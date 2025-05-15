Submit Release
CEA Industries Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

Louisville, Colorado, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: CEAD, CEADW) (“CEA Industries” or the “Company”), is reporting results for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

First Quarter 2025 Financial Summary (in $ thousands, excl. margin items):

    Q1 2025
(unaudited) 		    Q4 2024
(unaudited) 		    Q1 2024
(unaudited) 		 
Revenue   $ 713     $ 417     $ 235  
Gross Profit (Loss)   $ 39     $ (175 )   $ (154 )
Operating Expenses   $ 1,113     $ 850     $ 769  
Net Income/(Loss)   $ (1,069 )   $ (1,019 )   $ (917 )
                         

“We continue to uphold our lean operating model, emphasizing disciplined expense management and capital preservation as we support our pending acquisition and work through our remaining backlog,” said Tony McDonald, Chairman and CEO of CEA Industries. “Excluding acquisition-related costs, we minimized our operating expenses through headcount reductions, the elimination of product development costs and reduced advertising and marketing spend, with the goal of preserving our balance sheet and minimizing cash burn.”

“We are also making continued progress toward completing our acquisition of Fat Panda and remain enthusiastic about the strategic opportunity it presents. This transaction marks a significant milestone in our transformation strategy, providing a pathway into the high growth vape industry through Fat Panda’s established leadership, expansive retail presence, vertically integrated infrastructure, and experienced management team. Their consistent growth and strong margin profile positions us well to drive sustainable value creation. We look forward to sharing additional updates as we work toward closing the transaction.”

First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Revenue in the first quarter of 2025 increased to $0.7 million compared to $0.2 million for the same period in 2024. The increase was primarily attributed to greater net bookings and higher revenue recognition from the Company’s backlog.

Net bookings in the first quarter of 2025 increased to $1.0 million compared to $0.3 million in the year-ago period. The Company’s quarter-end backlog increased to $0.8 million compared to $0.5 million for the same period in 2024.

Gross profit in the first quarter of 2025 increased to $39,000 compared to a gross loss of $154,000 for the same period in 2024. The improvement in gross profit was primarily driven by higher revenue and fixed costs becoming a smaller percentage of revenue. Fixed costs include the cost of services, engineering, manufacturing, and project management.

Operating expenses in the first quarter of 2025 were $1.1 million compared to $0.8 million for the same period in 2024. The increase in operating expenses was primarily due to acquisition-related expenses.

Net loss in the first quarter of 2025 was $1.1 million or $(1.33) per share, compared to a net loss of $0.9 million or $(1.34) per share for the same period in 2024.

Cash and cash equivalents were $8.7 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $9.5 million on December 31, 2024, while working capital decreased by $1.0 million during this period. At March 31, 2025, the Company remained debt free.

About CEA Industries Inc.

CEA Industries Inc. (www.ceaindustries.com) provides a suite of complementary and adjacent offerings to the controlled environment agriculture industry. The Company’s comprehensive solutions, when aligned with industry operators’ product and sales initiatives, support the development of the global ecosystem for indoor cultivation.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements of a forward-looking nature relating to future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. These statements reflect our current beliefs, and a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in this press release, including the factors set forth in “Risk Factors” set forth in our annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), and subsequent filings with the SEC. Please refer to our SEC filings for a more detailed discussion of the risks and uncertainties associated with our business, including but not limited to the risks and uncertainties associated with our business prospects and the prospects of our existing and prospective customers; the inherent uncertainty of product development; regulatory, legislative and judicial developments, especially those related to changes in, and the enforcement of, cannabis laws; increasing competitive pressures in our industry; and relationships with our customers and suppliers. Except as required by the federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The reference to CEA’s website has been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such website is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial results on U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) basis, we use non-GAAP measures including net bookings and backlog, as well as other significant non-cash expenses such as stock-based compensation and depreciation expenses. We believe these non-GAAP measures are helpful in understanding our past performance and are intended to aid in evaluating our potential future results. The presentation of these non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to our GAAP results and are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information prepared or presented in accordance with GAAP. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way to view aspects of our operations that, when viewed with our GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business.

