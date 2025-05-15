Nova LifeStyle, Inc. Reports First Quarter FY 2025 Results

LOS ANGELES, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVFY) (“Nova LifeStyle” or the “Company”) today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Mr. Xiaohua Lu, newly appointed Chief Executive Officer of Nova LifeStyle, stated, “This is a very exciting time for Nova LifeStyle as we strategize moving forward among the uncertainty related to tariffs and the impact on the furniture industry. The first quarter showed our products are well received considering an increase in revenues, all of which can be attributed to our higher margin product lines, which also improved our gross profit numbers and margins. As we plan for the remainder of 2025 and beyond, I believe it starts with a product line that is forward thinking and anticipating new trends. As the new CEO, I am eager to work with the entire team and being aggressive in our product lines development.”

Key Financial Highlights:

Net sales for the three months ended March 31, 2025 were $2.64 million, an increase of 11% from $2.38 million for the same period of 2024. This increase in net sales resulted primarily from 26% increase in average selling price, while partially offset by 12% decrease in sales volume. The $0.26 million increase in net sales for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to the same period of 2024, was mainly due to increased sales to North America. Sales to North America increased by 12% to $2.62 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to $2.33 million for the same period of 2024, such increase mainly due to increase our average selling price by 26% from the customers in North America.



Gross profit was $1.20 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to $1.02 million for the same period of 2024, representing an increase in gross profit of $0.19 million. Our gross profit margin was 46% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to 43% for the same period of 2024. The increase in gross profit and gross profit margin was mainly a result of selling more products with higher profit margin.



Net loss was $0.34 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to net loss $1.46 million for the same period of 2024.





About Nova LifeStyle

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. is a well-established, innovative designer and distributor of modern lifestyle furniture; primarily sofas, dining room furniture, cabinets, office furniture and related components, bedroom furniture and various accessories, in matching collections. Nova LifeStyle’s product lines include the Nova Brands and Diamond Sofa (www.diamondsofa.com). Nova's products feature urban contemporary styles that integrate comfort and functionality, incorporating upscale luxury designs which appeal to middle and upper middle-income consumers in the USA, China, Southeast Asia, South America, and elsewhere in the world.

Visit Nova LifeStyle's website at www.NovaLifeStyle.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, among others, our ability to fully resume our operations and remain financially healthy, our expected future growth prospects. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “should,” “will,” “expect,” “objective,” “projection,” “forecast,” “goal,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “effort,” “target,” “trajectory” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terms. However, the absence of these words does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by us in light of our experience and our perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors we believe are appropriate in the circumstances.

Investor Relations Contact

Andrew Barwicki

516-662-9461

andrew@barwicki.com

ir@novalifestyle.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.