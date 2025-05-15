Submit Release
Super League Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

~ Company Maintains Focus on Streamlining Operations: Substantially Reduces Operating Expenses & Net Loss ~

~ On Track to Reach EBITDA Positive in Q4 ~

SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League (Nasdaq: SLE), a leader in engaging audiences through playable media, content, and experiences, today released first quarter 2025 financial results.

Super League Chief Executive Officer, Matt Edelman Commented:

“Our first quarter 2025 was a period of realignment for Super League in an effort to adapt to structural shifts in the Roblox ad ecosystem and macro headwinds while positioning ourselves to achieve EBITDA profitability leading to long-term sustainable growth.

As outlined during our previous quarterly conference call, our strategy calls for streamlined operations through cost controls, revenue diversification and a focus on larger, higher margin programs. Our successful entrance into the mobile games arena exemplifies this strategic shift, having already grown to 15% of our revenues.      

Against the backdrop of increasing industry consolidation, we recently acquired Supersocial, an award-winning Roblox studio with previous clients including Gucci, e.l.f. beauty, Walmart, Universal Music Group, and more. With just that one deal, we now have a Roblox business that has delivered 49 immersive builds, racking up more than 390 million visits and 3+ billion impressions on the platform. We continue to target potential strategic opportunities that present clear revenue and cost synergies and accelerate our path to EBITDA positive.

Looking ahead, we have a strong pipeline of nearly $20 million in active opportunities across approximately 100 programs. Super League sits at the thriving intersection of interactive entertainment and advertising. We see a lucrative opportunity in the future of playable media and continue to gain the trust of dozens of iconic brands every year, which puts us at the forefront of this important space. We are one of the leaders in making brands playable and believe we will be one of the winners to capitalize on the massive shift of consumer time spent consuming playable content, with a plan and approach designed to create long-term sustainable value for our shareholders.”

The Company will host a webinar at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time today, May 15, 2025, to discuss financial results, provide a corporate update and end with a question-and-answer session. To participate, please use the following information.

Super League First Quarter 2025 Earnings Webinar

Date: Thursday, May 15, 2025
Time: 5:00 pm Eastern Time
Dial-in: 1-877-407-0779
International Dial-in: 1-201-389-0914
A replay will be available within 24 hours after the webinar and can be accessed here or on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.superleague.com/.

For any questions related to the Company’s first quarter 2025 financial results, please contact SLE@mzgroup.us.

About Super League

Super League (Nasdaq: SLE) is redefining how brands connect with consumers through the power of playable media. The Company provides global brands with ads, content, and experiences that are not only seen - they’re played, felt, and remembered - within mobile games and the world’s largest immersive gaming platforms. Powered by proprietary technology, an award-winning development studio, and a vast network of native creators, Super League is a one-of-a-kind partner for brands looking to stand out in culture, spark loyalty, and drive meaningful impact. In a world where attention is earned, Super League makes brands relevant - by making them playable. For more information, visit superleague.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Shannon Devine/ Mark Schwalenberg
MZ North America
Main: 203-741-8811
SLE@mzgroup.us 


SUPER LEAGUE ENTERPRISE, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
MARCH 31, 2025 AND DECEMBER 31, 2024
(In U.S. dollars, rounded to the nearest thousands, except share and per share data)
 
         
    March 31, 2025   December 31, 2024
Assets        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 747,000     $ 1,310,000  
Accounts receivable     2,568,000       3,766,000  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     958,000       677,000  
Total current assets     4,273,000       5,753,000  
         
Property and Equipment, net     18,000       24,000  
Intangible and Other Assets, net     3,629,000       4,070,000  
Goodwill     1,864,000       1,864,000  
Total assets   $ 9,784,000     $ 11,711,000  
         
Liabilities        
Accounts payable and accrued expenses   $ 5,373,000     $ 5,282,000  
Accrued contingent consideration     124,000       138,000  
Promissory note - contingent consideration     1,727,000       1,735,000  
Contract liabilities     633,000       50,000  
Notes payable and accrued interest     5,008,000       3,240,000  
Total current liabilities     12,865,000       10,445,000  
Deferred taxes     161,000       161,000  
Warrant liability     219,000       935,000  
Total liabilities     13,245,000       11,541,000  
         
Stockholders’ Equity        
Preferred Stock     -       -  
Common Stock     95,000       94,000  
Additional paid-in capital     270,710,000       270,111,000  
Accumulated deficit     (274,266,000 )     (270,035,000 )
Total stockholders’ equity     (3,461,000 )     170,000  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 9,784,000     $ 11,711,000  
 


