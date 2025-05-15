374Water Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Multiple Deployments Scheduled throughout 2025 to Showcase AirSCWO Technology

Launched Waste Destruction Services and Signed RCRA Part B TSDF Partner Agreement to Expand Onsite Operations

New Executive Team and Director Appointments to Drive Commercial Trajectory

DURHAM, N.C., May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 374Water Inc. (NASDAQ: SCWO) ("374Water") (the "Company"), a global leader in waste destruction technology for the municipal, federal, and industrial markets, today reported its financial and operational results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

“The first quarter of 2025 was focused on our robust, actionable backlog and pipeline and accelerating our proprietary AirSCWO (“AS”) system's commercial trajectory,” said Chris Gannon, President and CEO of 374Water. “Building on the success of our AS system deployed to the City of Orlando's Iron Bridge Water Reclamation Facility, we continued to make progress during the quarter for the expected deployment to Orange County Sanitation (“OC San”) in the second half of the year. We were also awarded a contract by the State of North Carolina to destroy 1,000 gallons of aqueous film forming form (“AFFF”) containing per- and polyfluoroalkyl ("PFAS"), this contract could increase by up to 29,000 gallons in a subsequent phase.

“To support our commercial rollout and operational execution, we continued to buildout our executive team and Board. Raj Melkote, Chief Technology Officer, brings tremendous expertise in strategy, product commercialization, new product development, and core technology innovation enabling us to more rapidly scale our business and further ruggedize and refine our AS technology. Stephen Jones, our newest independent director, has extensive experience in corporate leadership including as CEO of Covanta, board roles, and expertise in environmental services and industrial gases and chemicals. His appointment adds critical and valuable components to the board with his decades of industry experience and, equally important, his key relationships that will open doors with new partners. Most recently we welcomed James Pawloski as an Advisor and have also nominated him to serve as an independent director. As the former CEO of Regeneration and Recovery Solutions at Veolia North America, we expect his perspective and extensive experience in waste, wastewater, and environmental solutions to support our commercialization.

“The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (“EPA”) recently announced major actions to combat per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (“PFAS”) contamination and we believe these actions and the regulatory environment for PFAS will create strong demand tailwinds for our AirSCWO platform designed to destroy a wide variety of non-hazardous and hazardous organic wastes reaching non-detect or below EPA required levels, including PFAS. We expect the planned actions to quantify liabilities and expand PFAS remediation efforts could drive significant interest in our technology as companies look to limit liability and public funds are allocated for cleanup efforts.

“Looking ahead, with the completion of numerous municipal, federal, and industrial waste destruction demonstrations on a wide variety of solid and liquid waste streams, we are generating demand across these markets. We have made significant progress ruggedizing and optimizing our AS system and are continuing to improve our AS technology. We are completing the manufacturing of an AS1 and an AS6 unit and anticipate launching and beginning to accept third-party waste streams at our initial Waste Destruction Services (“WDS”) operations. In addition to our OC San deployment, we expect multiple additional deployments throughout 2025 to showcase the AS system. We look forward to additional milestones and announcements in the months ahead,” concluded Gannon.

Recent Highlights

Signed a Waste Destruction Services term sheet with a leading provider of specialized environmental and waste management solutions, to conduct waste destruction operations at their RCRA Part B TSDF facility.

Significant progress made in further ruggedizing and optimizing AirSCWO, pre-treatment, and post-treatment systems.

Conducted numerous demonstrations on a wide variety of organic waste streams at commercial and lab bench scale with waste destruction results at or above 99.99%.

The U.S. EPA announced major actions to combat per- and PFAS contamination, underscoring the federal government's commitment to safeguard public health through preventing PFAS from entering drinking water systems and holding polluters accountable.

Appointed Raj Melkote as Chief Technology Officer, bringing more than 30 years of domestic and international engineering executive with an extensive track record in conceptualizing, developing, and commercializing innovative new industrial technology products across a wide range of industries.

