 Change in fair value of debt at fair value 495,000 - Gain on sale of intangible assets (243,000 ) (144,000 ) Fair value of noncash legal settlement and other noncash charges - 164,000 Changes in assets and liabilities Accounts Receivable 1,198,000 2,048,000 Prepaid Expenses and Other Assets (352,000 ) (48,000 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 107,000 (2,548,000 ) Accrued contingent consideration - 142,000 Contract liabilities 583,000 (6,000 ) Accrued interest on notes payable 184,000 - Net Cash Used in Operating Activities (2,203,000 ) (3,743,000 ) Investing Activities - Proceeds from sale of Minehut Assets 383,000 - Capitalization of software development costs (100,000 ) (125,000 ) Net Cash Used in Investing Activities 283,000 (125,000 ) Financing Activities Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net of issuance costs 231,000 - Proceeds from the issuance of promissory notes, net of issuance costs 3,079,000 - Payments on promissory notes (2,075,000 ) - Accounts receivable facility advances 259,000 371,000 Payments on accounts receivable facility (137,000 ) (801,000 ) Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities 1,357,000 (430,000 ) Net Decrease in Cash and Cash Equivalents (563,000 ) (4,298,000 ) Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of the Period 1,310,000 7,609,000 Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of the Period $ 747,000 $ 3,311,000