Investor Contact:

Sean Mansouri, CFA or Aaron D’Souza
Elevate IR
info@ceaindustries.com
(720) 330-2829

CEA Industries Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in US Dollars except share numbers)

    March 31,     December 31,  
    2025     2024  
      (Unaudited)       (Audited)  
ASSETS                
Current Assets                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 8,707,353     $ 9,452,826  
Accounts receivable, net     56,844       13,041  
Contract assets, net     234,328       234,328  
Inventory, net     20,283       25,980  
Prepaid expenses and other     179,258       368,068  
Total Current Assets     9,198,066       10,094,243  
Noncurrent Assets                
Property and equipment, net     4,566       5,698  
Intangible assets, net     1,830       1,830  
Deposits     14,747       14,747  
Operating lease right-of-use asset     216,891       245,270  
Total Noncurrent Assets     238,034       267,545  
                 
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 9,436,100     $ 10,361,788  
                 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                
                 
LIABILITIES                
Current Liabilities                
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   $ 514,962     $ 550,477  
Deferred revenue     474,679       343,790  
Current portion of operating lease liability     137,875       135,651  
Total Current Liabilities     1,127,516       1,029,918  
                 
Noncurrent Liabilities                
Operating lease liability, net of current portion     101,314       134,147  
Total Noncurrent Liabilities     101,314       134,147  
                 
TOTAL LIABILITIES     1,228,830       1,164,065  
                 
Commitments and Contingencies (Note 9)     -       -  
                 
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                
Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding     -       -  
Common stock, $0.00001 par value; 200,000,000 authorized; 802,346 and 793,109 shares issued and outstanding, respectively     8       8  
Additional paid in capital     49,612,075       49,533,950  
Accumulated deficit     (41,404,813 )     (40,336,235 )
Total Shareholders’ Equity     8,207,270       9,197,723  
                 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY   $ 9,436,100     $ 10,361,788  


CEA Industries Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in US Dollars except share numbers)
(Unaudited)

    For the Three Months Ended March 31,  
    2025     2024  
Revenue   $ 713,460     $ 234,506  
                 
Cost of revenue     674,173       388,881  
                 
Gross profit (loss)     39,287       (154,375 )
                 
Operating expenses:                
Advertising and marketing expenses     2,968       9,324  
Selling, general and administrative expenses     1,110,156       760,110  
Total operating expenses     1,113,124       769,434  
                 
Operating loss     (1,073,837 )     (923,809 )
                 
Other income :                
Interest income, net     5,259       7,206  
Total other income     5,259       7,206  
                 
Loss before provision for income taxes     (1,068,578 )     (916,603 )
                 
Income taxes     -       -  
                 
Net loss   $ (1,068,578 )   $ (916,603 )
                 
Loss per common share – basic and diluted   $ (1.33 )   $ (1.34 )
                 
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic and diluted     802,229       684,328  


CEA Industries Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in US Dollars except share numbers)
(Unaudited)

    For the Three Months Ended March 31,  
    2025     2024  
Cash Flows From Operating Activities:                
Net loss   $ (1,068,578 )   $ (916,603 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:                
Depreciation and intangible asset amortization expense     1,132       6,914  
Share-based compensation     78,125       76,969  
Provision for doubtful accounts (bad debt recovery)     (33 )     (34,566 )
Provision for excess and obsolete inventory     (14,847 )     38,360  
Loss on disposal of assets     -       12,625  
Operating lease expense     28,379       27,317  
                 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:                
Accounts receivable     (43,770 )     33,096  
Inventory     20,544       12,151  
Prepaid expenses and other     188,811       85,600  
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities     (35,515 )     (262,849 )
Deferred revenue     130,888       40,156  
Operating lease liability, net     (30,609 )     (28,585 )
Net cash used in operating activities     (745,473 )     (909,415 )
                 
Cash Flows From Investing Activities                
Net cash provided by investing activities     -       -  
                 
Cash Flows From Financing Activities                
Net cash provided by financing activities     -       -  
                 
Net change in cash and cash equivalents     (745,473 )     (909,415 )
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period     9,452,826       12,508,251  
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period   $ 8,707,353     $ 11,598,836  
                 
Supplemental cash flow information:                
Interest paid   $ -     $ -  
Income taxes paid   $ -     $ -  

EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available.