Appointed Stephen J. Jones to the Board of Directors, the former CEO of Covanta Holding Corporation and veteran industrial executive to advance commercial rollout of AirSCWO Technology to Municipal, Federal, and Industrial Waste Destruction markets.

Appointed James Pawloski as an Advisor to the Company, bringing significant leadership experience, most recently serving as the President & CEO of Regeneration and Recovery Solutions at Veolia North America.

Anticipated Upcoming Events

Establish Waste Destruction Services operations at RCRA Part B TSDF partner facility.

Complete 90-day biosolids destruction demonstration at Orlando's Iron Bridge Water Reclamation Facility.

Complete AS6 system assembly and upgrades, Factory Acceptance Test, installation, and begin biosolids destruction operations at the OC San in Fountain Valley, CA.

Complete manufacturing of an AS1 system for deployment.

Complete the highly anticipated Department of Defense (“DoD”) project in Detroit, Michigan, with Arcadis and Clean Earth, aimed at identifying commercial-scale technology solutions to destroy PFAS contaminated wastes.

First Quarter 2025 Financial Summary

For the first quarter of 2025, revenue totaled $0.5 million compared to $0.3 million in the prior year. The company's business has been focused on the development and commercialization of its supercritical water oxidation (SCWO) systems. Revenue generated was primarily from equipment manufacturing services and services, specifically a full-scale demonstration and treatability studies during the three months ending March 31, 2025, and March 31, 2024, respectively. During the three months ended March 31, 2025, we completed a full-scale demonstration for a customer resulting in an increase in our service revenues of $376,000, offset by a decrease in equipment manufacturing revenue of approximately $162,000.

Total operating expenses increased 106% to $3.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to $1.9 million in the prior year period.

The increase was primarily due to an increase of $0.9 million in general and administrative expenses, an increase in professional fees of $0.5 million, and an increase in compensation and related expenses of $0.6 million. The increases in general and administrative expenses stem from increased stock-based compensation, continued efforts to establish our executive team as well as the relocation of our manufacturing facility and continued commercialization and growth efforts. The increase in our professional fees are primarily because of increased legal fees as a result of a litigation settlement and recruiting fees related to the increase in headcount. The increase in compensation is due to increased staffing as the company increases operations.

Net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2025, was $3.7 million, as compared with $2.0 million in the prior year.

Cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2025, was $6.9 million, as compared to $10.7 million as of December 31, 2024. As of March 31, 2025, working capital was $8.7 million, compared to $11.7million as of March 31, 2024.

About 374Water

Cautionary Language on Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance, including statements relating to our ability to execute on our strategic plan, our ability to process a range of waste and contaminants at scale, our progress toward commercialization, the timing to complete our demonstration in Orlando, the timing to manufacture and deploy AirSCWO systems, including the deployment to OC San, demand for our products, including capital sales, leases, and waste destruction services, whether we will receive additional AFFF to destroy from North Carolina, whether we will be successful in converting our pipeline to revenue, the regulatory environment, and whether we will be able to scale our business to meet demand, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or our achievements or those of our industry to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words like "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "project," "consider," "predict," "potential," "feel," or other comparable terminology. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates, beliefs, and projections. While the Company believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control. These and other important factors, including those discussed under "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as well as the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC, may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements herein are made only as of the date they were first issued, and unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