SUPER LEAGUE ENTERPRISE, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2025 AND 2024
(In U.S. dollars, rounded to the nearest thousands, except share and per share data)
 
    Three Months Ended
March 31,
     2025     2024 
         
REVENUE   $ 2,718,000     $ 4,209,000  
COST OF REVENUE     (1,522,000 )     (2,477,000 )
         
GROSS PROFIT     1,196,000       1,732,000  
         
OPERATING EXPENSES        
Selling, marketing and advertising     2,392,000       2,277,000  
Engineering, Technology and Development     929,000       1,699,000  
General and administrative     1,520,000       2,102,000  
Contingent consideration     (14,000 )     259,000  
TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES     4,827,000       6,337,000  
         
NET OPERATING LOSS     (3,631,000 )     (4,605,000 )
         
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)        
Gain on sale of intangible assets     243,000       144,000  
Interest expense, including change in fair value of promissory notes carried at fair value     (1,402,000 )     (18,000 )
Change in fair value of warrant liability     717,000       (761,000 )
Other     (157,000 )     (20,000 )
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)     (599,000 )     (655,000 )
                 
LOSS BEFORE BENEFIT FROM INCOME TAXES     (4,230,000 )     (5,260,000 )
         
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES     -       -  
         
NET LOSS   $ (4,230,000 )   $ (5,260,000 )
         
Net loss attributable to common stockholders - basic and diluted        
Basic and diluted net loss per common share   $ (0.25 )   $ (1.00 )
Weighted-average number of shares outstanding, basic and diluted   $ 16,953,860     $ 5,240,755  
 


SUPER LEAGUE ENTERPRISE, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2025 AND 2024
(In U.S. dollars, rounded to the nearest thousands, except share and per share data)
 
    Three Months Ended
March 31,
     2025     2024 
         
GAAP net loss   $ (4,230,000 )   $ (5,260,000 )
Add back:        
Non-cash stock compensation     284,000       332,000  
Non-cash amortization of intangibles     541,000       683,000  
Change in fair value of warrant liability     (717,000 )     761,000  
Other     443,000       136,000  
Proforma net loss   $ (3,679,000 )   $ (3,348,000 )
         
Pro forma non-GAAP net loss per common share — diluted   $ (0.22 )   $ (0.64 )
Non-GAAP weighted-average shares — diluted     16,953,860       5,240,755  
 

      

SUPER LEAGUE ENTERPRISE, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2025 AND 2024
(In U.S. dollars, rounded to the nearest thousands)
 
  Three Months Ended
March 31,
   2025     2024 
       
Operating Activities      
Net loss $ (4,230,000 )   $ (5,260,000 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operations:      
Depreciation and amortization   547,000       700,000  
Stock-based compensation   284,000       332,000  
Change in fair value of warrant liability   (717,000 )     761,000  
Change in fair value of contingent consideration   (59,000 )     116,000  
Change in fair value of debt at fair value   495,000       -  
Gain on sale of intangible assets   (243,000 )     (144,000 )
Fair value of noncash legal settlement and other noncash charges   -       164,000  
Changes in assets and liabilities      
Accounts Receivable   1,198,000       2,048,000  
Prepaid Expenses and Other Assets   (352,000 )     (48,000 )
Accounts payable and accrued expenses   107,000       (2,548,000 )
Accrued contingent consideration   -       142,000  
Contract liabilities   583,000       (6,000 )
Accrued interest on notes payable   184,000       -  
Net Cash Used in Operating Activities   (2,203,000 )     (3,743,000 )
       
Investing Activities       -  
Proceeds from sale of Minehut Assets   383,000       -  
Capitalization of software development costs   (100,000 )     (125,000 )
Net Cash Used in Investing Activities   283,000       (125,000 )
       
Financing Activities      
Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net of issuance costs   231,000       -  
Proceeds from the issuance of promissory notes, net of issuance costs   3,079,000       -  
Payments on promissory notes   (2,075,000 )     -  
Accounts receivable facility advances   259,000       371,000  
Payments on accounts receivable facility   (137,000 )     (801,000 )
Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities   1,357,000       (430,000 )
       
Net Decrease in Cash and Cash Equivalents   (563,000 )     (4,298,000 )
Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of the Period   1,310,000       7,609,000  
Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of the Period $ 747,000     $ 3,311,000  

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

Super League Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