374Water Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets March 31, 2025 (Unaudited) and December 31, 2024 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,883,845 $ 10,651,644 Accounts receivable, net of allowance 94,103 269,733 Unbilled accounts receivable 2,163,417 1,653,007 Other accounts receivable 29,246 43,886 Inventory, net 1,876,554 1,701,474 Contract assets 197,043 136,651 Prepaid expenses 338,315 431,412 Total Current Assets 11,582,523 14,887,807 Long-Term Assets: Property, and equipment, net 2,719,232 2,567,571 Intangible asset, net 998,251 1,016,594 Right-of-use asset, net 662,310 691,014 Other assets 15,847 20,847 Total Long-Term Assets 4,395,640 4,296,026 Total Assets $ 15,978,163 $ 19,183,833 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 819,528 $ 906,394 Accrued bonuses 380,000 570,000 Accrued contract loss provision 1,000,000 1,000,000 Accrued legal settlement 335,000 335,000 Unearned revenue 170,000 197,683 Operating lease liability 105,697 101,320 Other liabilities 37,998 17,279 Total Current Liabilities 2,848,223 3,127,676 Long-Term Liabilities: Unearned revenue, less current portion 30,000 30,000 Operating lease liability, less current portion 523,210 551,376 Total Long-Term Liabilities 553,210 581,376 Total Liabilities 3,401,433 3,709,052 Commitments and contingencies (Note 9) Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock: 50,000,000 shares authorized, par value $0.0001 per share, nil issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 - - Common stock: 200,000,000 authorized, par value $0.0001 per share, 144,682,963 and 144,301,977 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 14,467 14,429 Additional paid-in capital 44,645,824 43,845,499 Accumulated deficit (32,086,032 ) (28,387,618 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 2,471 2,471 Total Stockholders' Equity 12,576,730 15,474,781 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 15,978,163 $ 19,183,833





374Water Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 (Unaudited) Three months ended March

31, 2025 2024 Revenues $ 543,100 $ 315,278 Cost of revenues 404,817 617,298 Gross margin (deficit) 138,283 (302,020 ) Operating Expenses Research and development 533,587 535,147 Compensation and related expenses 1,675,865 790,190 Professional fees 771,901 252,705 General and administrative 942,440 321,141 Total Operating Expenses 3,923,793 1,899,183 Loss from Operations (3,785,510 ) (2,201,203 ) Other Income Interest income 89,710 104,620 Other income (expense) (2,614 ) 72,118 Total Other Income, net 87,096 176,738 Net Loss before Income Taxes (3,698,414 ) (2,024,465 ) Provision for Income Taxes - - Net Loss $ (3,698,414 ) $ (2,024,465 ) Net Loss per Share - Basic and Diluted $ (0.03 ) $ (0.02 ) Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding - Basic and Diluted 144,607,438 132,668,777





374Water Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 (Unaudited) Cash Flows from Operating Activities 2025 2024 Net loss $ (3,698,414 ) $ (2,024,465 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 164,004 24,560 Non-cash lease expense 28,704 - Issuance of common stock for services 66,900 4,500 Stock-based compensation 709,463 183,200 Increase in inventory reserve - 50,000 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 175,630 (19,532 ) Unbilled accounts receivable 14,640 (277,056 ) Other receivables (510,410 ) 5,588 Inventory (175,080 ) (374,981 ) Contract assets (60,392 ) - Prepaid expenses 93,097 (340,280 ) Other assets 5,000 - Accounts payable and accrued expenses (86,866 ) 183,424 Accrued bonus (190,000 ) - Accrued contract loss provision - 100,000 Unearned revenue (27,683 ) 2,768 Other liabilities 20,719 (26,379 ) Operating lease liability (23,789 ) - Net Cash Used In Operating Activities (3,494,477 ) (2,508,653 ) Cash Flows from Investing Activities Purchases of property and equipment (297,322 ) - Increase in intangible assets - (590 ) Net Cash Used In Investing Activities (297,322 ) (590 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 24,000 - Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities 24,000 - Net Decrease in Cash and Cash Equivalents (3,767,799 ) (2,509,243 ) Cash and cash equivalents, Beginning of the Period 10,651,644 10,445,404 Cash and cash equivalents, End of the Period $ 6,883,845 $ 7,936,161 SUPPLEMENTAL CASHFLOW DISCLOSURES: Cash paid for interest $ - $ - Cash paid for taxes $ - $ -

